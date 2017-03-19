Aubameyang keen to limit Gabon role with Schalke approaching

Borussia Dortmund attacker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is already looking beyond the international break and is desperate to beat Schalke in the upcoming Revierderby on April 1.

Aubameyang is due to join up with Gabon in the coming week, but the prolific attacker has suggested he could limit his involvement in a friendly against Guinea in order to make sure he is 100 per cent match fit to take on Schalke.

The 27-year-old is in a fine run of form having socred nine goals in his last five appearances in all competitions.

"We have to be ready for the derby when I return from international duty," Aubameyang told Bild.

"Everybody knows what's expected from us against Schalke, we have to win the derby.

"I am joining the national team first, but I will have a chat with the Gabon coach to see what we can do to ensure I do not return to Dortmund tired."

Dortmund had to settle for a scoreless draw with Schalke when they met at Signal Iduna Park in October 2016.

BVB sit third in the table heading into next month's clash with their arch-rivals, but have closed the gap to second-placed RB Leipzig to three points.