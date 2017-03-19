Allegri calms Argentina´s Dybala injury fears

The injury suffered by Juventus forward Paulo Dybala in his side's 1-0 win over Sampdoria was "nothing serious" according to head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Dybala went down clutching his thigh after 28 minutes of the game at Stadio Luigi Ferraris and was replaced by Marko Pjaca, but Allegri indicated the issue will not keep the 23-year-old from joining up with Argentina for their World Cup qualifying matches against Chile and Bolivia.

Juan Cuadrado's goal after seven minutes ensured Juventus claimed all three points from the game and moved 10 points clear at the top of Serie A, with their title charge to resume on April 2 away to Napoli following the international break.

Allegri told Sky: "[Dybala] had a tight thigh muscle a few days ago and this was a little problem in the game, but it is nothing serious.

"We will see how he is when he returns."