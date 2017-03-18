Werder Bremen 3 RB Leipzig 0: Back-to-back losses for Hasenhuttl´s side

Bayern Munich look set to wrap up another Bundesliga title after nearest challengers RB Leipzig lost 3-0 at Werder Bremen.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side, beaten at home by Wolfsburg last time out, succumbed to goals from Zlatko Junuzovic, Florian Grillitsch and substitute Florian Kainz.

It leaves them still 10 points behind Bayern, whose game in hand comes against Borussia Monchengladbach on Sunday.

Junuzovic broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time, somehow finding space for a shot on the edge of a crowded penalty area and picking out the top corner.

The visitors threw on forward Davie Selke for centre-back Marvin Compper early in the second half, but Grillitsch soon doubled Werder's advantage.

Don't say we didn't warn you! pic.twitter.com/H3cf1hWdoY — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) March 18, 2017

Junuzovic was the provider this time, laying off a free-kick for Grillitsch to slam home.

Kainz put the gloss on things in the final minute, having only just come off the bench, tapping in his first goal of the season after fellow sub Aron Johannsson had been thwarted by goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

Werder, now unbeaten in five, move three points clear of the relegation play-off spot and have the same margin to the top half.