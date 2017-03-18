Setien blames Las Palmas president in end-of-season departure announcement

Quique Setien has pointed the finger at Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez upon revealing that he will leave his post as head coach at the end of the season after "irreconcilable differences" became apparent in contract negotiations.

Setien took over in October 2015 and has steadily earned himself a good reputation in LaLiga, with Las Palmas finishing 11th last season, which was their first campaign in the top flight since 2002.

Although their form has tailed off in recent weeks, Las Palmas have also attracted plenty of praise from neutrals this season for their eye-catching style of play and attack-minded set-up.

But they will now be looking for someone else to take them forward from next season, with Setien announcing that he will depart when his current contract ends in June as a result of club president Ramirez attempting to rush him into a decision.

"This morning I announced [to the club] my decision to end my relationship with Las Palmas at the end of the season," the former Spain international told reporters at a media conference on Saturday.

"After a conversation with the president hours before the game against Espanyol, in which I was pressed to make a decision, I was inclined to make this decision.

"In December I thought my continuity was certain because it was my desire and our difference were minimal.

"But as time progressed these differences have become irreconcilable. I was going to say this at the start of next week, but I think that prolonging this situation would not have been good because some players were waiting as they do not know about their futures yet.

"I'll never forget that they took me out of unemployment 18 months ago. I'll always remember these two seasons at Las Palmas, so I'll be happy when they win and cry when they lose."