Pochettino backs Janssen for Spurs success after ´wake-up´ call

Mauricio Pochettino has backed under-fire striker Vincent Janssen to succeed at Tottenham after being given a "wake-up" call in what has been a difficult adaptation period.
Janssen joined Spurs at the beginning of the season following a strong year at AZ Alkmaar, scoring 27 times in 34 Eredivisie matches, and he arrived with a burgeoning reputation.
But the 22-year-old has struggled to reproduce that form in English football, having scored just five times – with only one of those strikes coming from open play – in 25 appearances across all competitions.
Harry Kane's recent ankle ligament injury looks set to keep the England star out of action for at least a month, meaning Janssen is likely to play a bigger role towards the end of the season, together with Son Heung-min.
And Pochettino is adamant that, although the forward is still adapting, Spurs are satisfied with Janssen's progress and trust him to step up when needed following his first goal from open play in the FA Cup win over Millwall.
"We are happy with him," Pochettino told reporters ahead of Sunday's visit of Southampton. "It's true that in some periods of the season his form was down.
"He needed a wake-up to be reminded that the possibility of playing could arrive. When you have a main striker like Harry Kane, it's difficult for a second or third striker to take his place.
"He's very young and came from Holland, a different league. The adaptation is difficult but he's in the process to learn and improve. It's only his first season in England."
Pochettino insisted it is appropriate for Spurs to have a player like Janssen in reserve behind Kane, drawing parallels with the attacking resource available at other big clubs.
Mauricio is confident that his side can cope without @HKane and discusses his options up front... #COYS pic.twitter.com/mOqYJ2CoNy— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 17, 2017
"It's easy to say we need better players on the bench behind Harry Kane, but it's complicated for offensive players who are behind Diego Costa, Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez or Zlatan Ibrahimovic at big teams.
"He is motivated and confident. He is feeling a little bit of relief as his first goal from open play and that is important. I am happy in the way that he trained this week too.
"It is true that we will miss Harry, as he is one of the best strikers in the world. But what can we do now?
"We can trust in the players that can replace him. We are fully confident in the squad and team, and we hope that we will win games and finish in a very good way."
|Klopp: Nobody better than me for Liverpool job
|Plane wars - Pro and anti-Wenger factions take to the skies at Arsenal v West Brom
|Pochettino backs Janssen for Spurs success after ´wake-up´ call
|Pedro reveals Chelsea´s best player – and it´s not Kante
|Januzaj unsure over Manchester United future
|Melbourne City 4 Newcastle Jets 0: Fornaroli at the double as City ease to win
|Moyes hoping Defoe´s England recall boosts Sunderland survival bid
|Yaya Toure: Manchester City want to be like United and Barcelona
|Fabregas talks up doing the dirty work at Chelsea
|Ozil out of West Brom v Arsenal
|Kewell backs Liverpool to boost top-four hopes against Manchester City
|No bitterness towards Mourinho – Manchester United flop Depay shining for Lyon
|Mourinho makes you give 200 per cent - Ibrahimovic on Manchester United boss
|Advocaat to retire at end of season
|Ibrahimovic: Facing Guardiola teams gives me adrenaline
|No Messi, Iniesta or Xavi – Klopp says squad part of Guardiola´s problems
|Conte praises ´great´ Fabregas
|Koeman: Lukaku won´t be booed
|Klopp backs Mourinho over fixture complaints
|Wenger: Xhaka is not Arsenal´s Kante, but we have a player like him
|Aubameyang thrilled with goal in important win
|He wants to be carried out in a box - Pulis warns Arsenal fans Wenger is going nowhere
|Special Conte has banished the ghost of Mourinho, says Carragher
|Championship Review: Costly defeats for Huddersfield and Wednesday
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Ingolstadt 0: Aubameyang earns unconvincing victory
|Tough for Crystal Palace to sign Sakho, admits Allardyce
|Bauza insists overlooked Icardi still an option for Argentina
|Injured Manchester United star confident he´ll be #Pogback soon
|Nainggolan earns return to Belgium squad, Kompany left out
|Guardiola: I have more power than ever before
|Manchester United punished after Herrera controversy
|Zidane confirms Mbappe snub
|Montella thinks 70 points could be magic number for AC Milan
|Guardiola not ready for City to go on the defensive against Liverpool
|Liverpool in good talks with Can, insists Klopp
|Brazil lose Bayern´s Douglas Costa to knee injury
|Conte defends Mourinho´s sales of De Bruyne and Lukaku
|I´m so happy with my squad - Guardiola rejects talk of Manchester City cull
|Atletico hope to heed Sevilla mistakes against Leicester
|Klopp in ´no doubt´ about Guardiola´s qualities ahead of latest showdown
|Klopp: Manchester City the most difficult team to play
|San Mames test won´t decide Liga title, claims Zidane
|Kane hoping to return within ´three or four weeks´
|Hazard can handle himself, insists unconcerned Conte
|Manchester United switch possible for Manchester City star Toure, says agent
|This is what I live for - Madrid coach Zidane welcomes Champions League reunion with Ancelotti´s Bay
|Nedved relishing ´fascinating´ 2015 final repeat against Barca
|Ancelotti ´excited´ by Real Madrid return
|He deserved to be sacked - Mourinho offers sardonic backing to Karanka exit
|One of the worst opponents - Butragueno laments Madrid´s Bayern draw
|Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarters
|Dortmund relieved to avoid Bayern but wary of dangerous Monaco
|They simply don´t care - Mourinho slams Premier League for damaging Manchester United´s European hop
|Werner called up by Germany for Podolski farewell
|Maiden Spain call-up for Illarramendi as Pique and Ramos return
|Champions League chance makes Europa League key for United - Mata
|Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League last eight
|Arsenal fans ungrateful, Wenger not leaving - long-serving Primorac stands up for boss
|Liverpool better than City´s title-winning sides, claims Milner
|Toure wants new Manchester City deal from ´honest´ Guardiola
|A sexy name is not what we need - Boro chairman extols Agnew´s virtues
|Ireland shouldn´t bank on Bale rage, says Wales boss Coleman
|Koeman warns Lukaku Everton will not be held to ransom
|Wenger says Walcott better than ever despite England axing
|Guardiola surprised by ´more difficult´ Premier League - Eriksson
|Mourinho ´very disappointed´ by Manchester City´s Champions League exit
|Iniesta wants to finish career at Barcelona
|Pique: I agree with Ramos about Barca´s historic win
|´Maybe the club is too big for him´ – Keane slams Mourinho
|El Shaarawy: Roma cannot complain after Europa League exit
|Deeney must need weekly hat-trick for England call-up – Mazzarri
|We will probably lose at Boro - Mourinho blasts United ´enemies´ after Pogba injury
|Injured Pogba to miss Middlesbrough match and France games
|Man United want Champions League spot – Mata eager for Europa success
|I found a sad club at Manchester United, says Mourinho
|Don´t ask me for interviews again - Balotelli hits out at media
|Pogba injury should have Mourinho worried as United hobble on
|Morgan dreaming of the impossible once more with Leicester
|Roma 2 Lyon 1 (4-5 agg): Lopes shines in thriller as Spalletti´s men crash out
|Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Schalke 2 (3-3 agg, Schalke win on away goals): Bentaleb penalty sends vi
|Anderlecht 1 APOEL 0 (2-0 agg): Super-sub Acheampong seals victory
|Ajax 2 Copenhagen 0 (3-2 agg): Traore and Dolberg seal quarter-final spot
|Manchester United 1 Rostov 0 (2-1 agg): Mata decisive as Mourinho´s men progress
|Pogba forced off with injury against Rostov
|Gareth? I don´t know a Gareth - Defoe confusion at Southgate call
|Mourinho: I would not have sold Di Maria
|We don´t forget Ranieri – Mahrez hits out at Leicester critics
|Pogba unfairly judged on price-tag and haircuts, says Hargreaves
|Monaco want to avenge Ranieri – Raggi hopes for Leicester in Champions League
|Don´t write off ageing Ronaldo yet, says Raul
|Krasnodar 0 Celta Vigo 2 (1-4 agg): Mallo and Aspas down Russians
|Genk 1 Gent 1 (6-3 agg): Unlikely goalscorer Castagne secures history for the hosts
|Besiktas 4 Olympiacos 1 (5-2 agg): Gunes´ men shrug off Aboubakar dismissal
|Hayatou out as Ahmad wins CAF vote
|Puel prank left Redmond surprised by England call-up
|Silva demands away improvement from Hull
|Burnley culture key to Heaton and Keane call-ups - Dyche
|Don´t panic! - Clement insists Swansea can survive
|Bilic disagrees with Ranieri sacking despite Shakespeare wins
|Mkhitaryan makes the difference for Manchester United - Smalling
|I deserve this – Defoe on England recall
|Shakespeare dismisses Nasri´s cheat claims towards Vardy
|Aubameyang still a doubt for Dortmund - Tuchel
|Deschamps wants Mbappe to emulate Henry
|Rooney out of England squad but could play for Manchester United at Middlesbrough
|Koeman: Barkley could be sold with no new deal
|Everton still working on Lukaku contract, confirms Koeman
|Pioli backs Icardi for Serie A top scorer title
|Forget about Sevilla win - Shakespeare focused on survival challenge
|Sunderland striker Defoe handed England recall
|Mane: No Klopp grudge over collapsed Dortmund move
|Johnson loses right to appeal against conviction
|Thiago is like Maradona - Matthaus
|Woodburn deserves Wales chance - Coleman explains teenager´s call-up
|Ibrahimovic not ruling out Napoli move
|Middlesbrough part company with Karanka
|Wenger fed up with protests talk
|Wenger laughs off Bellerin to Barcelona rumours
|Laporta: Next Barcelona coach must follow Cruyff´s philosophy
|Bonucci: Bring on Barcelona
|Sign him up! Neville would give Ibrahimovic two-year deal at United
|Dallas 2 Pachuca 1: Acosta free-kick helps hosts to win
|Simeone: Atletico not focused on Champions League draw
|Del Bosque: Luis Enrique´s Barcelona legacy is permanent
|Neymar on ´same level´ as Messi and Ronaldo – Ronaldinho
|Monaco loss not about Manchester City defence, says Guardiola
|Kolarov warns Manchester City against domestic hangover after Monaco woe
|You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition
|Mbappe not for sale, says Monaco vice-president
|English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City
|Griezmann: Oblak is the world´s best goalkeeper
|Oblak heroics draw praise from Leverkusen boss Korkut
|Monaco did not tremble - Silva hails Champions League win