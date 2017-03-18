Plane wars - Pro and anti-Wenger factions take to the skies at Arsenal v West Brom

Related

Light aircrafts sporting rivals banners – one calling for Arsene Wenger to leave and another supporting the under-fire manager – flew over The Hawthorns during the early stages of Arsenal's Premier League match at West Brom.

Wenger has been under mounting pressure from a section of the Arsenal fanbase to end his 20-year reign when his contract expires at the end of this season following a disappointing run that has seen his side fall out of contention in the title race once more.

Fan protests against the 67-year-old Frenchman preceded Arsenal's past two home matches against Bayern Munich and Lincoln City and discontent was voiced in a different fashion as the Gunners returned to Premier League action.

Immediately before kick-off, a plane with a trailing banner that read, "NO CONTRACT #WENGER OUT" circled the ground.

Craig Dawson headed West Brom into a 12th-minute lead to land a further blow against Wenger's popularity but, with impeccable timing as Alexis Sanchez blasted home an equaliser three minutes later, a second plane appeared.

The aircraft's slogan of choice was: "IN ARSENE WE TRUST #RESPECTAW." An overhead droning noise continued to soundtrack the match until shortly before the half hour.

Wenger has led Arsenal to nine major honours but last won the Premier League in 2003-04.

