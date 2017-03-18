Pedro reveals Chelsea´s best player – and it´s not Kante

N'Golo Kante's stunning form has made him the overwhelming favourite to be named PFA Player of the Year, but Pedro believes Eden Hazard is Chelsea's star performer.

Chelsea are 10 points clear of closest challengers Tottenham and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with 11 matches left to play.

Kante looks set to sweep up the major individual honours, with his move from last season's champions Leicester City helping to revive Chelsea following a mid-table finish, but Pedro sees Hazard as the club's standout talent.

"When he plays well, the team plays well," Pedro told Sky Sports of Hazard.

"He is the best player here. He is a star, a different player, good dribbling skills and he always makes the difference in the games.

"He is probably the best player in the team."

Here's a look at our last five games against Stoke... pic.twitter.com/h5f4bSBY9Q — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 18, 2017

Pedro has enjoyed a significantly better second season at Chelsea than his first, with 11 goals already to his name, including three in his last four outings.

He feels the methods of manager Antonio Conte and the extra time to prepare for games due to the absence of European football have been huge factors in Chelsea's rapid improvement.

"The mentality has changed, we are more confident on the pitch, and that confidence is probably the secret as to why we are top of the league," he said.

"Conte speaks a lot with the players, also on the pitch and on the training ground, preparing very well for the games. It is important for us, when not in the Champions League, to have the time to prepare for the games.

"This is good for the team, but Antonio is a very good coach with good mentality, good ideas as to how to play and win the games. This is the right way.

"For me it is good to win, to win the Premier League is a dream for me. I hope to win it, but there is a long way to go.

"Now it is a very good distance from Tottenham and City, but there are more points to play for."

Chelsea are away to Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.