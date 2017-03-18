Ozil out of West Brom v Arsenal

Arsenal will be without playmaker Mesut Ozil when they look to return to winning ways in the Premier League at West Brom.

Ozil was absent from Arsene Wenger's matchday 18 at The Hawthorns, with the Frenchman telling Sky Sports News before Saturday's match: "He had a hamstring problem in training yesterday. Not a bad one but not good enough to travel."

The 28-year-old's participation in Germany's forthcoming international friendly against England and World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan may also now be in doubt.

Ozil has nine goals and as many assists from 31 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal this season, but has come in for criticism over recent weeks, with his form fading as Wenger's team have faltered.

He was absent from the 3-1 loss at Liverpool last time out in the top flight due to illness.

Amid growing discontent among supporters, the Gunners have lost three of their past four Premier League matches and lie fifth in the table.