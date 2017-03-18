Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp defended Pep Guardiola, saying the Manchester City boss was having to deal with a weaker squad and a more competitive Premier League.
Guardiola's only hope of a trophy in his first season at City appears to be the FA Cup after his side's last-16 exit in the Champions League.
The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach arrived in England on the back of trophy-laden stints in Spain and Germany.
But Klopp, whose team visit City on Sunday, said the players at Guardiola's disposal were far different, having been in charge of modern-day greats at Barca, and it made it especially difficult in Europe.
"We really have to compare the squads," Klopp said, via The Independent.
"A team without [Lionel] Messi or with Messi? Come on. A team with [Andres] Iniesta or without Iniesta? A team with Xavi at his best or without? That's the difference.
"You can’t compare one with the other. You can see what he wants. That is probably the most important thing if you judge a manager."
City are third in the Premier League, but they are a distant 10 points behind runaway leaders Chelsea.
Klopp also believes a more competitive competition has made it trickier for Guardiola, who won three consecutive league titles at both Barca and Bayern.
"Could he have won a few games more? Yes. Thank God they didn't so obviously we are still around them," the German said.
"It's the same situation we had. We played a few outstanding games, but we obviously get judged by the games where we are not very good.
"We work really hard on it all week to bring this on the pitch but I'm sure he does the same. In England it's the difficulty of this league and the quality of the players around.
"In Spain there's always Madrid, and I don't know, Valencia had a good year, Sevilla, Atletico of course, all that stuff. But the rest are not as good or not good enough to challenge Barcelona."
|No Messi, Iniesta or Xavi – Klopp says squad part of Guardiola´s problems
|Conte praises ´great´ Fabregas
|Koeman: Lukaku won´t be booed
|Klopp backs Mourinho over fixture complaints
|Wenger: Xhaka is not Arsenal´s Kante, but we have a player like him
|Aubameyang thrilled with goal in important win
|He wants to be carried out in a box - Pulis warns Arsenal fans Wenger is going nowhere
|Special Conte has banished the ghost of Mourinho, says Carragher
|Championship Review: Costly defeats for Huddersfield and Wednesday
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Ingolstadt 0: Aubameyang earns unconvincing victory
|Tough for Crystal Palace to sign Sakho, admits Allardyce
|Bauza insists overlooked Icardi still an option for Argentina
|Injured Manchester United star confident he´ll be #Pogback soon
|Nainggolan earns return to Belgium squad, Kompany left out
|Guardiola: I have more power than ever before
|Manchester United punished after Herrera controversy
|Zidane confirms Mbappe snub
|Montella thinks 70 points could be magic number for AC Milan
|Guardiola not ready for City to go on the defensive against Liverpool
|Liverpool in good talks with Can, insists Klopp
|Brazil lose Bayern´s Douglas Costa to knee injury
|Conte defends Mourinho´s sales of De Bruyne and Lukaku
|I´m so happy with my squad - Guardiola rejects talk of Manchester City cull
|Atletico hope to heed Sevilla mistakes against Leicester
|Klopp in ´no doubt´ about Guardiola´s qualities ahead of latest showdown
|Klopp: Manchester City the most difficult team to play
|San Mames test won´t decide Liga title, claims Zidane
|Kane hoping to return within ´three or four weeks´
|Hazard can handle himself, insists unconcerned Conte
|Manchester United switch possible for Manchester City star Toure, says agent
|This is what I live for - Madrid coach Zidane welcomes Champions League reunion with Ancelotti´s Bay
|Nedved relishing ´fascinating´ 2015 final repeat against Barca
|Ancelotti ´excited´ by Real Madrid return
|He deserved to be sacked - Mourinho offers sardonic backing to Karanka exit
|One of the worst opponents - Butragueno laments Madrid´s Bayern draw
|Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarters
|Dortmund relieved to avoid Bayern but wary of dangerous Monaco
|They simply don´t care - Mourinho slams Premier League for damaging Manchester United´s European hop
|Werner called up by Germany for Podolski farewell
|Maiden Spain call-up for Illarramendi as Pique and Ramos return
|Champions League chance makes Europa League key for United - Mata
|Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League last eight
|Arsenal fans ungrateful, Wenger not leaving - long-serving Primorac stands up for boss
|Liverpool better than City´s title-winning sides, claims Milner
|Toure wants new Manchester City deal from ´honest´ Guardiola
|A sexy name is not what we need - Boro chairman extols Agnew´s virtues
|Ireland shouldn´t bank on Bale rage, says Wales boss Coleman
|Koeman warns Lukaku Everton will not be held to ransom
|Wenger says Walcott better than ever despite England axing
|Guardiola surprised by ´more difficult´ Premier League - Eriksson
|Mourinho ´very disappointed´ by Manchester City´s Champions League exit
|Iniesta wants to finish career at Barcelona
|Pique: I agree with Ramos about Barca´s historic win
|´Maybe the club is too big for him´ – Keane slams Mourinho
|El Shaarawy: Roma cannot complain after Europa League exit
|Deeney must need weekly hat-trick for England call-up – Mazzarri
|We will probably lose at Boro - Mourinho blasts United ´enemies´ after Pogba injury
|Injured Pogba to miss Middlesbrough match and France games
|Man United want Champions League spot – Mata eager for Europa success
|I found a sad club at Manchester United, says Mourinho
|Don´t ask me for interviews again - Balotelli hits out at media
|Pogba injury should have Mourinho worried as United hobble on
|Morgan dreaming of the impossible once more with Leicester
|Roma 2 Lyon 1 (4-5 agg): Lopes shines in thriller as Spalletti´s men crash out
|Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Schalke 2 (3-3 agg, Schalke win on away goals): Bentaleb penalty sends vi
|Anderlecht 1 APOEL 0 (2-0 agg): Super-sub Acheampong seals victory
|Ajax 2 Copenhagen 0 (3-2 agg): Traore and Dolberg seal quarter-final spot
|Manchester United 1 Rostov 0 (2-1 agg): Mata decisive as Mourinho´s men progress
|Pogba forced off with injury against Rostov
|Gareth? I don´t know a Gareth - Defoe confusion at Southgate call
|Mourinho: I would not have sold Di Maria
|We don´t forget Ranieri – Mahrez hits out at Leicester critics
|Pogba unfairly judged on price-tag and haircuts, says Hargreaves
|Monaco want to avenge Ranieri – Raggi hopes for Leicester in Champions League
|Don´t write off ageing Ronaldo yet, says Raul
|Krasnodar 0 Celta Vigo 2 (1-4 agg): Mallo and Aspas down Russians
|Genk 1 Gent 1 (6-3 agg): Unlikely goalscorer Castagne secures history for the hosts
|Besiktas 4 Olympiacos 1 (5-2 agg): Gunes´ men shrug off Aboubakar dismissal
|Hayatou out as Ahmad wins CAF vote
|Puel prank left Redmond surprised by England call-up
|Silva demands away improvement from Hull
|Burnley culture key to Heaton and Keane call-ups - Dyche
|Don´t panic! - Clement insists Swansea can survive
|Bilic disagrees with Ranieri sacking despite Shakespeare wins
|Mkhitaryan makes the difference for Manchester United - Smalling
|I deserve this – Defoe on England recall
|Shakespeare dismisses Nasri´s cheat claims towards Vardy
|Aubameyang still a doubt for Dortmund - Tuchel
|Deschamps wants Mbappe to emulate Henry
|Rooney out of England squad but could play for Manchester United at Middlesbrough
|Koeman: Barkley could be sold with no new deal
|Everton still working on Lukaku contract, confirms Koeman
|Pioli backs Icardi for Serie A top scorer title
|Forget about Sevilla win - Shakespeare focused on survival challenge
|Sunderland striker Defoe handed England recall
|Mane: No Klopp grudge over collapsed Dortmund move
|Johnson loses right to appeal against conviction
|Thiago is like Maradona - Matthaus
|Woodburn deserves Wales chance - Coleman explains teenager´s call-up
|Ibrahimovic not ruling out Napoli move
|Middlesbrough part company with Karanka
|Wenger fed up with protests talk
|Wenger laughs off Bellerin to Barcelona rumours
|Laporta: Next Barcelona coach must follow Cruyff´s philosophy
|Bonucci: Bring on Barcelona
|Sign him up! Neville would give Ibrahimovic two-year deal at United
|Dallas 2 Pachuca 1: Acosta free-kick helps hosts to win
|Simeone: Atletico not focused on Champions League draw
|Del Bosque: Luis Enrique´s Barcelona legacy is permanent
|Neymar on ´same level´ as Messi and Ronaldo – Ronaldinho
|Monaco loss not about Manchester City defence, says Guardiola
|Kolarov warns Manchester City against domestic hangover after Monaco woe
|You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition
|Mbappe not for sale, says Monaco vice-president
|English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City
|Griezmann: Oblak is the world´s best goalkeeper
|Oblak heroics draw praise from Leverkusen boss Korkut
|Monaco did not tremble - Silva hails Champions League win