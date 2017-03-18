Januzaj unsure over Manchester United future

Adnan Januzaj admits he is uncertain over his long-term future following a difficult time on loan at Sunderland from Manchester United.
The Belgium international moved to the Stadium of Light in August to link up with former United boss David Moyes, under whom he enjoyed a superb breakthrough campaign in 2013-14.
Januzaj has struggled to hit the heights of those performances since then and has yet to score in 19 Premier League appearances this season, having spent a similarly frustrating loan spell at Borussia Dortmund last term.
The 22-year-old insists he will be stronger for the experience of playing his part in a relegation battle, but is unclear where he will be playing next term.
"It has been very difficult because it is not easy to go from Man United to Sunderland," he told The Northern Echo. "I had to just do it. I will learn from it because I am 22.
"People think I am 26 or 27 – I am only 22. I know people want more from me. The other side of it is that they have to look at other parts of my game.
"When I leave here I know I will be happy. I have learned a lot and it will make me stronger. I don't know where I will be, but I will feel much fitter and will be happy."
Januzaj revealed it was difficult to adapt to a system in which his first thought must be to defend, but he says he has enjoyed playing in recent weeks despite Sunderland sitting bottom of the table.
"I have been used to going into a team that tends to be winning," he said. "Now, this team has been losing and has been used to losing in recent years. I didn't know what was happening at first, but I am enjoying it now, enjoying playing football.
"It is hard. When you are in a team that sees more of the ball, then you're able to do more with the ball. Now, we defend more. It is not easy because you have to counterattack and when you do, you tend to have three or four players around you.
"Sometimes, it is not easy to find that last pass. I am one of the dangerous players, but my mindset here is to defend first and then attack."
|Klopp: Nobody better than me for Liverpool job
|Plane wars - Pro and anti-Wenger factions take to the skies at Arsenal v West Brom
|Pochettino backs Janssen for Spurs success after ´wake-up´ call
|Pedro reveals Chelsea´s best player – and it´s not Kante
|Januzaj unsure over Manchester United future
|Melbourne City 4 Newcastle Jets 0: Fornaroli at the double as City ease to win
|Moyes hoping Defoe´s England recall boosts Sunderland survival bid
|Yaya Toure: Manchester City want to be like United and Barcelona
|Fabregas talks up doing the dirty work at Chelsea
|Ozil out of West Brom v Arsenal
|Kewell backs Liverpool to boost top-four hopes against Manchester City
|No bitterness towards Mourinho – Manchester United flop Depay shining for Lyon
|Mourinho makes you give 200 per cent - Ibrahimovic on Manchester United boss
|Advocaat to retire at end of season
|Ibrahimovic: Facing Guardiola teams gives me adrenaline
|No Messi, Iniesta or Xavi – Klopp says squad part of Guardiola´s problems
|Conte praises ´great´ Fabregas
|Koeman: Lukaku won´t be booed
|Klopp backs Mourinho over fixture complaints
|Wenger: Xhaka is not Arsenal´s Kante, but we have a player like him
|Aubameyang thrilled with goal in important win
|He wants to be carried out in a box - Pulis warns Arsenal fans Wenger is going nowhere
|Special Conte has banished the ghost of Mourinho, says Carragher
|Championship Review: Costly defeats for Huddersfield and Wednesday
|Borussia Dortmund 1 Ingolstadt 0: Aubameyang earns unconvincing victory
|Tough for Crystal Palace to sign Sakho, admits Allardyce
|Bauza insists overlooked Icardi still an option for Argentina
|Injured Manchester United star confident he´ll be #Pogback soon
|Nainggolan earns return to Belgium squad, Kompany left out
|Guardiola: I have more power than ever before
|Manchester United punished after Herrera controversy
|Zidane confirms Mbappe snub
|Montella thinks 70 points could be magic number for AC Milan
|Guardiola not ready for City to go on the defensive against Liverpool
|Liverpool in good talks with Can, insists Klopp
|Brazil lose Bayern´s Douglas Costa to knee injury
|Conte defends Mourinho´s sales of De Bruyne and Lukaku
|I´m so happy with my squad - Guardiola rejects talk of Manchester City cull
|Atletico hope to heed Sevilla mistakes against Leicester
|Klopp in ´no doubt´ about Guardiola´s qualities ahead of latest showdown
|Klopp: Manchester City the most difficult team to play
|San Mames test won´t decide Liga title, claims Zidane
|Kane hoping to return within ´three or four weeks´
|Hazard can handle himself, insists unconcerned Conte
|Manchester United switch possible for Manchester City star Toure, says agent
|This is what I live for - Madrid coach Zidane welcomes Champions League reunion with Ancelotti´s Bay
|Nedved relishing ´fascinating´ 2015 final repeat against Barca
|Ancelotti ´excited´ by Real Madrid return
|He deserved to be sacked - Mourinho offers sardonic backing to Karanka exit
|One of the worst opponents - Butragueno laments Madrid´s Bayern draw
|Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarters
|Dortmund relieved to avoid Bayern but wary of dangerous Monaco
|They simply don´t care - Mourinho slams Premier League for damaging Manchester United´s European hop
|Werner called up by Germany for Podolski farewell
|Maiden Spain call-up for Illarramendi as Pique and Ramos return
|Champions League chance makes Europa League key for United - Mata
|Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League last eight
|Arsenal fans ungrateful, Wenger not leaving - long-serving Primorac stands up for boss
|Liverpool better than City´s title-winning sides, claims Milner
|Toure wants new Manchester City deal from ´honest´ Guardiola
|A sexy name is not what we need - Boro chairman extols Agnew´s virtues
|Ireland shouldn´t bank on Bale rage, says Wales boss Coleman
|Koeman warns Lukaku Everton will not be held to ransom
|Wenger says Walcott better than ever despite England axing
|Guardiola surprised by ´more difficult´ Premier League - Eriksson
|Mourinho ´very disappointed´ by Manchester City´s Champions League exit
|Iniesta wants to finish career at Barcelona
|Pique: I agree with Ramos about Barca´s historic win
|´Maybe the club is too big for him´ – Keane slams Mourinho
|El Shaarawy: Roma cannot complain after Europa League exit
|Deeney must need weekly hat-trick for England call-up – Mazzarri
|We will probably lose at Boro - Mourinho blasts United ´enemies´ after Pogba injury
|Injured Pogba to miss Middlesbrough match and France games
|Man United want Champions League spot – Mata eager for Europa success
|I found a sad club at Manchester United, says Mourinho
|Don´t ask me for interviews again - Balotelli hits out at media
|Pogba injury should have Mourinho worried as United hobble on
|Morgan dreaming of the impossible once more with Leicester
|Roma 2 Lyon 1 (4-5 agg): Lopes shines in thriller as Spalletti´s men crash out
|Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Schalke 2 (3-3 agg, Schalke win on away goals): Bentaleb penalty sends vi
|Anderlecht 1 APOEL 0 (2-0 agg): Super-sub Acheampong seals victory
|Ajax 2 Copenhagen 0 (3-2 agg): Traore and Dolberg seal quarter-final spot
|Manchester United 1 Rostov 0 (2-1 agg): Mata decisive as Mourinho´s men progress
|Pogba forced off with injury against Rostov
|Gareth? I don´t know a Gareth - Defoe confusion at Southgate call
|Mourinho: I would not have sold Di Maria
|We don´t forget Ranieri – Mahrez hits out at Leicester critics
|Pogba unfairly judged on price-tag and haircuts, says Hargreaves
|Monaco want to avenge Ranieri – Raggi hopes for Leicester in Champions League
|Don´t write off ageing Ronaldo yet, says Raul
|Krasnodar 0 Celta Vigo 2 (1-4 agg): Mallo and Aspas down Russians
|Genk 1 Gent 1 (6-3 agg): Unlikely goalscorer Castagne secures history for the hosts
|Besiktas 4 Olympiacos 1 (5-2 agg): Gunes´ men shrug off Aboubakar dismissal
|Hayatou out as Ahmad wins CAF vote
|Puel prank left Redmond surprised by England call-up
|Silva demands away improvement from Hull
|Burnley culture key to Heaton and Keane call-ups - Dyche
|Don´t panic! - Clement insists Swansea can survive
|Bilic disagrees with Ranieri sacking despite Shakespeare wins
|Mkhitaryan makes the difference for Manchester United - Smalling
|I deserve this – Defoe on England recall
|Shakespeare dismisses Nasri´s cheat claims towards Vardy
|Aubameyang still a doubt for Dortmund - Tuchel
|Deschamps wants Mbappe to emulate Henry
|Rooney out of England squad but could play for Manchester United at Middlesbrough
|Koeman: Barkley could be sold with no new deal
|Everton still working on Lukaku contract, confirms Koeman
|Pioli backs Icardi for Serie A top scorer title
|Forget about Sevilla win - Shakespeare focused on survival challenge
|Sunderland striker Defoe handed England recall
|Mane: No Klopp grudge over collapsed Dortmund move
|Johnson loses right to appeal against conviction
|Thiago is like Maradona - Matthaus
|Woodburn deserves Wales chance - Coleman explains teenager´s call-up
|Ibrahimovic not ruling out Napoli move
|Middlesbrough part company with Karanka
|Wenger fed up with protests talk
|Wenger laughs off Bellerin to Barcelona rumours
|Laporta: Next Barcelona coach must follow Cruyff´s philosophy
|Bonucci: Bring on Barcelona
|Sign him up! Neville would give Ibrahimovic two-year deal at United
|Dallas 2 Pachuca 1: Acosta free-kick helps hosts to win
|Simeone: Atletico not focused on Champions League draw
|Del Bosque: Luis Enrique´s Barcelona legacy is permanent
|Neymar on ´same level´ as Messi and Ronaldo – Ronaldinho
|Monaco loss not about Manchester City defence, says Guardiola
|Kolarov warns Manchester City against domestic hangover after Monaco woe
|You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition
|Mbappe not for sale, says Monaco vice-president
|English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City
|Griezmann: Oblak is the world´s best goalkeeper
|Oblak heroics draw praise from Leverkusen boss Korkut
|Monaco did not tremble - Silva hails Champions League win