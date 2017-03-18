He wants to be carried out in a box - Pulis warns Arsenal fans Wenger is going nowhere

Arsene Wenger has no plans to stop and wants to continue managing until his final days, according to his Premier League rival Tony Pulis.

Pulis believes the Arsenal supporters who are keen to see the 67-year-old's reign end when his contract expires at the end of the season could end up waiting for another six years and doubts the Gunners boss ever wants to stop.

The West Brom coach and Wenger have been involved in run-ins over the years, but he offered his full backing to the under-pressure Frenchman ahead of their top-flight meeting at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

"I get the feeling that Arsene most probably wants to be carried out in a box still managing a football club because that is the way he is," said Pulis.

"He is football nuts. I really do think people at Arsenal have given him total trust. He will go down in history as the greatest Arsenal manager and I think he wants to manage for another five or six years by the sounds of it.

"I think he is a great manager and he has been fantastic. If you go back from when he started right through to a period of time where now people are complaining they haven't won the championship for a period of time and that just get to a certain stage in Europe.

"He is still managing one of great teams in Europe and they could finish in the top four and win the FA Cup. That would be a real tail-off!"

Of his battles with Wenger, Pulis added: "'It is just two competitive people getting on with their lives and having a bit of a scrap here and there.

"We will respect them. They are a top, top side – very talented. It is just about making sure you stay with them and stay in the game."

West Brom are eighth in the table, three places behind Arsenal in the table going into the match, the Gunners having lost three of their last four league matches.