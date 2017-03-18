Hazard left out of Chelsea´s trip to Stoke

Premier League leaders Chelsea are without star forward Eden Hazard for their meeting with Stoke City at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday.
Hazard reportedly sustained a muscular injury that has ruled him out of the match and has not travelled with the squad.
Pedro takes his place in an otherwise unchanged starting XI from Monday's 1-0 FA Cup victory over Manchester United.
Chelsea are yet to confirm any details regarding Hazard's injury, but it serves to make him a doubt for Belgium's upcoming internationals against Greece and Russia.
Chelsea 11 v Stoke (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Pedro. #STKCHE— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 18, 2017
Chelsea subs v Stoke: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Batshuayi. #STKCHE— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 18, 2017
