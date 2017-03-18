Related

Article

Being top means nothing yet, warns Zidane

18 March 2017 19:54

Zinedine Zidane has warned Real Madrid that LaLiga's title race is far from over, despite their five-point gap at the top of the table.

Madrid claimed what could prove to be a crucial 2-1 win away to Athletic Bilbao on Saturday courtesy of goals from Karim Benzema and Casemiro, either side of an Aritz Aduriz header.

The result puts the European champions five points clear of Barcelona ahead of their trip to Valencia on Sunday and guarantees that they will head into the international break as leaders.

But with games against Atletico Madrid, Barca and Sevilla still to come in the final 11 rounds, Zidane has told his players not to rest on their laurels.

"We won on a difficult pitch," he said. "We suffered a huge amount but we played with personality at the same time.

"We know Athletic will not give up until the end and they cause us some problems. They got a goal in the second half when they were playing well.

"It was important to win - we're still on a good run. There are 11 games left, we're top, but that means nothing. We know there are still difficult games left."

Zidane took off Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo - who set up both goals - in the second half as Madrid switched to a 4-4-2 system in a bid to contain Athletic's attack and hold on to their lead.

The head coach insisted there were no other concerns surrounding Ronaldo's withdrawal and was happy with the balance they found as they saw out the match with relatively few concerns.

"Karim had a great game, more or less in the middle," he said. "In the end we looked for more balance with a 4-2-2. Taking off Ronaldo doesn't mean anything - he can go off from time to time. He was happy with the match.

"We needed more balance, and to defend more together. Cristiano, Gareth [Bale] and Karim gave a lot - that's why we changed with Isco and [Alvaro] Morata.

"I was happy because we won the game, and that's how I'll stay."

There have been calls for Keylor Navas to be dropped following some poor displays, but the Costa Rica international was in good form at San Mames, denying Inaki Williams, Oscar de Marcos and Raul Garcia with strong saves.

For Zidane, there is no question that Navas is the number one, ahead of Kiko Casilla and Ruben Yanez.

"The debate is closed for me," he added. "We're with Keylor, Kiko and Ruben. We have to continue like that. You can make a mistake, but he made important saves and it's thanks to him and to the others that we won."

Sponsored links

Saturday 18 March

21:42 Inter´s Champions League dream may be over - Pioli
21:31 Howe hails back-to-back wins but does not feel safe yet
21:13 Championship Review: Newcastle slip-up not punished as Leeds beat Brighton
20:31 It´s all good – Moyes not worried by owner´s appearance at tepid Burnley draw
20:20 Bournemouth 2 Swansea City 0: Afobe seals big step towards safety
20:18 Bakayoko replaces Pogba in France squad
20:02 Torino 2 Inter 2: Visitors held despite Hart errors
19:54 Being top means nothing yet, warns Zidane
19:44 Conte sets Chelsea 21-point target to clinch title
19:33 My heart was in my mouth – Shakespeare indebted to heroic Schmeichel again
19:23 Nantes 1 Nice 1: Balotelli´s side drop more points as Ligue 1 title challenge fades
19:12 Palace quality proved decisive – Allardyce
19:12 Pieters takes blame for Stoke´s late defeat
19:11 Costa showed great discipline, says Conte
18:53 Lukaku makes history as he edges closer to Premier League Golden Boot
18:48 Marcelo hails match-winner Casemiro as one of world´s best midfielders
18:13 Stoke City 1 Chelsea 2: Late Cahill strike sends Blues 13 points clear
18:08 Athletic Bilbao 1 Real Madrid 2: Benzema and Casemiro send Zidane´s side five points clear
18:07 Everton 4 Hull City 0: Lukaku dominates headlines again with late double
17:59 West Ham 2 Leicester City 3: Late onslaught unable to burst Shakespeare´s bubble
17:56 Crystal Palace 1 Watford 0: Resurgent Eagles make it three on the bounce thanks to Deeney own goal
17:53 Sunderland 0 Burnley 0: Hosts´ goal drought goes on
17:47 Oxlade-Chamberlain apologises to fans for abject Arsenal
17:40 Werder Bremen 3 RB Leipzig 0: Back-to-back losses for Hasenhuttl´s side
17:37 Juventus have no reason to fear or lie - Agnelli responds to FIGC
17:16 Sanchez ankle in a terrible state - Wenger reports on Arsenal star´s injury
16:29 ´I think only in the present´ - Emery unconcerned by Paris Saint-Germain future
16:18 Wenger: I know what I will do in my future
16:17 Setien blames Las Palmas president in end-of-season departure announcement
15:43 Sampdoria match tougher than Barcelona, claims Allegri
15:29 West Brom 3 Arsenal 1: Dawson wings in with double to increase Wenger woe
15:24 Juventus great Zoff fires warning to Messi, Suarez and Neymar
15:19 Toure hits back at Manchester City critics: We can win trophies with Guardiola´s style
15:11 Hazard left out of Chelsea´s trip to Stoke
15:00 The numbers speak for themselves - Simeone salutes Sampaoli´s Sevilla
14:47 Luis Enrique: Only Iniesta can decide his Barcelona future
14:27 Klopp: Nobody better than me for Liverpool job
14:15 Plane wars - Pro and anti-Wenger factions take to the skies at Arsenal v West Brom
14:14 Pochettino backs Janssen for Spurs success after ´wake-up´ call
14:00 Pedro reveals Chelsea´s best player – and it´s not Kante
13:32 Januzaj unsure over Manchester United future
13:23 Melbourne City 4 Newcastle Jets 0: Fornaroli at the double as City ease to win
13:08 Moyes hoping Defoe´s England recall boosts Sunderland survival bid
13:02 Yaya Toure: Manchester City want to be like United and Barcelona
12:59 Fabregas talks up doing the dirty work at Chelsea
12:39 Ozil out of West Brom v Arsenal
12:21 Kewell backs Liverpool to boost top-four hopes against Manchester City
11:38 No bitterness towards Mourinho – Manchester United flop Depay shining for Lyon
10:26 Mourinho makes you give 200 per cent - Ibrahimovic on Manchester United boss
08:44 Advocaat to retire at end of season
06:01 Ibrahimovic: Facing Guardiola teams gives me adrenaline
04:05 No Messi, Iniesta or Xavi – Klopp says squad part of Guardiola´s problems
03:21 Conte praises ´great´ Fabregas
02:29 Koeman: Lukaku won´t be booed
01:53 Klopp backs Mourinho over fixture complaints
01:21 Wenger: Xhaka is not Arsenal´s Kante, but we have a player like him
01:15 Aubameyang thrilled with goal in important win
00:30 He wants to be carried out in a box - Pulis warns Arsenal fans Wenger is going nowhere

Friday 17 March

23:52 Special Conte has banished the ghost of Mourinho, says Carragher
23:19 Championship Review: Costly defeats for Huddersfield and Wednesday
22:23 Borussia Dortmund 1 Ingolstadt 0: Aubameyang earns unconvincing victory
22:10 Tough for Crystal Palace to sign Sakho, admits Allardyce
20:24 Bauza insists overlooked Icardi still an option for Argentina
19:01 Injured Manchester United star confident he´ll be #Pogback soon
19:00 Nainggolan earns return to Belgium squad, Kompany left out
18:59 Guardiola: I have more power than ever before
18:57 Manchester United punished after Herrera controversy
18:33 Zidane confirms Mbappe snub
18:12 Montella thinks 70 points could be magic number for AC Milan
17:42 Guardiola not ready for City to go on the defensive against Liverpool
17:06 Liverpool in good talks with Can, insists Klopp
16:20 Brazil lose Bayern´s Douglas Costa to knee injury
16:13 Conte defends Mourinho´s sales of De Bruyne and Lukaku
16:11 I´m so happy with my squad - Guardiola rejects talk of Manchester City cull
15:36 Atletico hope to heed Sevilla mistakes against Leicester
15:27 Klopp in ´no doubt´ about Guardiola´s qualities ahead of latest showdown
15:07 Klopp: Manchester City the most difficult team to play
15:03 San Mames test won´t decide Liga title, claims Zidane
14:54 Kane hoping to return within ´three or four weeks´
14:36 Hazard can handle himself, insists unconcerned Conte
14:31 Manchester United switch possible for Manchester City star Toure, says agent
14:18 This is what I live for - Madrid coach Zidane welcomes Champions League reunion with Ancelotti´s Bay
13:47 Nedved relishing ´fascinating´ 2015 final repeat against Barca
13:46 Ancelotti ´excited´ by Real Madrid return
13:39 He deserved to be sacked - Mourinho offers sardonic backing to Karanka exit
13:24 One of the worst opponents - Butragueno laments Madrid´s Bayern draw
13:11 Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarters
13:06 Dortmund relieved to avoid Bayern but wary of dangerous Monaco
13:04 They simply don´t care - Mourinho slams Premier League for damaging Manchester United´s European hop
12:53 Werner called up by Germany for Podolski farewell
12:34 Maiden Spain call-up for Illarramendi as Pique and Ramos return
12:23 Champions League chance makes Europa League key for United - Mata
12:16 Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League last eight
11:48 Arsenal fans ungrateful, Wenger not leaving - long-serving Primorac stands up for boss
11:47 Liverpool better than City´s title-winning sides, claims Milner
11:36 Toure wants new Manchester City deal from ´honest´ Guardiola
10:47 A sexy name is not what we need - Boro chairman extols Agnew´s virtues
10:22 Ireland shouldn´t bank on Bale rage, says Wales boss Coleman
10:06 Koeman warns Lukaku Everton will not be held to ransom
09:32 Wenger says Walcott better than ever despite England axing
09:00 Guardiola surprised by ´more difficult´ Premier League - Eriksson
04:03 Mourinho ´very disappointed´ by Manchester City´s Champions League exit
03:09 Iniesta wants to finish career at Barcelona
02:41 Pique: I agree with Ramos about Barca´s historic win
01:52 ´Maybe the club is too big for him´ – Keane slams Mourinho
00:46 El Shaarawy: Roma cannot complain after Europa League exit
00:26 Deeney must need weekly hat-trick for England call-up – Mazzarri
00:21 We will probably lose at Boro - Mourinho blasts United ´enemies´ after Pogba injury
00:16 Injured Pogba to miss Middlesbrough match and France games
00:04 Man United want Champions League spot – Mata eager for Europa success

Thursday 16 March

23:58 I found a sad club at Manchester United, says Mourinho
23:45 Don´t ask me for interviews again - Balotelli hits out at media
23:36 Pogba injury should have Mourinho worried as United hobble on
23:30 Morgan dreaming of the impossible once more with Leicester
23:13 Roma 2 Lyon 1 (4-5 agg): Lopes shines in thriller as Spalletti´s men crash out
23:12 Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Schalke 2 (3-3 agg, Schalke win on away goals): Bentaleb penalty sends vi
23:09 Anderlecht 1 APOEL 0 (2-0 agg): Super-sub Acheampong seals victory
22:59 Ajax 2 Copenhagen 0 (3-2 agg): Traore and Dolberg seal quarter-final spot
22:59 Manchester United 1 Rostov 0 (2-1 agg): Mata decisive as Mourinho´s men progress
22:40 Pogba forced off with injury against Rostov
22:34 Gareth? I don´t know a Gareth - Defoe confusion at Southgate call
22:25 Mourinho: I would not have sold Di Maria
22:23 We don´t forget Ranieri – Mahrez hits out at Leicester critics
21:46 Pogba unfairly judged on price-tag and haircuts, says Hargreaves
21:28 Monaco want to avenge Ranieri – Raggi hopes for Leicester in Champions League
21:05 Don´t write off ageing Ronaldo yet, says Raul
20:58 Krasnodar 0 Celta Vigo 2 (1-4 agg): Mallo and Aspas down Russians
20:55 Genk 1 Gent 1 (6-3 agg): Unlikely goalscorer Castagne secures history for the hosts
20:54 Besiktas 4 Olympiacos 1 (5-2 agg): Gunes´ men shrug off Aboubakar dismissal
20:38 Hayatou out as Ahmad wins CAF vote
20:29 Puel prank left Redmond surprised by England call-up
18:56 Silva demands away improvement from Hull
18:33 Burnley culture key to Heaton and Keane call-ups - Dyche
18:06 Don´t panic! - Clement insists Swansea can survive
17:19 Bilic disagrees with Ranieri sacking despite Shakespeare wins
16:59 Mkhitaryan makes the difference for Manchester United - Smalling
16:52 I deserve this – Defoe on England recall
16:35 Shakespeare dismisses Nasri´s cheat claims towards Vardy
16:28 Aubameyang still a doubt for Dortmund - Tuchel
16:23 Deschamps wants Mbappe to emulate Henry
16:12 Rooney out of England squad but could play for Manchester United at Middlesbrough
16:08 Koeman: Barkley could be sold with no new deal
15:34 Everton still working on Lukaku contract, confirms Koeman
15:19 Pioli backs Icardi for Serie A top scorer title
14:58 Forget about Sevilla win - Shakespeare focused on survival challenge
14:52 Sunderland striker Defoe handed England recall
13:38 Mane: No Klopp grudge over collapsed Dortmund move
13:15 Johnson loses right to appeal against conviction
13:01 Thiago is like Maradona - Matthaus
12:48 Woodburn deserves Wales chance - Coleman explains teenager´s call-up
12:22 Ibrahimovic not ruling out Napoli move
11:53 Middlesbrough part company with Karanka
11:23 Wenger fed up with protests talk
10:51 Wenger laughs off Bellerin to Barcelona rumours
10:39 Laporta: Next Barcelona coach must follow Cruyff´s philosophy
08:52 Bonucci: Bring on Barcelona
08:40 Sign him up! Neville would give Ibrahimovic two-year deal at United
03:37 Dallas 2 Pachuca 1: Acosta free-kick helps hosts to win
02:57 Simeone: Atletico not focused on Champions League draw
02:48 Del Bosque: Luis Enrique´s Barcelona legacy is permanent
02:29 Neymar on ´same level´ as Messi and Ronaldo – Ronaldinho
01:59 Monaco loss not about Manchester City defence, says Guardiola
01:21 Kolarov warns Manchester City against domestic hangover after Monaco woe
00:45 You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition
00:44 Mbappe not for sale, says Monaco vice-president
00:23 English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City
00:13 Griezmann: Oblak is the world´s best goalkeeper
00:05 Oblak heroics draw praise from Leverkusen boss Korkut
00:03 Monaco did not tremble - Silva hails Champions League win

Primera División table

# Team MP D P
1 Real Madrid 27 +43 65
2 Barcelona 27 +54 60
3 Sevilla 27 +20 57
4 Atlético Madrid 27 +27 52
5 Villarreal 28 +19 48

Facebook