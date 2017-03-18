Aubameyang thrilled with goal in important win

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was pleased to contribute to what he felt was an important 1-0 win over Ingolstadt in the Bundesliga.

Aubameyang scored the game's only goal in the 14th minute to see Dortmund to an unconvincing win on Friday.

The Gabon international was delighted with a crucial win, which was his side's fifth outing already in March.

"It is much more important that we won. I'm glad I could help the team with this goal," Aubameyang said, via the club's website.

"The goal itself was not so easy... but everything has gone well."

The win consolidated third spot in the table for Dortmund, who are three points adrift of RB Leipzig and four clear of Hoffenheim.

Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel was satisfied with the result, but felt his team struggled after a busy run of fixtures.

"The result feels good. We obviously didn't make our best game," he said.

"We lacked mental freshness."

He added: "Nevertheless, it is great that we have won."

Dortmund get a much-needed break before their next game, which is at Schalke on April 1.