Pique: I agree with Ramos about Barca´s historic win

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique agreed with Sergio Ramos about his side's win over Paris Saint-Germain, insisting he had no reason to get angry.

Luis Enrique's side completed an incredible comeback against PSG in the Champions League, a 6-1 win in the second leg seeing them into the quarter-finals 6-5 on aggregate.

Ramos, captain of fierce LaLiga rivals Real Madrid, described it as "historic in every way", seemingly hinting at some decisions going Barca's way.

But the outspoken Pique saw no criticism from his Spain team-mate, saying: "I didn't get angry with Sergio Ramos' words.

"I enjoyed it [the win] like a kid, it was like a dream come true. The feelings are even stronger than winning the Champions League trophy.

"Now, the best thing is to win it but that night against PSG was historic as Ramos said. The most important thing is try to win.

"That comeback will be in the history books but without any substance if we don't win the tournament in the end."

Joining Barca in the last eight are Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Monaco and Leicester City.

Pique is unfazed by who Barca come up against, saying he had set his sights on lifting the trophy.

"I hope we will see a good tie against any team. The truth is the level is high because we are talking about seven very high-level teams," he said.

"I hope our comeback against PSG will be the start of our journey to try to win the title."