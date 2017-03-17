Article

Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League last eight

17 March 2017 12:16

Real Madrid have been paired with Bayern Munich in the Champions League last eight, while Barcelona take on Juventus in a repeat of the 2015 final.

Madrid are aiming to become the first team in the Champions League era to win back-to-back titles and negotiated a tricky last-16 tie impressively, beating Napoli 3-1 home and away.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern remain in contention for a repeat of their 2013 treble and head coach Carlo Ancelotti will seek to deny Madrid, who he guided to La Decima – the club's 10th European title – in 2014.

Clasico rivals Barcelona face Serie A's dominant force in Juventus, having completed an historic comeback against Paris Saint-Germain – prevailing 6-5 on aggregate amid a breathless finale at Camp Nou to overturn a 4-0 first-leg defeat.

A typically imposing Spanish contingent is completed by Atletico Madrid, beaten finalists in 2014 and 2016, who eased past Bayer Leverkusen and will face Premier League champions Leicester City – conquerors of their LaLiga counterparts Sevilla this week.

Monaco prevailed on away goals after a thrilling tie against Manchester City finished 6-6 overall and Leonardo Jardim's entertainers will travel to Borussia Dortmund for the first leg of the quarter-finals, which will be played on April 11 and 12.

 

Champions League quarter-final draw in full :

Atletico Madrid v Leicester City

Borussia Dortmund v AS Monaco

Bayern Munich v Real Madrid

Juventus v Barcelona

Sponsored links

Friday 17 March

12:23 Champions League chance makes Europa League key for United - Mata
12:16 Real Madrid to face Bayern Munich in Champions League last eight
11:48 Arsenal fans ungrateful, Wenger not leaving - long-serving Primorac stands up for boss
11:47 Liverpool better than City´s title-winning sides, claims Milner
11:36 Toure wants new Manchester City deal from ´honest´ Guardiola
10:47 A sexy name is not what we need - Boro chairman extols Agnew´s virtues
10:22 Ireland shouldn´t bank on Bale rage, says Wales boss Coleman
10:06 Koeman warns Lukaku Everton will not be held to ransom
09:32 Wenger says Walcott better than ever despite England axing
09:00 Guardiola surprised by ´more difficult´ Premier League - Eriksson
04:03 Mourinho ´very disappointed´ by Manchester City´s Champions League exit
03:09 Iniesta wants to finish career at Barcelona
02:41 Pique: I agree with Ramos about Barca´s historic win
01:52 ´Maybe the club is too big for him´ – Keane slams Mourinho
00:46 El Shaarawy: Roma cannot complain after Europa League exit
00:26 Deeney must need weekly hat-trick for England call-up – Mazzarri
00:21 We will probably lose at Boro - Mourinho blasts United ´enemies´ after Pogba injury
00:16 Injured Pogba to miss Middlesbrough match and France games
00:04 Man United want Champions League spot – Mata eager for Europa success

Thursday 16 March

23:58 I found a sad club at Manchester United, says Mourinho
23:45 Don´t ask me for interviews again - Balotelli hits out at media
23:36 Pogba injury should have Mourinho worried as United hobble on
23:30 Morgan dreaming of the impossible once more with Leicester
23:13 Roma 2 Lyon 1 (4-5 agg): Lopes shines in thriller as Spalletti´s men crash out
23:12 Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Schalke 2 (3-3 agg, Schalke win on away goals): Bentaleb penalty sends vi
23:09 Anderlecht 1 APOEL 0 (2-0 agg): Super-sub Acheampong seals victory
22:59 Ajax 2 Copenhagen 0 (3-2 agg): Traore and Dolberg seal quarter-final spot
22:59 Manchester United 1 Rostov 0 (2-1 agg): Mata decisive as Mourinho´s men progress
22:40 Pogba forced off with injury against Rostov
22:34 Gareth? I don´t know a Gareth - Defoe confusion at Southgate call
22:25 Mourinho: I would not have sold Di Maria
22:23 We don´t forget Ranieri – Mahrez hits out at Leicester critics
21:46 Pogba unfairly judged on price-tag and haircuts, says Hargreaves
21:28 Monaco want to avenge Ranieri – Raggi hopes for Leicester in Champions League
21:05 Don´t write off ageing Ronaldo yet, says Raul
20:58 Krasnodar 0 Celta Vigo 2 (1-4 agg): Mallo and Aspas down Russians
20:55 Genk 1 Gent 1 (6-3 agg): Unlikely goalscorer Castagne secures history for the hosts
20:54 Besiktas 4 Olympiacos 1 (5-2 agg): Gunes´ men shrug off Aboubakar dismissal
20:38 Hayatou out as Ahmad wins CAF vote
20:29 Puel prank left Redmond surprised by England call-up
18:56 Silva demands away improvement from Hull
18:33 Burnley culture key to Heaton and Keane call-ups - Dyche
18:06 Don´t panic! - Clement insists Swansea can survive
17:19 Bilic disagrees with Ranieri sacking despite Shakespeare wins
16:59 Mkhitaryan makes the difference for Manchester United - Smalling
16:52 I deserve this – Defoe on England recall
16:35 Shakespeare dismisses Nasri´s cheat claims towards Vardy
16:28 Aubameyang still a doubt for Dortmund - Tuchel
16:23 Deschamps wants Mbappe to emulate Henry
16:12 Rooney out of England squad but could play for Manchester United at Middlesbrough
16:08 Koeman: Barkley could be sold with no new deal
15:34 Everton still working on Lukaku contract, confirms Koeman
15:19 Pioli backs Icardi for Serie A top scorer title
14:58 Forget about Sevilla win - Shakespeare focused on survival challenge
14:52 Sunderland striker Defoe handed England recall
13:38 Mane: No Klopp grudge over collapsed Dortmund move
13:15 Johnson loses right to appeal against conviction
13:01 Thiago is like Maradona - Matthaus
12:48 Woodburn deserves Wales chance - Coleman explains teenager´s call-up
12:22 Ibrahimovic not ruling out Napoli move
11:53 Middlesbrough part company with Karanka
11:23 Wenger fed up with protests talk
10:51 Wenger laughs off Bellerin to Barcelona rumours
10:39 Laporta: Next Barcelona coach must follow Cruyff´s philosophy
08:52 Bonucci: Bring on Barcelona
08:40 Sign him up! Neville would give Ibrahimovic two-year deal at United
03:37 Dallas 2 Pachuca 1: Acosta free-kick helps hosts to win
02:57 Simeone: Atletico not focused on Champions League draw
02:48 Del Bosque: Luis Enrique´s Barcelona legacy is permanent
02:29 Neymar on ´same level´ as Messi and Ronaldo – Ronaldinho
01:59 Monaco loss not about Manchester City defence, says Guardiola
01:21 Kolarov warns Manchester City against domestic hangover after Monaco woe
00:45 You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition
00:44 Mbappe not for sale, says Monaco vice-president
00:23 English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City
00:13 Griezmann: Oblak is the world´s best goalkeeper
00:05 Oblak heroics draw praise from Leverkusen boss Korkut
00:03 Monaco did not tremble - Silva hails Champions League win

Wednesday 15 March

23:45 Stones bemoans slack City after Monaco heartache
23:36 Guardiola blames first-half flop for Champions League exit
23:30 Albrighton and Leicester targeting more major Champions League scalps
23:30 Vardy is a cheat - Sevilla´s Nasri rages over red card
23:22 We proved we´re capable of matching the best - Leno proud of Leverkusen display
23:21 Oblak proud as Atletico reach fourth Champions League quarter-final in a row
22:43 Atletico Madrid 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (4-2 agg): Simeone´s side cruise into quarter-finals
22:42 Monaco 3 Manchester City 1 (6-6 agg, Monaco win on away goals): Bakayoko has final word as Guardiola
22:26 Alvarez backs ´logical choice´ Unzue to succeed Luis Enrique
21:51 Rostov aiming to ´make history´ against Manchester United
21:28 Balotelli feels duty-bound to speak out against racism
21:13 Dempsey returns to United States squad after recovering from heart problem
20:35 I thought Ligue 1 would be easier - Balotelli
20:00 Monaco without Falcao for Manchester City clash
18:52 Dortmund HQ evacuated after delivery of ´suspicious envelope with white powder´
18:16 United will give everything for Champions League return - Fellaini
17:30 Wilkins warns Lukaku against Chelsea return
17:15 Kalou opts to stay with Hertha Berlin
16:40 Qualification is there for Roma to grasp - Spalletti retains progression hope
16:26 Chelsea fans lacked ´class and respect´ towards Mourinho
16:15 Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich? Leicester can beat anyone, says Simpson
16:12 Rummenigge agrees with Mourinho: Bayern are not a selling club
15:57 James: I can play more freely with Colombia than Real Madrid
15:29 Everton unconcerned by Lukaku exit talk
15:25 AFC Champions League Review: Adelaide & Jeju in thriller, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
14:29 Sanches the man to replace Alonso - Rummenigge
13:17 Pogba does not give an ass about envious critics - Mourinho
13:15 Manchester United still without Rooney and Martial
13:09 Dortmund not expecting Gotze back until next season
12:43 Unsettled Bony told to knuckle down and earn Stoke place
12:33 They may as well say we want Messi - Agent rubbishes Grujic Dinamo talk
11:49 Monaco star Bernardo Silva: PSG still Ligue 1 title favourites
11:16 Hitzfeld suggests lack of Bayern injuries could trouble Ancelotti
11:16 Dybala accepts Sacchi criticism in post-match exchange
11:11 Dortmund hand Castro three-year deal
11:09 Klavan dismisses suggestions of Liverpool leadership void
10:21 Scholl tips Pulisic for Bayern – with Tuchel standing right next to him!
09:45 Sevilla triumph as good as Leicester´s Premier League title, says Shakespeare
08:59 Eriksson knew Ibrahimovic would succeed at United and tips Rooney to stay
08:48 Veron´s amazing comeback delayed by 2011 suspension
05:25 Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Vargas gives Mexicans semi-final advantage
05:23 ´We might just be the surprise team´ – Shakespeare wants Leicester fairytale
02:37 Dybala: I want Barca in Champions League final
02:23 The greatest night in Leicester´s history - Cottee revels in Sevilla triumph
01:00 Dani Alves keen for Juventus to avoid ´strange´ Barcelona tie
00:57 Porto ´leave more united than ever´ despite Juve defeat
00:40 Business-like Dortmund satisfied with Pokal progress
00:32 Juve must improve in quarter-finals - Allegri

Facebook