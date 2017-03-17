Manchester United draw Anderlecht in Europa League quarters

Manchester United will face Belgian side Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals.
Jose Mourinho's men beat Rostov 1-0 at Old Trafford on Thursday, with Juan Mata's goal seeing off the Russian Premier League side 2-1 on aggregate.
Anderlecht, winners of the competition under its former guise of the UEFA Cup in 1983, are top of the Belgian Pro League and won 1-0 home and away against Apoel Nicosia in the last 16.
Lyon's reward for holding off Roma in a thrilling encounter – the Serie A side laying siege to their opponents' goal at the Stadio Olimpico but falling one goal short of the 3-1 triumph they required to progress on away goals – is a tie against Besiktas.
The Turkish Super Lig outfit thumped Olympiakos 4-1 to seal a quarter-final berth despite having Vincent Aboubakar sent off after opening the scoring in Istanbul. Former Liverpool attacker Ryan Babel netted a brace on the way to a 5-2 aggregate victory.
The official result of the #UELdraw... pic.twitter.com/0HJacqyLWX— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) March 17, 2017
With Sevilla's interest in European competition at an end, Spanish hopes of keeping the Europa League in the country for a fourth consecutive year lie with Celta Vigo, who face Genk after overcoming Krasnodar.
Genk beat Gent in an all-Belgian clash in the last 16, while Schalke bested Bundesliga counterparts Borussia Monchengladbach on away goals to set up a meeting with Ajax.
The four-time European Champions were 2-1 down to FC Copenhagen after the first leg in Denmark but pulled through thanks to Bertrand Traore and a Kasper Dolberg penalty at the Amsterdam Arena.
The first legs of the quarter-finals will be played on April 13.
Europa League quarter-final draw in full:
Anderlecht v Manchester United
Celta Vigo v Genk
Ajax v Schalke
Lyon v Besiktas
