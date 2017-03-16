Related

Article

Wenger laughs off Bellerin to Barcelona rumours

16 March 2017 10:51

Arsene Wenger has once again brushed off suggestions that Hector Bellerin could leave Arsenal for Barcelona at the end of the season.

The Catalans have long been linked with a move for the right-back - who signed a contract renewal until 2023 in November - and recent reports suggested they are ready to table a formal offer for the 21-year-old.

Bellerin himself has also commented this term that he is not interested in a return to Catalonia and Wenger says he cannot see how a deal could go through.

"Barcelona's alleged interest in Bellerin is very hard to take seriously," Wenger said at a news conference.

"He has just signed a new contract and still has many years left on his contract."

The Arsenal boss also addressed rumours that his right-hand man Boro Primorac is ready to walk away from Emirates Stadium.

"That is a complete invention," Wenger insisted.

"People just take information without checking it these days. Fake news."

Sponsored links

Thursday 16 March

13:38 Mane: No Klopp grudge over collapsed Dortmund move
13:15 Johnson loses right to appeal against conviction
13:01 Thiago is like Maradona - Matthaus
12:48 Woodburn deserves Wales chance - Coleman explains teenager´s call-up
12:22 Ibrahimovic not ruling out Napoli move
11:53 Middlesbrough part company with Karanka
11:23 Wenger fed up with protests talk
10:51 Wenger laughs off Bellerin to Barcelona rumours
10:39 Laporta: Next Barcelona coach must follow Cruyff´s philosophy
08:52 Bonucci: Bring on Barcelona
08:40 Sign him up! Neville would give Ibrahimovic two-year deal at United
03:37 Dallas 2 Pachuca 1: Acosta free-kick helps hosts to win
02:57 Simeone: Atletico not focused on Champions League draw
02:48 Del Bosque: Luis Enrique´s Barcelona legacy is permanent
02:29 Neymar on ´same level´ as Messi and Ronaldo – Ronaldinho
01:59 Monaco loss not about Manchester City defence, says Guardiola
01:21 Kolarov warns Manchester City against domestic hangover after Monaco woe
00:45 You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition
00:44 Mbappe not for sale, says Monaco vice-president
00:23 English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City
00:13 Griezmann: Oblak is the world´s best goalkeeper
00:05 Oblak heroics draw praise from Leverkusen boss Korkut
00:03 Monaco did not tremble - Silva hails Champions League win

Wednesday 15 March

23:45 Stones bemoans slack City after Monaco heartache
23:36 Guardiola blames first-half flop for Champions League exit
23:30 Albrighton and Leicester targeting more major Champions League scalps
23:30 Vardy is a cheat - Sevilla´s Nasri rages over red card
23:22 We proved we´re capable of matching the best - Leno proud of Leverkusen display
23:21 Oblak proud as Atletico reach fourth Champions League quarter-final in a row
22:43 Atletico Madrid 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (4-2 agg): Simeone´s side cruise into quarter-finals
22:42 Monaco 3 Manchester City 1 (6-6 agg, Monaco win on away goals): Bakayoko has final word as Guardiola
22:26 Alvarez backs ´logical choice´ Unzue to succeed Luis Enrique
21:51 Rostov aiming to ´make history´ against Manchester United
21:28 Balotelli feels duty-bound to speak out against racism
21:13 Dempsey returns to United States squad after recovering from heart problem
20:35 I thought Ligue 1 would be easier - Balotelli
20:00 Monaco without Falcao for Manchester City clash
18:52 Dortmund HQ evacuated after delivery of ´suspicious envelope with white powder´
18:16 United will give everything for Champions League return - Fellaini
17:30 Wilkins warns Lukaku against Chelsea return
17:15 Kalou opts to stay with Hertha Berlin
16:40 Qualification is there for Roma to grasp - Spalletti retains progression hope
16:26 Chelsea fans lacked ´class and respect´ towards Mourinho
16:15 Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich? Leicester can beat anyone, says Simpson
16:12 Rummenigge agrees with Mourinho: Bayern are not a selling club
15:57 James: I can play more freely with Colombia than Real Madrid
15:29 Everton unconcerned by Lukaku exit talk
15:25 AFC Champions League Review: Adelaide & Jeju in thriller, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
14:29 Sanches the man to replace Alonso - Rummenigge
13:17 Pogba does not give an ass about envious critics - Mourinho
13:15 Manchester United still without Rooney and Martial
13:09 Dortmund not expecting Gotze back until next season
12:43 Unsettled Bony told to knuckle down and earn Stoke place
12:33 They may as well say we want Messi - Agent rubbishes Grujic Dinamo talk
11:49 Monaco star Bernardo Silva: PSG still Ligue 1 title favourites
11:16 Hitzfeld suggests lack of Bayern injuries could trouble Ancelotti
11:16 Dybala accepts Sacchi criticism in post-match exchange
11:11 Dortmund hand Castro three-year deal
11:09 Klavan dismisses suggestions of Liverpool leadership void
10:21 Scholl tips Pulisic for Bayern – with Tuchel standing right next to him!
09:45 Sevilla triumph as good as Leicester´s Premier League title, says Shakespeare
08:59 Eriksson knew Ibrahimovic would succeed at United and tips Rooney to stay
08:48 Veron´s amazing comeback delayed by 2011 suspension
05:25 Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Vargas gives Mexicans semi-final advantage
05:23 ´We might just be the surprise team´ – Shakespeare wants Leicester fairytale
02:37 Dybala: I want Barca in Champions League final
02:23 The greatest night in Leicester´s history - Cottee revels in Sevilla triumph
01:00 Dani Alves keen for Juventus to avoid ´strange´ Barcelona tie
00:57 Porto ´leave more united than ever´ despite Juve defeat
00:40 Business-like Dortmund satisfied with Pokal progress
00:32 Juve must improve in quarter-finals - Allegri

Tuesday 14 March

23:51 Sampaoli laments Sevilla´s missed penalties after Champions League exit
23:50 Championship Review: Fulham pegged back while Wolves grab late winner
23:44 AFC Champions League Review: Kashima silence Roar, late penalty frustrates Guangzhou
23:39 Shakespeare lauds ´immense´ Leicester victory
23:34 ´Cup ties are dangerous´ – Simeone warns Atleti ahead of Leverkusen clash
23:27 Schmeichel hails performance of title-winners after Leicester sink Sevilla
23:20 Leicester are the team to avoid - Buffon
23:14 Shakespeare´s Leicester stick to familiar script as Sampaoli fluffs his lines
23:12 We pulled off the impossible again - captain Morgan hails incredible Leicester
22:46 Leicester City 2 Sevilla 0 (3-2 agg): Schmeichel penalty save maintains fantastic Foxes revival unde
22:40 Juventus 1 Porto 0 (3-0 agg): Dybala strike dumps out 10-man Porto
22:00 Falcao still a doubt as Monaco gear up for another Man City goalfest
21:17 Hope for Kane as Spurs confirm ankle injury not severe
20:50 Did Carragher stop Lukaku signing a new Everton deal?
20:48 Monaco clean sheet the target for Manchester City defender Sagna
20:27 Sportfreunde Lotte 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Tuchel´s side set up Bayern semi
20:11 It´s just another game - Korkut plays down his Champions League coaching bow
19:59 We must attack - Guardiola rallies Manchester City for Monaco assault
19:34 Bravo, Claudio! City´s beleaguered keeper gets backing from Chile boss Pizzi
19:23 Torres available for Leverkusen tie following head injury
18:42 Bacca banned for referee confrontation
18:33 Aubameyang out for Dortmund with adductor injury
18:06 Manchester United charged with failing to control their players
17:25 Ranieri sacking ´worth it´ for Leicester after wins under Shakespeare
16:17 Not too cool for school - exams rule Leverkusen´s Havertz out of Champions League clash
16:12 Muriel claims to have Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Roma offers
15:45 Nani ruled out of Barcelona match
15:32 Arsenal to face Champions League scourge Bayern Munich in China friendly
14:58 Chelsea keeper Courtois dismisses Madrid links
14:02 Monaco don´t have MSN, but can eliminate Manchester City - Fabinho
13:39 Bayern won´t sell Lahm successor Kimmich, says Rummenigge
13:33 Manchester United star Ibrahimovic can be ´a complete idiot´
13:23 Goals guaranteed between Monaco and Man City as Atletico look to Griezmann again - Champions League
13:06 Costa fears losing Hazard and Courtois to Real Madrid
12:59 One-year bans for Liga MX duo ends referees´ strike
12:51 Liverpool´s Grujic wanted by Dinamo
12:36 Forest appoint Warburton as manager
12:32 Courtois accuses Mourinho of mind games and cynical tactics
11:58 Liverpool told me I´d replace Coutinho, says Marseille star Lopez
11:19 Schneiderlin ´lost the joy of football´ at Manchester United
10:56 Eriksson expects China to produce a Messi or Ronaldo
10:48 Mourinho: Pogba was by far the best player on the pitch
10:37 Vieira lauds Guardiola´s commitment to style
09:33 Ballack questions Schweinsteiger´s Manchester United move
08:55 Essien joins Indonesian side Persib Bandung
08:37 Rowett named new Derby County boss
05:23 Argentina just ´normal´ without Messi – Riquelme
02:56 Ramos wouldn´t score in South America - Riquelme
01:18 Dybala: Juve on same level as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern
00:36 Sanchez can change Arsenal´s season - Sampaoli
00:35 McGree included in 23-man Socceroos squad
00:08 ´Judas is still number one´ - Mourinho hits back at Chelsea fans

Facebook