Roma 2 Lyon 1 (4-5 agg): Lopes shines in thriller as Spalletti´s men crash out

Anthony Lopes put in a stellar performance as Lyon claimed a dramatic 5-4 aggregate victory over Roma to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.
Lyon's goalkeeper pulled off a string of spectacular saves throughout a tremendous contest at Stadio Olimpico as the Ligue 1 team progressed despite losing 2-1 on the night.
In a game which matched the first leg of this classic European tie for its remarkable intensity, Roma hit the woodwork through Antonio Rudiger in an action-packed opening before Mouctar Diakhaby put Bruno Genesio's men ahead.
Roma immediately pulled level through Kevin Strootman's fortunate finish, but Lopes was on hand to twice deny the midfielder a second as the half wore on.
Lucas Tousart's own-goal on the hour-mark set-up an enthralling finish as Roma laid siege to Lyon's goal - Stephan El Shaarawy going closest to what would have been a decisive strike, while Edin Dzeko had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside call.
Maxwel Cornet squandered two gilt-edged opportunities at the other end, but those misses mattered little in the end as, in spite of a late Roma onslaught, Lyon's defence held firm to secure a famous win.
Roma were on top in a blistering opening to the second leg - Rudiger rattling the crossbar from close range before Lopes twice denied Mohamed Salah.
For all their dominance though, Roma found themselves behind after 16 minutes.
In a near carbon-copy of his goal from the first leg, Lyon youngster Diakhaby capitalised on poor Roma marking to head home powerfully from Mathieu Valbuena's free-kick.
Lyon's lead was cancelled out within a minute, however, as Strootman managed to bundle the ball over the line after connecting with a fantastic Daniele De Rossi delivery.
105 - The number of seconds passed between the Diakhaby's goal and the Strootman's goal: the fastest draw in this #UEL. Immediate.— OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) March 16, 2017
Lopes came to Lyon's rescue again as the interval approached, pulling off a stunning double save to prevent Strootman doubling his and Roma's tally before reacting instinctively to keep out Dzeko's strike.
Lyon's shot stopper continued in the same vein after the restart, making another superb series of saves - from Nainggolan and Dzeko respectively - to keep the score level.
Valbuena should have put the result beyond all doubt a few moments later, but the former Marseille playmaker somehow skewed his effort over from point-blank range.
Genesio's side were then made to pay for that miss, substitute El Shaarawy making an immediate impact as his low cross deflected in off the unfortunate Tousart.
El Shaarawy could have completed a quick-fire turn-around, but the winger failed to find the bottom corner after engineering space for himself in the area, before Cornet blazed over at the other end.
Cornet had the opportunity to atone for his miss late on when, after Dzeko had seen a goal disallowed for a close offside call against El Shaarawy, he raced through unchallenged, only to allow Alisson to dive in and smother the chance.
Despite Cornet's wastefulness, though, Lyon rallied to survive a late glut of Roma pressure - led by veteran Francesco Totti - and seal a place in the last eight.
|I found a sad club at Manchester United, says Mourinho
|Don´t ask me for interviews again - Balotelli hits out at media
|Pogba injury should have Mourinho worried as United hobble on
|Morgan dreaming of the impossible once more with Leicester
|Roma 2 Lyon 1 (4-5 agg): Lopes shines in thriller as Spalletti´s men crash out
|Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Schalke 2 (3-3 agg, Schalke win on away goals): Bentaleb penalty sends vi
|Anderlecht 1 APOEL 0 (2-0 agg): Super-sub Acheampong seals victory
|Ajax 2 Copenhagen 0 (3-2 agg): Traore and Dolberg seal quarter-final spot
|Manchester United 1 Rostov 0 (2-1 agg): Mata decisive as Mourinho´s men progress
|Pogba forced off with injury against Rostov
|Gareth? I don´t know a Gareth - Defoe confusion at Southgate call
|Mourinho: I would not have sold Di Maria
|We don´t forget Ranieri – Mahrez hits out at Leicester critics
|Pogba unfairly judged on price-tag and haircuts, says Hargreaves
|Monaco want to avenge Ranieri – Raggi hopes for Leicester in Champions League
|Don´t write off ageing Ronaldo yet, says Raul
|Krasnodar 0 Celta Vigo 2 (1-4 agg): Mallo and Aspas down Russians
|Genk 1 Gent 1 (6-3 agg): Unlikely goalscorer Castagne secures history for the hosts
|Besiktas 4 Olympiacos 1 (5-2 agg): Gunes´ men shrug off Aboubakar dismissal
|Hayatou out as Ahmad wins CAF vote
|Puel prank left Redmond surprised by England call-up
|Silva demands away improvement from Hull
|Burnley culture key to Heaton and Keane call-ups - Dyche
|Don´t panic! - Clement insists Swansea can survive
|Bilic disagrees with Ranieri sacking despite Shakespeare wins
|Mkhitaryan makes the difference for Manchester United - Smalling
|I deserve this – Defoe on England recall
|Shakespeare dismisses Nasri´s cheat claims towards Vardy
|Aubameyang still a doubt for Dortmund - Tuchel
|Deschamps wants Mbappe to emulate Henry
|Rooney out of England squad but could play for Manchester United at Middlesbrough
|Koeman: Barkley could be sold with no new deal
|Everton still working on Lukaku contract, confirms Koeman
|Pioli backs Icardi for Serie A top scorer title
|Forget about Sevilla win - Shakespeare focused on survival challenge
|Sunderland striker Defoe handed England recall
|Mane: No Klopp grudge over collapsed Dortmund move
|Johnson loses right to appeal against conviction
|Thiago is like Maradona - Matthaus
|Woodburn deserves Wales chance - Coleman explains teenager´s call-up
|Ibrahimovic not ruling out Napoli move
|Middlesbrough part company with Karanka
|Wenger fed up with protests talk
|Wenger laughs off Bellerin to Barcelona rumours
|Laporta: Next Barcelona coach must follow Cruyff´s philosophy
|Bonucci: Bring on Barcelona
|Sign him up! Neville would give Ibrahimovic two-year deal at United
|Dallas 2 Pachuca 1: Acosta free-kick helps hosts to win
|Simeone: Atletico not focused on Champions League draw
|Del Bosque: Luis Enrique´s Barcelona legacy is permanent
|Neymar on ´same level´ as Messi and Ronaldo – Ronaldinho
|Monaco loss not about Manchester City defence, says Guardiola
|Kolarov warns Manchester City against domestic hangover after Monaco woe
|You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition
|Mbappe not for sale, says Monaco vice-president
|English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City
|Griezmann: Oblak is the world´s best goalkeeper
|Oblak heroics draw praise from Leverkusen boss Korkut
|Monaco did not tremble - Silva hails Champions League win
|Stones bemoans slack City after Monaco heartache
|Guardiola blames first-half flop for Champions League exit
|Albrighton and Leicester targeting more major Champions League scalps
|Vardy is a cheat - Sevilla´s Nasri rages over red card
|We proved we´re capable of matching the best - Leno proud of Leverkusen display
|Oblak proud as Atletico reach fourth Champions League quarter-final in a row
|Atletico Madrid 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (4-2 agg): Simeone´s side cruise into quarter-finals
|Monaco 3 Manchester City 1 (6-6 agg, Monaco win on away goals): Bakayoko has final word as Guardiola
|Alvarez backs ´logical choice´ Unzue to succeed Luis Enrique
|Rostov aiming to ´make history´ against Manchester United
|Balotelli feels duty-bound to speak out against racism
|Dempsey returns to United States squad after recovering from heart problem
|I thought Ligue 1 would be easier - Balotelli
|Monaco without Falcao for Manchester City clash
|Dortmund HQ evacuated after delivery of ´suspicious envelope with white powder´
|United will give everything for Champions League return - Fellaini
|Wilkins warns Lukaku against Chelsea return
|Kalou opts to stay with Hertha Berlin
|Qualification is there for Roma to grasp - Spalletti retains progression hope
|Chelsea fans lacked ´class and respect´ towards Mourinho
|Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich? Leicester can beat anyone, says Simpson
|Rummenigge agrees with Mourinho: Bayern are not a selling club
|James: I can play more freely with Colombia than Real Madrid
|Everton unconcerned by Lukaku exit talk
|AFC Champions League Review: Adelaide & Jeju in thriller, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
|Sanches the man to replace Alonso - Rummenigge
|Pogba does not give an ass about envious critics - Mourinho
|Manchester United still without Rooney and Martial
|Dortmund not expecting Gotze back until next season
|Unsettled Bony told to knuckle down and earn Stoke place
|They may as well say we want Messi - Agent rubbishes Grujic Dinamo talk
|Monaco star Bernardo Silva: PSG still Ligue 1 title favourites
|Hitzfeld suggests lack of Bayern injuries could trouble Ancelotti
|Dybala accepts Sacchi criticism in post-match exchange
|Dortmund hand Castro three-year deal
|Klavan dismisses suggestions of Liverpool leadership void
|Scholl tips Pulisic for Bayern – with Tuchel standing right next to him!
|Sevilla triumph as good as Leicester´s Premier League title, says Shakespeare
|Eriksson knew Ibrahimovic would succeed at United and tips Rooney to stay
|Veron´s amazing comeback delayed by 2011 suspension
|Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Vargas gives Mexicans semi-final advantage
|´We might just be the surprise team´ – Shakespeare wants Leicester fairytale
|Dybala: I want Barca in Champions League final
|The greatest night in Leicester´s history - Cottee revels in Sevilla triumph
|Dani Alves keen for Juventus to avoid ´strange´ Barcelona tie
|Porto ´leave more united than ever´ despite Juve defeat
|Business-like Dortmund satisfied with Pokal progress
|Juve must improve in quarter-finals - Allegri