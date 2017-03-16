Related

Article

Roma 2 Lyon 1 (4-5 agg): Lopes shines in thriller as Spalletti´s men crash out

16 March 2017 23:13

Anthony Lopes put in a stellar performance as Lyon claimed a dramatic 5-4 aggregate victory over Roma to reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Lyon's goalkeeper pulled off a string of spectacular saves throughout a tremendous contest at Stadio Olimpico as the Ligue 1 team progressed despite losing 2-1 on the night.

In a game which matched the first leg of this classic European tie for its remarkable intensity, Roma hit the woodwork through Antonio Rudiger in an action-packed opening before Mouctar Diakhaby put Bruno Genesio's men ahead.

Roma immediately pulled level through Kevin Strootman's fortunate finish, but Lopes was on hand to twice deny the midfielder a second as the half wore on.

Lucas Tousart's own-goal on the hour-mark set-up an enthralling finish as Roma laid siege to Lyon's goal - Stephan El Shaarawy going closest to what would have been a decisive strike, while Edin Dzeko had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside call.

Maxwel Cornet squandered two gilt-edged opportunities at the other end, but those misses mattered little in the end as, in spite of a late Roma onslaught, Lyon's defence held firm to secure a famous win.

Roma were on top in a blistering opening to the second leg - Rudiger rattling the crossbar from close range before Lopes twice denied Mohamed Salah.

For all their dominance though, Roma found themselves behind after 16 minutes.

In a near carbon-copy of his goal from the first leg, Lyon youngster Diakhaby capitalised on poor Roma marking to head home powerfully from Mathieu Valbuena's free-kick.

Lyon's lead was cancelled out within a minute, however, as Strootman managed to bundle the ball over the line after connecting with a fantastic Daniele De Rossi delivery.

Lopes came to Lyon's rescue again as the interval approached, pulling off a stunning double save to prevent Strootman doubling his and Roma's tally before reacting instinctively to keep out Dzeko's strike.

Lyon's shot stopper continued in the same vein after the restart, making another superb series of saves - from Nainggolan and Dzeko respectively - to keep the score level.

Valbuena should have put the result beyond all doubt a few moments later, but the former Marseille playmaker somehow skewed his effort over from point-blank range.

Genesio's side were then made to pay for that miss, substitute El Shaarawy making an immediate impact as his low cross deflected in off the unfortunate Tousart.

El Shaarawy could have completed a quick-fire turn-around, but the winger failed to find the bottom corner after engineering space for himself in the area, before Cornet blazed over at the other end.

Cornet had the opportunity to atone for his miss late on when, after Dzeko had seen a goal disallowed for a close offside call against El Shaarawy, he raced through unchallenged, only to allow Alisson to dive in and smother the chance.

Despite Cornet's wastefulness, though, Lyon rallied to survive a late glut of Roma pressure - led by veteran Francesco Totti - and seal a place in the last eight.

Sponsored links

Thursday 16 March

23:58 I found a sad club at Manchester United, says Mourinho
23:45 Don´t ask me for interviews again - Balotelli hits out at media
23:36 Pogba injury should have Mourinho worried as United hobble on
23:30 Morgan dreaming of the impossible once more with Leicester
23:13 Roma 2 Lyon 1 (4-5 agg): Lopes shines in thriller as Spalletti´s men crash out
23:12 Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Schalke 2 (3-3 agg, Schalke win on away goals): Bentaleb penalty sends vi
23:09 Anderlecht 1 APOEL 0 (2-0 agg): Super-sub Acheampong seals victory
22:59 Ajax 2 Copenhagen 0 (3-2 agg): Traore and Dolberg seal quarter-final spot
22:59 Manchester United 1 Rostov 0 (2-1 agg): Mata decisive as Mourinho´s men progress
22:40 Pogba forced off with injury against Rostov
22:34 Gareth? I don´t know a Gareth - Defoe confusion at Southgate call
22:25 Mourinho: I would not have sold Di Maria
22:23 We don´t forget Ranieri – Mahrez hits out at Leicester critics
21:46 Pogba unfairly judged on price-tag and haircuts, says Hargreaves
21:28 Monaco want to avenge Ranieri – Raggi hopes for Leicester in Champions League
21:05 Don´t write off ageing Ronaldo yet, says Raul
20:58 Krasnodar 0 Celta Vigo 2 (1-4 agg): Mallo and Aspas down Russians
20:55 Genk 1 Gent 1 (6-3 agg): Unlikely goalscorer Castagne secures history for the hosts
20:54 Besiktas 4 Olympiacos 1 (5-2 agg): Gunes´ men shrug off Aboubakar dismissal
20:38 Hayatou out as Ahmad wins CAF vote
20:29 Puel prank left Redmond surprised by England call-up
18:56 Silva demands away improvement from Hull
18:33 Burnley culture key to Heaton and Keane call-ups - Dyche
18:06 Don´t panic! - Clement insists Swansea can survive
17:19 Bilic disagrees with Ranieri sacking despite Shakespeare wins
16:59 Mkhitaryan makes the difference for Manchester United - Smalling
16:52 I deserve this – Defoe on England recall
16:35 Shakespeare dismisses Nasri´s cheat claims towards Vardy
16:28 Aubameyang still a doubt for Dortmund - Tuchel
16:23 Deschamps wants Mbappe to emulate Henry
16:12 Rooney out of England squad but could play for Manchester United at Middlesbrough
16:08 Koeman: Barkley could be sold with no new deal
15:34 Everton still working on Lukaku contract, confirms Koeman
15:19 Pioli backs Icardi for Serie A top scorer title
14:58 Forget about Sevilla win - Shakespeare focused on survival challenge
14:52 Sunderland striker Defoe handed England recall
13:38 Mane: No Klopp grudge over collapsed Dortmund move
13:15 Johnson loses right to appeal against conviction
13:01 Thiago is like Maradona - Matthaus
12:48 Woodburn deserves Wales chance - Coleman explains teenager´s call-up
12:22 Ibrahimovic not ruling out Napoli move
11:53 Middlesbrough part company with Karanka
11:23 Wenger fed up with protests talk
10:51 Wenger laughs off Bellerin to Barcelona rumours
10:39 Laporta: Next Barcelona coach must follow Cruyff´s philosophy
08:52 Bonucci: Bring on Barcelona
08:40 Sign him up! Neville would give Ibrahimovic two-year deal at United
03:37 Dallas 2 Pachuca 1: Acosta free-kick helps hosts to win
02:57 Simeone: Atletico not focused on Champions League draw
02:48 Del Bosque: Luis Enrique´s Barcelona legacy is permanent
02:29 Neymar on ´same level´ as Messi and Ronaldo – Ronaldinho
01:59 Monaco loss not about Manchester City defence, says Guardiola
01:21 Kolarov warns Manchester City against domestic hangover after Monaco woe
00:45 You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition
00:44 Mbappe not for sale, says Monaco vice-president
00:23 English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City
00:13 Griezmann: Oblak is the world´s best goalkeeper
00:05 Oblak heroics draw praise from Leverkusen boss Korkut
00:03 Monaco did not tremble - Silva hails Champions League win

Wednesday 15 March

23:45 Stones bemoans slack City after Monaco heartache
23:36 Guardiola blames first-half flop for Champions League exit
23:30 Albrighton and Leicester targeting more major Champions League scalps
23:30 Vardy is a cheat - Sevilla´s Nasri rages over red card
23:22 We proved we´re capable of matching the best - Leno proud of Leverkusen display
23:21 Oblak proud as Atletico reach fourth Champions League quarter-final in a row
22:43 Atletico Madrid 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (4-2 agg): Simeone´s side cruise into quarter-finals
22:42 Monaco 3 Manchester City 1 (6-6 agg, Monaco win on away goals): Bakayoko has final word as Guardiola
22:26 Alvarez backs ´logical choice´ Unzue to succeed Luis Enrique
21:51 Rostov aiming to ´make history´ against Manchester United
21:28 Balotelli feels duty-bound to speak out against racism
21:13 Dempsey returns to United States squad after recovering from heart problem
20:35 I thought Ligue 1 would be easier - Balotelli
20:00 Monaco without Falcao for Manchester City clash
18:52 Dortmund HQ evacuated after delivery of ´suspicious envelope with white powder´
18:16 United will give everything for Champions League return - Fellaini
17:30 Wilkins warns Lukaku against Chelsea return
17:15 Kalou opts to stay with Hertha Berlin
16:40 Qualification is there for Roma to grasp - Spalletti retains progression hope
16:26 Chelsea fans lacked ´class and respect´ towards Mourinho
16:15 Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich? Leicester can beat anyone, says Simpson
16:12 Rummenigge agrees with Mourinho: Bayern are not a selling club
15:57 James: I can play more freely with Colombia than Real Madrid
15:29 Everton unconcerned by Lukaku exit talk
15:25 AFC Champions League Review: Adelaide & Jeju in thriller, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
14:29 Sanches the man to replace Alonso - Rummenigge
13:17 Pogba does not give an ass about envious critics - Mourinho
13:15 Manchester United still without Rooney and Martial
13:09 Dortmund not expecting Gotze back until next season
12:43 Unsettled Bony told to knuckle down and earn Stoke place
12:33 They may as well say we want Messi - Agent rubbishes Grujic Dinamo talk
11:49 Monaco star Bernardo Silva: PSG still Ligue 1 title favourites
11:16 Hitzfeld suggests lack of Bayern injuries could trouble Ancelotti
11:16 Dybala accepts Sacchi criticism in post-match exchange
11:11 Dortmund hand Castro three-year deal
11:09 Klavan dismisses suggestions of Liverpool leadership void
10:21 Scholl tips Pulisic for Bayern – with Tuchel standing right next to him!
09:45 Sevilla triumph as good as Leicester´s Premier League title, says Shakespeare
08:59 Eriksson knew Ibrahimovic would succeed at United and tips Rooney to stay
08:48 Veron´s amazing comeback delayed by 2011 suspension
05:25 Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Vargas gives Mexicans semi-final advantage
05:23 ´We might just be the surprise team´ – Shakespeare wants Leicester fairytale
02:37 Dybala: I want Barca in Champions League final
02:23 The greatest night in Leicester´s history - Cottee revels in Sevilla triumph
01:00 Dani Alves keen for Juventus to avoid ´strange´ Barcelona tie
00:57 Porto ´leave more united than ever´ despite Juve defeat
00:40 Business-like Dortmund satisfied with Pokal progress
00:32 Juve must improve in quarter-finals - Allegri

Facebook