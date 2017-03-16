Pioli backs Icardi for Serie A top scorer title

Inter coach Stefano Pioli has backed Mauro Icardi to win the Serie A top scorer title this campaign.

The Argentine forward has been in sublime form this season and has already netted 20 goals in 26 league outings.

Icardi sits second in the goalscoring charts behind Andrea Belotti, who is two goals ahead, but Pioli has backed the 24-year-old to catch the Torino star.

"I think Mauro has the quality to become top scorer, even if Belotti is a great attacker as well," Pioli stated at a news conference.

"Mauro is always decisive for us, he works hard for the team and we are counting on him.

"It is satisfying when we see him giving his all. I know scoring goals is important for him, but the team's success is what matters most for him."

Pioli also had his say on Ever Banega's form in the wake of the midfielder's hat-trick versus Atalanta, which made it four goals in two games since being restored to the starting XI.

"Banega is a quality player and he has the ability to find pockets of space to hurt the opposition in the final third," the Inter boss added.

"Credit to him for continuing to work hard when he was out of the team. He was flexible and got his head down"