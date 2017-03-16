Neymar on ´same level´ as Messi and Ronaldo – Ronaldinho

Brazil great Ronaldinho believes countryman Neymar is already on the same level as Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Alongside Messi and Luis Suarez, Neymar forms one of the world's best attacks at Barca.

Neymar, 25, has already won two LaLiga titles and a Champions League, among other trophies, at the European giants.

Ronaldinho, a two-time FIFA World Player of the Year, feels Neymar belongs alongside Messi and Ronaldo, generally considered the best players on the planet.

"Neymar is a close friend and he is Brazil's greatest idol today," he said in Dubai on Wednesday, via the Gulf News.

"He's already at the same level as Ronaldo and Messi and we truly hope that one day he can get the Ballon d'Or and continue his success, but he's already amongst the top and it's just a matter of time."

Neymar Jr is just one goal away from a century for FC Barcelona. When will he score it? https://t.co/UZNMj02Ufs pic.twitter.com/6qarSLrRiB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 15, 2017

Like Neymar, Ronaldinho starred at Barca – claiming two league titles and the Champions League in 2006.

But the 97-time Brazil international was unwilling to compare modern-day Barca to his team.

"I never like comparisons, we were a great team with great players and individuals, and today's side also has a great team with great players and individuals," Ronaldinho said.

"I was successful, my team was successful and we won a lot of trophies and today's Barca side are the same, they are also very successful, so I want to wish the best to them. I don't like comparisons, I just know we should continue."