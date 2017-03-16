Monaco want to avenge Ranieri – Raggi hopes for Leicester in Champions League

Monaco defender Andrea Raggi is hoping to face Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League as he looks to "avenge" their sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

Despite guiding Leicester to a remarkable Premier League title triumph last season, ex-Monaco boss Ranieri lost his job in late February with the Foxes looking in real danger of relegation.

Craig Shakespeare has since taken over and guided them to three successive wins in all competitions, including the 2-0 last-16 second-leg triumph over Sevilla to take Leicester into the last eight.

Monaco also progressed against Manchester City thanks to their three away goals in a thrilling tie that finished 6-6 on aggregate and now Raggi – who was brought to the principality club by Ranieri in 2012 – hopes to end Leicester's fairytale.

"I want to face Leicester in the quarter-finals," Raggi told Radio Kiss Kiss.

"It would be a fun challenge, but I also want to avenge Ranieri, who sent me a lovely message of congratulations [for reaching the quarter-finals]."

Monaco's own run in the Champions League has drawn many admirers due to their swashbuckling style and head coach Leonardo Jardim's trust in young players.

Of the young stars blossoming at Monaco, Raggi is particularly excited about Kylian Mbappe, while he also highlighted the impressive work done by the club's recruitment team in identifying such talents.

"Monaco have great talent scouts who found talented young players like Fabinho and [Tiemoue] Bakayoko," he said.

"Kylian Mbappe is so young, but he's a phenomenon and has a great career ahead of him."