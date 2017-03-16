Laporta: Next Barcelona coach must follow Cruyff´s philosophy

Reconnecting with Johan Cruyff's Barcelona philosophies must be the number one priority for whoever the Catalan giants pick as a replacement for Luis Enrique, says Joan Laporta.

Barca are in the market for a new coach following Luis Enrique's decision to leave the club at the end of the season, with Jorge Sampaoli, Ernesto Valverde and Ronald Koeman heavily linked with the role.

Cruyff revolutionised Barca when the former player returned as manager, the Dutchman switching to a more positive, possession style game that has been maintained through the likes of Pep Guardiola and Tito Vilanova.

He was also instrumental in changing attitudes at the club's training ground - La Masia - which has gone on to produce world-class players like Lionel Messi, Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Gerard Pique.

And Laporta - who was Barca president for seven years until 2010 - believes re-embracing Cruyff's vision for the club is imperative as they begin a new era.

"Cruyff is the most important person in Barcelona history," Laporta was quoted as saying by Marca.

"The club should have changed the name of Camp Nou in his honour. Johan was the inspiration, and his disciples perfected his work.

"Barcelona's next coach must follow his legacy.

"I chose [Frank] Rijkaard, Txiki Begiristain [former director of football] and Pep Guardiola because Johan told me to.

"Barcelona have been recognised, loved and admired for the best football that has ever existed because of who he [Cruyff] was."