Johnson loses right to appeal against conviction

Former Sunderland and England footballer Adam Johnson has lost his challenge against a conviction of sexual activity with a 15-year-old fan.

Johnson, 29, was sentenced to six years in jail in March after being found guilty at Bradford Crown Court of one charge of sexual activity with the teenage girl, having already pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and one of grooming on the opening day of his trial on February 10. He was cleared of one charge relating to another sexual act.

An appeal against the length of Johnson's jail term was also dismissed on Thursday.

The 12-time England international was refused a bid to appeal against his conviction and punishment by a single judge last July with this latest challenge thrown out by Lady Justice Rafferty, Mr Justice Sweeney and the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Julian Goose.