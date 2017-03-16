Monaco head coach Leonardo Jardim revelled in maintaining his excellent record against English clubs after the Ligue 1 leaders dumped Manchester City out of the Champions League.
Tiemoue Bakayoko's header 13 minutes from time gave Monaco a 3-1 win on the night at the Stade Louis II and ensured they progressed to the quarter-finals via the away-goals rule, having lost 5-3 in Manchester last month.
Jardim led Monaco past Arsenal at the same last-16 stage two years ago and his side won Group E this time around thanks to a pair of 2-1 wins over Tottenham, who were eliminated.
"I have often dreamt about tonight," Jardim told a post-match news conference. "I think that playing against English teams seems to suit us well.
"We knocked out the second-placed [third] team in the Premier League – this absolutely shows the quality of French football."
Teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe gave Monaco an early lead as the hosts stunned City with an electrifying start and Fabinho made it 2-0 before the break.
Leroy Sane scored in the 71st minute - just reward for the Premier League side's improvement during the second period - but Bakayoko had the final word.
"We did a great first half, where City had no play," Jardim added. "Everybody is happy. We had a great match and we deserve this qualification."
Classificados/qualifié!!!!!!!!!!!! @AS_Monaco @AS_Monaco_BR pic.twitter.com/wsimPWdsuC— Jemerson (@ojemerson35) March 15, 2017
|You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition
|Mbappe not for sale, says Monaco vice-president
|English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City
|Griezmann: Oblak is the world´s best goalkeeper
|Oblak heroics draw praise from Leverkusen boss Korkut
|Monaco did not tremble - Silva hails Champions League win
|Stones bemoans slack City after Monaco heartache
|Guardiola blames first-half flop for Champions League exit
|Albrighton and Leicester targeting more major Champions League scalps
|Vardy is a cheat - Sevilla´s Nasri rages over red card
|We proved we´re capable of matching the best - Leno proud of Leverkusen display
|Oblak proud as Atletico reach fourth Champions League quarter-final in a row
|Atletico Madrid 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (4-2 agg): Simeone´s side cruise into quarter-finals
|Monaco 3 Manchester City 1 (6-6 agg, Monaco win on away goals): Bakayoko has final word as Guardiola
|Alvarez backs ´logical choice´ Unzue to succeed Luis Enrique
|Rostov aiming to ´make history´ against Manchester United
|Balotelli feels duty-bound to speak out against racism
|Dempsey returns to United States squad after recovering from heart problem
|I thought Ligue 1 would be easier - Balotelli
|Monaco without Falcao for Manchester City clash
|Dortmund HQ evacuated after delivery of ´suspicious envelope with white powder´
|United will give everything for Champions League return - Fellaini
|Wilkins warns Lukaku against Chelsea return
|Kalou opts to stay with Hertha Berlin
|Qualification is there for Roma to grasp - Spalletti retains progression hope
|Chelsea fans lacked ´class and respect´ towards Mourinho
|Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich? Leicester can beat anyone, says Simpson
|Rummenigge agrees with Mourinho: Bayern are not a selling club
|James: I can play more freely with Colombia than Real Madrid
|Everton unconcerned by Lukaku exit talk
|AFC Champions League Review: Adelaide & Jeju in thriller, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
|Sanches the man to replace Alonso - Rummenigge
|Pogba does not give an ass about envious critics - Mourinho
|Manchester United still without Rooney and Martial
|Dortmund not expecting Gotze back until next season
|Unsettled Bony told to knuckle down and earn Stoke place
|They may as well say we want Messi - Agent rubbishes Grujic Dinamo talk
|Monaco star Bernardo Silva: PSG still Ligue 1 title favourites
|Hitzfeld suggests lack of Bayern injuries could trouble Ancelotti
|Dybala accepts Sacchi criticism in post-match exchange
|Dortmund hand Castro three-year deal
|Klavan dismisses suggestions of Liverpool leadership void
|Scholl tips Pulisic for Bayern – with Tuchel standing right next to him!
|Sevilla triumph as good as Leicester´s Premier League title, says Shakespeare
|Eriksson knew Ibrahimovic would succeed at United and tips Rooney to stay
|Veron´s amazing comeback delayed by 2011 suspension
|Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Vargas gives Mexicans semi-final advantage
|´We might just be the surprise team´ – Shakespeare wants Leicester fairytale
|Dybala: I want Barca in Champions League final
|The greatest night in Leicester´s history - Cottee revels in Sevilla triumph
|Dani Alves keen for Juventus to avoid ´strange´ Barcelona tie
|Porto ´leave more united than ever´ despite Juve defeat
|Business-like Dortmund satisfied with Pokal progress
|Juve must improve in quarter-finals - Allegri
|Sampaoli laments Sevilla´s missed penalties after Champions League exit
|Championship Review: Fulham pegged back while Wolves grab late winner
|AFC Champions League Review: Kashima silence Roar, late penalty frustrates Guangzhou
|Shakespeare lauds ´immense´ Leicester victory
|´Cup ties are dangerous´ – Simeone warns Atleti ahead of Leverkusen clash
|Schmeichel hails performance of title-winners after Leicester sink Sevilla
|Leicester are the team to avoid - Buffon
|Shakespeare´s Leicester stick to familiar script as Sampaoli fluffs his lines
|We pulled off the impossible again - captain Morgan hails incredible Leicester
|Leicester City 2 Sevilla 0 (3-2 agg): Schmeichel penalty save maintains fantastic Foxes revival unde
|Juventus 1 Porto 0 (3-0 agg): Dybala strike dumps out 10-man Porto
|Falcao still a doubt as Monaco gear up for another Man City goalfest
|Hope for Kane as Spurs confirm ankle injury not severe
|Did Carragher stop Lukaku signing a new Everton deal?
|Monaco clean sheet the target for Manchester City defender Sagna
|Sportfreunde Lotte 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Tuchel´s side set up Bayern semi
|It´s just another game - Korkut plays down his Champions League coaching bow
|We must attack - Guardiola rallies Manchester City for Monaco assault
|Bravo, Claudio! City´s beleaguered keeper gets backing from Chile boss Pizzi
|Torres available for Leverkusen tie following head injury
|Bacca banned for referee confrontation
|Aubameyang out for Dortmund with adductor injury
|Manchester United charged with failing to control their players
|Ranieri sacking ´worth it´ for Leicester after wins under Shakespeare
|Not too cool for school - exams rule Leverkusen´s Havertz out of Champions League clash
|Muriel claims to have Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Roma offers
|Nani ruled out of Barcelona match
|Arsenal to face Champions League scourge Bayern Munich in China friendly
|Chelsea keeper Courtois dismisses Madrid links
|Monaco don´t have MSN, but can eliminate Manchester City - Fabinho
|Bayern won´t sell Lahm successor Kimmich, says Rummenigge
|Manchester United star Ibrahimovic can be ´a complete idiot´
|Goals guaranteed between Monaco and Man City as Atletico look to Griezmann again - Champions League
|Costa fears losing Hazard and Courtois to Real Madrid
|One-year bans for Liga MX duo ends referees´ strike
|Liverpool´s Grujic wanted by Dinamo
|Forest appoint Warburton as manager
|Courtois accuses Mourinho of mind games and cynical tactics
|Liverpool told me I´d replace Coutinho, says Marseille star Lopez
|Schneiderlin ´lost the joy of football´ at Manchester United
|Eriksson expects China to produce a Messi or Ronaldo
|Mourinho: Pogba was by far the best player on the pitch
|Vieira lauds Guardiola´s commitment to style
|Ballack questions Schweinsteiger´s Manchester United move
|Essien joins Indonesian side Persib Bandung
|Rowett named new Derby County boss
|Argentina just ´normal´ without Messi – Riquelme
|Ramos wouldn´t score in South America - Riquelme
|Dybala: Juve on same level as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern
|Sanchez can change Arsenal´s season - Sampaoli
|McGree included in 23-man Socceroos squad
|´Judas is still number one´ - Mourinho hits back at Chelsea fans