Del Bosque: Luis Enrique´s Barcelona legacy is permanent

Whether or not Barcelona win more trophies this season, the legacy of outgoing head coach Luis Enrique is already secure at Camp Nou, according to Vicente del Bosque.

Luis Enrique will leave Barcelona at the end of the season but there is still plenty to play for as the Catalan giants attempt to retain their LaLiga title, win the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Barca's success, however, will not determine the status of Luis Enrique, who has won eight trophies as a coach of the club - including two LaLiga crowns and the Champions League in 2014-15.

"Beyond the three titles which he can still win this season, Luis Enrique has already won so many titles that he will leave a permanent legacy," former Real Madrid and Spain boss Del Bosque told RAC1.

"He's given such high levels of performance to the club as both a coach and a player. He leaves with a trail of glory."

Athletic Bilbao's Ernesto Valverde and Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli have been linked with the Barca post at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen who Barca will turn to but it definitely will not be Del Bosque, who walked away from management following Spain's failed Euro 2016 campaign in France.

"I'm not going to coach [again]," the 66-year-old insisted.

"I'm feeling great and I'm not suffering from any nostalgia. When I left Real Madrid I already said that I would not train Barca or Atletico Madrid."