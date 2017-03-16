Article

Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Schalke 2 (3-3 agg, Schalke win on away goals): Bentaleb penalty sends vi

16 March 2017 23:12

Schalke produced a sensational second-half fightback to draw 2-2 at Borussia Monchengladbach and earn a place in the Europa League quarter-finals via the away goals rule.

After the first leg had finished 1-1 under the closed roof at the Veltins-Arena a week ago, Gladbach seized control of the return fixture by moving 2-0 in front by half-time at Borussia-Park.

Andreas Christensen put Dieter Hecking's side ahead before Mahmoud Dahoud thumped in a second from distance to put daylight between the domestic rivals.

However, Schalke - who are two places and as many points below Gladbach in the Bundesliga table - were back in the game and the tie when Leon Goretzka struck with a fortuitous effort.

And Gladbach were left reeling when Dahoud was penalised for handball in the area, allowing Nabil Bentaleb to convert the resulting penalty that sent Markus Weinzierl's men into the draw for the last eight.

Guido Burgstaller - scorer of Schalke's equaliser in the first leg - steered an early header just wide of the target before Gladbach lost Fabian Johnson through injury.

The home side should have taken the lead in the 18th minute when Raffael's run and cross down the left found Josip Drmic unmarked eight yards out but, in attempting to put the ball out of goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann's reach, the Swiss forward directed his header the wrong side of the post.

Drmic made amends for that poor miss with a cushioned nod-down from a free-kick that teed up Christensen's opener.

The on-loan Chelsea defender had enough time to take a touch inside the area before aiming a shot at goal, albeit his attempt needed a deflection off Benedikt Howedes to find the net.

In contrast, Dahoud did not need any assistance to get Gladbach's second on the stroke of half-time.

With Schalke backing off, the midfielder let fly with a right-footed rocket that flashed beyond the rooted Fahrmann.

In a deep hole heading into the second half, Schalke's recovery mission was kick-started by Goretzka's lucky goal in the 54th minute.

A poor clearance from Jannik Vestergaard allowed the midfielder to take aim with his left foot, although his low drive needed a horrible bobble to get beyond goalkeeper Yann Sommer's dive.

Dahoud presented the visitors the chance to draw level when he needlessly thrust an arm out inside his area, giving referee Mark Clattenburg little option but to award a penalty.

Bentaleb punished the error by scoring from the spot - just as he had done in his side's 4-2 Bundesliga loss at the same venue on March 4 - and suddenly Schalke were in the driving seat with just over 20 minutes remaining.

And Schalke stood firm under a late onslaught to progress, meaning they are the last German team left standing in the competition

Sponsored links

Thursday 16 March

23:58 I found a sad club at Manchester United, says Mourinho
23:45 Don´t ask me for interviews again - Balotelli hits out at media
23:36 Pogba injury should have Mourinho worried as United hobble on
23:30 Morgan dreaming of the impossible once more with Leicester
23:13 Roma 2 Lyon 1 (4-5 agg): Lopes shines in thriller as Spalletti´s men crash out
23:12 Borussia Monchengladbach 2 Schalke 2 (3-3 agg, Schalke win on away goals): Bentaleb penalty sends vi
23:09 Anderlecht 1 APOEL 0 (2-0 agg): Super-sub Acheampong seals victory
22:59 Ajax 2 Copenhagen 0 (3-2 agg): Traore and Dolberg seal quarter-final spot
22:59 Manchester United 1 Rostov 0 (2-1 agg): Mata decisive as Mourinho´s men progress
22:40 Pogba forced off with injury against Rostov
22:34 Gareth? I don´t know a Gareth - Defoe confusion at Southgate call
22:25 Mourinho: I would not have sold Di Maria
22:23 We don´t forget Ranieri – Mahrez hits out at Leicester critics
21:46 Pogba unfairly judged on price-tag and haircuts, says Hargreaves
21:28 Monaco want to avenge Ranieri – Raggi hopes for Leicester in Champions League
21:05 Don´t write off ageing Ronaldo yet, says Raul
20:58 Krasnodar 0 Celta Vigo 2 (1-4 agg): Mallo and Aspas down Russians
20:55 Genk 1 Gent 1 (6-3 agg): Unlikely goalscorer Castagne secures history for the hosts
20:54 Besiktas 4 Olympiacos 1 (5-2 agg): Gunes´ men shrug off Aboubakar dismissal
20:38 Hayatou out as Ahmad wins CAF vote
20:29 Puel prank left Redmond surprised by England call-up
18:56 Silva demands away improvement from Hull
18:33 Burnley culture key to Heaton and Keane call-ups - Dyche
18:06 Don´t panic! - Clement insists Swansea can survive
17:19 Bilic disagrees with Ranieri sacking despite Shakespeare wins
16:59 Mkhitaryan makes the difference for Manchester United - Smalling
16:52 I deserve this – Defoe on England recall
16:35 Shakespeare dismisses Nasri´s cheat claims towards Vardy
16:28 Aubameyang still a doubt for Dortmund - Tuchel
16:23 Deschamps wants Mbappe to emulate Henry
16:12 Rooney out of England squad but could play for Manchester United at Middlesbrough
16:08 Koeman: Barkley could be sold with no new deal
15:34 Everton still working on Lukaku contract, confirms Koeman
15:19 Pioli backs Icardi for Serie A top scorer title
14:58 Forget about Sevilla win - Shakespeare focused on survival challenge
14:52 Sunderland striker Defoe handed England recall
13:38 Mane: No Klopp grudge over collapsed Dortmund move
13:15 Johnson loses right to appeal against conviction
13:01 Thiago is like Maradona - Matthaus
12:48 Woodburn deserves Wales chance - Coleman explains teenager´s call-up
12:22 Ibrahimovic not ruling out Napoli move
11:53 Middlesbrough part company with Karanka
11:23 Wenger fed up with protests talk
10:51 Wenger laughs off Bellerin to Barcelona rumours
10:39 Laporta: Next Barcelona coach must follow Cruyff´s philosophy
08:52 Bonucci: Bring on Barcelona
08:40 Sign him up! Neville would give Ibrahimovic two-year deal at United
03:37 Dallas 2 Pachuca 1: Acosta free-kick helps hosts to win
02:57 Simeone: Atletico not focused on Champions League draw
02:48 Del Bosque: Luis Enrique´s Barcelona legacy is permanent
02:29 Neymar on ´same level´ as Messi and Ronaldo – Ronaldinho
01:59 Monaco loss not about Manchester City defence, says Guardiola
01:21 Kolarov warns Manchester City against domestic hangover after Monaco woe
00:45 You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition
00:44 Mbappe not for sale, says Monaco vice-president
00:23 English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City
00:13 Griezmann: Oblak is the world´s best goalkeeper
00:05 Oblak heroics draw praise from Leverkusen boss Korkut
00:03 Monaco did not tremble - Silva hails Champions League win

Wednesday 15 March

23:45 Stones bemoans slack City after Monaco heartache
23:36 Guardiola blames first-half flop for Champions League exit
23:30 Albrighton and Leicester targeting more major Champions League scalps
23:30 Vardy is a cheat - Sevilla´s Nasri rages over red card
23:22 We proved we´re capable of matching the best - Leno proud of Leverkusen display
23:21 Oblak proud as Atletico reach fourth Champions League quarter-final in a row
22:43 Atletico Madrid 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (4-2 agg): Simeone´s side cruise into quarter-finals
22:42 Monaco 3 Manchester City 1 (6-6 agg, Monaco win on away goals): Bakayoko has final word as Guardiola
22:26 Alvarez backs ´logical choice´ Unzue to succeed Luis Enrique
21:51 Rostov aiming to ´make history´ against Manchester United
21:28 Balotelli feels duty-bound to speak out against racism
21:13 Dempsey returns to United States squad after recovering from heart problem
20:35 I thought Ligue 1 would be easier - Balotelli
20:00 Monaco without Falcao for Manchester City clash
18:52 Dortmund HQ evacuated after delivery of ´suspicious envelope with white powder´
18:16 United will give everything for Champions League return - Fellaini
17:30 Wilkins warns Lukaku against Chelsea return
17:15 Kalou opts to stay with Hertha Berlin
16:40 Qualification is there for Roma to grasp - Spalletti retains progression hope
16:26 Chelsea fans lacked ´class and respect´ towards Mourinho
16:15 Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich? Leicester can beat anyone, says Simpson
16:12 Rummenigge agrees with Mourinho: Bayern are not a selling club
15:57 James: I can play more freely with Colombia than Real Madrid
15:29 Everton unconcerned by Lukaku exit talk
15:25 AFC Champions League Review: Adelaide & Jeju in thriller, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
14:29 Sanches the man to replace Alonso - Rummenigge
13:17 Pogba does not give an ass about envious critics - Mourinho
13:15 Manchester United still without Rooney and Martial
13:09 Dortmund not expecting Gotze back until next season
12:43 Unsettled Bony told to knuckle down and earn Stoke place
12:33 They may as well say we want Messi - Agent rubbishes Grujic Dinamo talk
11:49 Monaco star Bernardo Silva: PSG still Ligue 1 title favourites
11:16 Hitzfeld suggests lack of Bayern injuries could trouble Ancelotti
11:16 Dybala accepts Sacchi criticism in post-match exchange
11:11 Dortmund hand Castro three-year deal
11:09 Klavan dismisses suggestions of Liverpool leadership void
10:21 Scholl tips Pulisic for Bayern – with Tuchel standing right next to him!
09:45 Sevilla triumph as good as Leicester´s Premier League title, says Shakespeare
08:59 Eriksson knew Ibrahimovic would succeed at United and tips Rooney to stay
08:48 Veron´s amazing comeback delayed by 2011 suspension
05:25 Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Vargas gives Mexicans semi-final advantage
05:23 ´We might just be the surprise team´ – Shakespeare wants Leicester fairytale
02:37 Dybala: I want Barca in Champions League final
02:23 The greatest night in Leicester´s history - Cottee revels in Sevilla triumph
01:00 Dani Alves keen for Juventus to avoid ´strange´ Barcelona tie
00:57 Porto ´leave more united than ever´ despite Juve defeat
00:40 Business-like Dortmund satisfied with Pokal progress
00:32 Juve must improve in quarter-finals - Allegri

Facebook