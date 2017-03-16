Bonucci: Bring on Barcelona

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci hopes to be paired with Barcelona during Friday's draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, while he is desperate to avoid Bayern Munich at this stage of the competition.
The Serie A champions saw off Porto 3-0 on aggregate to book their ticket for the last eight and are regarded as one of the dark horses to go all the way.
Juve last reached the final in 2015-16, when they were beaten 3-1 by Barcelona, and Bonucci has set his sights on revenge this term.
"We are among the best eight clubs in Europe and now is the time to kick on and go as far as we can," the Italy international told the club's official website.
"Leicester have been the surprise package of the tournament so far but personally I would want to meet Barcelona next. Facing off against the side that beat us to the trophy two years ago would be a huge incentive for all of us.
"After their comeback against PSG, you would have to say that of the teams left, they have the most momentum and belief.
"Who to avoid? Bayern Munich. Wherever he goes [Carlo] Ancelotti finds a way of winning football matches, just like [Pep] Guardiola. You would prefer to face a side like Bayern in a one-off final where anything can happen."
