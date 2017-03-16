Related

Article

Bonucci: Bring on Barcelona

16 March 2017 08:52

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci hopes to be paired with Barcelona during Friday's draw for the Champions League quarter-finals, while he is desperate to avoid Bayern Munich at this stage of the competition.

The Serie A champions saw off Porto 3-0 on aggregate to book their ticket for the last eight and are regarded as one of the dark horses to go all the way.

Juve last reached the final in 2015-16, when they were beaten 3-1 by Barcelona, and Bonucci has set his sights on revenge this term.

"We are among the best eight clubs in Europe and now is the time to kick on and go as far as we can," the Italy international told the club's official website.

"Leicester have been the surprise package of the tournament so far but personally I would want to meet Barcelona next. Facing off against the side that beat us to the trophy two years ago would be a huge incentive for all of us.

"After their comeback against PSG, you would have to say that of the teams left, they have the most momentum and belief.

"Who to avoid? Bayern Munich. Wherever he goes [Carlo] Ancelotti finds a way of winning football matches, just like [Pep] Guardiola. You would prefer to face a side like Bayern in a one-off final where anything can happen."

Sponsored links

Thursday 16 March

11:23 Wenger fed up with protests talk
10:51 Wenger laughs off Bellerin to Barcelona rumours
10:39 Laporta: Next Barcelona coach must follow Cruyff´s philosophy
08:52 Bonucci: Bring on Barcelona
08:40 Sign him up! Neville would give Ibrahimovic two-year deal at United
03:37 Dallas 2 Pachuca 1: Acosta free-kick helps hosts to win
02:57 Simeone: Atletico not focused on Champions League draw
02:48 Del Bosque: Luis Enrique´s Barcelona legacy is permanent
02:29 Neymar on ´same level´ as Messi and Ronaldo – Ronaldinho
01:59 Monaco loss not about Manchester City defence, says Guardiola
01:21 Kolarov warns Manchester City against domestic hangover after Monaco woe
00:45 You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition
00:44 Mbappe not for sale, says Monaco vice-president
00:23 English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City
00:13 Griezmann: Oblak is the world´s best goalkeeper
00:05 Oblak heroics draw praise from Leverkusen boss Korkut
00:03 Monaco did not tremble - Silva hails Champions League win

Wednesday 15 March

23:45 Stones bemoans slack City after Monaco heartache
23:36 Guardiola blames first-half flop for Champions League exit
23:30 Albrighton and Leicester targeting more major Champions League scalps
23:30 Vardy is a cheat - Sevilla´s Nasri rages over red card
23:22 We proved we´re capable of matching the best - Leno proud of Leverkusen display
23:21 Oblak proud as Atletico reach fourth Champions League quarter-final in a row
22:43 Atletico Madrid 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (4-2 agg): Simeone´s side cruise into quarter-finals
22:42 Monaco 3 Manchester City 1 (6-6 agg, Monaco win on away goals): Bakayoko has final word as Guardiola
22:26 Alvarez backs ´logical choice´ Unzue to succeed Luis Enrique
21:51 Rostov aiming to ´make history´ against Manchester United
21:28 Balotelli feels duty-bound to speak out against racism
21:13 Dempsey returns to United States squad after recovering from heart problem
20:35 I thought Ligue 1 would be easier - Balotelli
20:00 Monaco without Falcao for Manchester City clash
18:52 Dortmund HQ evacuated after delivery of ´suspicious envelope with white powder´
18:16 United will give everything for Champions League return - Fellaini
17:30 Wilkins warns Lukaku against Chelsea return
17:15 Kalou opts to stay with Hertha Berlin
16:40 Qualification is there for Roma to grasp - Spalletti retains progression hope
16:26 Chelsea fans lacked ´class and respect´ towards Mourinho
16:15 Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich? Leicester can beat anyone, says Simpson
16:12 Rummenigge agrees with Mourinho: Bayern are not a selling club
15:57 James: I can play more freely with Colombia than Real Madrid
15:29 Everton unconcerned by Lukaku exit talk
15:25 AFC Champions League Review: Adelaide & Jeju in thriller, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
14:29 Sanches the man to replace Alonso - Rummenigge
13:17 Pogba does not give an ass about envious critics - Mourinho
13:15 Manchester United still without Rooney and Martial
13:09 Dortmund not expecting Gotze back until next season
12:43 Unsettled Bony told to knuckle down and earn Stoke place
12:33 They may as well say we want Messi - Agent rubbishes Grujic Dinamo talk
11:49 Monaco star Bernardo Silva: PSG still Ligue 1 title favourites
11:16 Hitzfeld suggests lack of Bayern injuries could trouble Ancelotti
11:16 Dybala accepts Sacchi criticism in post-match exchange
11:11 Dortmund hand Castro three-year deal
11:09 Klavan dismisses suggestions of Liverpool leadership void
10:21 Scholl tips Pulisic for Bayern – with Tuchel standing right next to him!
09:45 Sevilla triumph as good as Leicester´s Premier League title, says Shakespeare
08:59 Eriksson knew Ibrahimovic would succeed at United and tips Rooney to stay
08:48 Veron´s amazing comeback delayed by 2011 suspension
05:25 Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Vargas gives Mexicans semi-final advantage
05:23 ´We might just be the surprise team´ – Shakespeare wants Leicester fairytale
02:37 Dybala: I want Barca in Champions League final
02:23 The greatest night in Leicester´s history - Cottee revels in Sevilla triumph
01:00 Dani Alves keen for Juventus to avoid ´strange´ Barcelona tie
00:57 Porto ´leave more united than ever´ despite Juve defeat
00:40 Business-like Dortmund satisfied with Pokal progress
00:32 Juve must improve in quarter-finals - Allegri

Tuesday 14 March

23:51 Sampaoli laments Sevilla´s missed penalties after Champions League exit
23:50 Championship Review: Fulham pegged back while Wolves grab late winner
23:44 AFC Champions League Review: Kashima silence Roar, late penalty frustrates Guangzhou
23:39 Shakespeare lauds ´immense´ Leicester victory
23:34 ´Cup ties are dangerous´ – Simeone warns Atleti ahead of Leverkusen clash
23:27 Schmeichel hails performance of title-winners after Leicester sink Sevilla
23:20 Leicester are the team to avoid - Buffon
23:14 Shakespeare´s Leicester stick to familiar script as Sampaoli fluffs his lines
23:12 We pulled off the impossible again - captain Morgan hails incredible Leicester
22:46 Leicester City 2 Sevilla 0 (3-2 agg): Schmeichel penalty save maintains fantastic Foxes revival unde
22:40 Juventus 1 Porto 0 (3-0 agg): Dybala strike dumps out 10-man Porto
22:00 Falcao still a doubt as Monaco gear up for another Man City goalfest
21:17 Hope for Kane as Spurs confirm ankle injury not severe
20:50 Did Carragher stop Lukaku signing a new Everton deal?
20:48 Monaco clean sheet the target for Manchester City defender Sagna
20:27 Sportfreunde Lotte 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Tuchel´s side set up Bayern semi
20:11 It´s just another game - Korkut plays down his Champions League coaching bow
19:59 We must attack - Guardiola rallies Manchester City for Monaco assault
19:34 Bravo, Claudio! City´s beleaguered keeper gets backing from Chile boss Pizzi
19:23 Torres available for Leverkusen tie following head injury
18:42 Bacca banned for referee confrontation
18:33 Aubameyang out for Dortmund with adductor injury
18:06 Manchester United charged with failing to control their players
17:25 Ranieri sacking ´worth it´ for Leicester after wins under Shakespeare
16:17 Not too cool for school - exams rule Leverkusen´s Havertz out of Champions League clash
16:12 Muriel claims to have Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Roma offers
15:45 Nani ruled out of Barcelona match
15:32 Arsenal to face Champions League scourge Bayern Munich in China friendly
14:58 Chelsea keeper Courtois dismisses Madrid links
14:02 Monaco don´t have MSN, but can eliminate Manchester City - Fabinho
13:39 Bayern won´t sell Lahm successor Kimmich, says Rummenigge
13:33 Manchester United star Ibrahimovic can be ´a complete idiot´
13:23 Goals guaranteed between Monaco and Man City as Atletico look to Griezmann again - Champions League
13:06 Costa fears losing Hazard and Courtois to Real Madrid
12:59 One-year bans for Liga MX duo ends referees´ strike
12:51 Liverpool´s Grujic wanted by Dinamo
12:36 Forest appoint Warburton as manager
12:32 Courtois accuses Mourinho of mind games and cynical tactics
11:58 Liverpool told me I´d replace Coutinho, says Marseille star Lopez
11:19 Schneiderlin ´lost the joy of football´ at Manchester United
10:56 Eriksson expects China to produce a Messi or Ronaldo
10:48 Mourinho: Pogba was by far the best player on the pitch
10:37 Vieira lauds Guardiola´s commitment to style
09:33 Ballack questions Schweinsteiger´s Manchester United move
08:55 Essien joins Indonesian side Persib Bandung
08:37 Rowett named new Derby County boss
05:23 Argentina just ´normal´ without Messi – Riquelme
02:56 Ramos wouldn´t score in South America - Riquelme
01:18 Dybala: Juve on same level as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern
00:36 Sanchez can change Arsenal´s season - Sampaoli
00:35 McGree included in 23-man Socceroos squad
00:08 ´Judas is still number one´ - Mourinho hits back at Chelsea fans

Facebook