Veron´s amazing comeback delayed by 2011 suspension

Juan Sebastian Veron's sensational return to professional football with Estudiantes has been delayed due to a ban that dates all the way back to 2011.

Club president Veron has followed through on his promise to make himself available for the Copa Libertadores this season after fans reached his target of box sales in their new stadium.

Tuesday's meeting with Botafogo was set to bring about the 42-year-old's comeback, but he has been forced to wait after Estudiantes were informed he was due to serve a suspension accrued almost six years ago.

Veron had not served a three-match ban following Estudiantes' Copa Sudamericana elimination at the hands of Arsenal de Sarandi.

The suspension was reduced to one game in 2016 as part of CONMEBOL's centenary celebrations, and the club were informed ahead of their match in Rio – which ended in a 2-1 defeat – that the midfielder would consequently be unavailable.

However, the positive for Estudiantes supporters is that Veron will be eligible to make his Libertadores comeback at the new Estadio Ciudad de La Plata against Ecuadorian champions Barcelona next month.