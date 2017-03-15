The greatest night in Leicester´s history - Cottee revels in Sevilla triumph

They may have been the fairytale story of football last season as they sensationally won the Premier League but Tony Cottee believes Leicester City's Champions League comeback against Sevilla will go down as the greatest night in the club's history.
Leicester qualified for the Champions League quarter-finals after prevailing 3-2 on aggregate thanks to Tuesday's 2-0 victory at home to Spanish visitors Sevilla.
Wes Morgan and Marc Albrighton put Leicester ahead in the tie before goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel saved a second-half penalty to thwart 10-man Sevilla and continue the renaissance under manager Craig Shakespeare, who replaced Claudio Ranieri following the first-leg loss in Sevilla last month.
And Cottee - who spent three years at Leicester - feels the triumph at King Power Stadium will forever remain in the club's 133-year history given their struggles this term.
"It's been a difficult month at the club," he told Sky Sports. "We all know what went on but these players to be fair to them, rightly or wrongly, these players have stood up to be counted.
"If you go back two years, we all thought Leicester were going to get relegated until an incredible rally towards the end of the season under Nigel Pearson.
"Then you had the Premier League winning season. It was all about their consistency last season.
"I said at the start of the night I thought this would possibly be one of the greatest nights in Leicester's history.
"In terms of nights like this at the King Power, did they get that many games last season where there was this kind of atmosphere? Maybe a few but in the end they won the league by 10 points, so there weren't that many one-off nights.
"In terms of a one-off night and what they've achieved in European football, without a doubt this is by far the greatest night in the club's history. It was a fantastic performance.
"You read out all those big names that are left in the competition; there won't be many of them fancying them in the draw on Friday."
