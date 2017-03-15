Scholl tips Pulisic for Bayern – with Tuchel standing right next to him!

Mehmet Scholl has tipped Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Christian Pulisic for a move to Bayern Munich, even with head coach Thomas Tuchel standing right next to him.

Pulisic inspired Dortmund to victory in their DFB-Pokal quarter-final against Sportfreunde Lotte on Tuesday, scoring a 57th-minute opener to set up a 3-0 victory.

In an exchange on ARD, Scholl was giving his verdict on the 18-year-old – who now has three goals in his last four games – with the Dortmund boss alongside him as part of his post-match media activities.

And Scholl risked Tuchel's wrath by tipping the Unites States international for a move to his former club Bayern.

"He is my absolute favourite player," Scholl, a winner of eight Bundesliga titles during his time at Bayern, said.

"I imagine that Bayern will probably be approaching him at some point because he simply has the special quality.

"He can create a majority on the wings and that is something only few players can do. He creates situations which usually cannot usually happen."

Tuchel immediately responded by saying: "This young lad is an academy player, he still could play at youth level. So I would tell Mehmet to slow down a bit."

Pulisic made his first-team debut in January 2016 and was rewarded for his early progress by signing a new contract until 2020 earlier this year.

Following their cup victory, Dortmund will play Bayern Munich in the last four next month.