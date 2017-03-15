Mehmet Scholl has tipped Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Christian Pulisic for a move to Bayern Munich, even with head coach Thomas Tuchel standing right next to him.
Pulisic inspired Dortmund to victory in their DFB-Pokal quarter-final against Sportfreunde Lotte on Tuesday, scoring a 57th-minute opener to set up a 3-0 victory.
In an exchange on ARD, Scholl was giving his verdict on the 18-year-old – who now has three goals in his last four games – with the Dortmund boss alongside him as part of his post-match media activities.
And Scholl risked Tuchel's wrath by tipping the Unites States international for a move to his former club Bayern.
"He is my absolute favourite player," Scholl, a winner of eight Bundesliga titles during his time at Bayern, said.
13 – @cpulisic_10 ( @BVB ) scored or assisted 13 goals in comp. matches already this season (G5, A8). Rise. #SFLBVB @ussoccer— OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) March 14, 2017
"I imagine that Bayern will probably be approaching him at some point because he simply has the special quality.
"He can create a majority on the wings and that is something only few players can do. He creates situations which usually cannot usually happen."
Tuchel immediately responded by saying: "This young lad is an academy player, he still could play at youth level. So I would tell Mehmet to slow down a bit."
Pulisic made his first-team debut in January 2016 and was rewarded for his early progress by signing a new contract until 2020 earlier this year.
Following their cup victory, Dortmund will play Bayern Munich in the last four next month.
|Hitzfeld suggests lack of Bayern injuries could trouble Ancelotti
|Dybala accepts Sacchi criticism in post-match exchange
|BREAKING NEWS: Dortmund hand Castro three-year deal
|Klavan dismisses suggestions of Liverpool leadership void
|Scholl tips Pulisic for Bayern – with Tuchel standing right next to him!
|Sevilla triumph as good as Leicester´s Premier League title, says Shakespeare
|Eriksson knew Ibrahimovic would succeed at United and tips Rooney to stay
|Veron´s amazing comeback delayed by 2011 suspension
|Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Vargas gives Mexicans semi-final advantage
|´We might just be the surprise team´ – Shakespeare wants Leicester fairytale
|Dybala: I want Barca in Champions League final
|The greatest night in Leicester´s history - Cottee revels in Sevilla triumph
|Dani Alves keen for Juventus to avoid ´strange´ Barcelona tie
|Porto ´leave more united than ever´ despite Juve defeat
|Business-like Dortmund satisfied with Pokal progress
|Juve must improve in quarter-finals - Allegri
|Sampaoli laments Sevilla´s missed penalties after Champions League exit
|Championship Review: Fulham pegged back while Wolves grab late winner
|AFC Champions League Review: Kashima silence Roar, late penalty frustrates Guangzhou
|Shakespeare lauds ´immense´ Leicester victory
|´Cup ties are dangerous´ – Simeone warns Atleti ahead of Leverkusen clash
|Schmeichel hails performance of title-winners after Leicester sink Sevilla
|Leicester are the team to avoid - Buffon
|Shakespeare´s Leicester stick to familiar script as Sampaoli fluffs his lines
|We pulled off the impossible again - captain Morgan hails incredible Leicester
|Leicester City 2 Sevilla 0 (3-2 agg): Schmeichel penalty save maintains fantastic Foxes revival unde
|Juventus 1 Porto 0 (3-0 agg): Dybala strike dumps out 10-man Porto
|Falcao still a doubt as Monaco gear up for another Man City goalfest
|Hope for Kane as Spurs confirm ankle injury not severe
|Did Carragher stop Lukaku signing a new Everton deal?
|Monaco clean sheet the target for Manchester City defender Sagna
|Sportfreunde Lotte 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Tuchel´s side set up Bayern semi
|It´s just another game - Korkut plays down his Champions League coaching bow
|We must attack - Guardiola rallies Manchester City for Monaco assault
|Bravo, Claudio! City´s beleaguered keeper gets backing from Chile boss Pizzi
|Torres available for Leverkusen tie following head injury
|Bacca banned for referee confrontation
|Aubameyang out for Dortmund with adductor injury
|Manchester United charged with failing to control their players
|Ranieri sacking ´worth it´ for Leicester after wins under Shakespeare
|Not too cool for school - exams rule Leverkusen´s Havertz out of Champions League clash
|Muriel claims to have Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Roma offers
|Nani ruled out of Barcelona match
|Arsenal to face Champions League scourge Bayern Munich in China friendly
|Chelsea keeper Courtois dismisses Madrid links
|Monaco don´t have MSN, but can eliminate Manchester City - Fabinho
|Bayern won´t sell Lahm successor Kimmich, says Rummenigge
|Manchester United star Ibrahimovic can be ´a complete idiot´
|Goals guaranteed between Monaco and Man City as Atletico look to Griezmann again - Champions League
|Costa fears losing Hazard and Courtois to Real Madrid
|One-year bans for Liga MX duo ends referees´ strike
|Liverpool´s Grujic wanted by Dinamo
|Forest appoint Warburton as manager
|Courtois accuses Mourinho of mind games and cynical tactics
|Liverpool told me I´d replace Coutinho, says Marseille star Lopez
|Schneiderlin ´lost the joy of football´ at Manchester United
|Eriksson expects China to produce a Messi or Ronaldo
|Mourinho: Pogba was by far the best player on the pitch
|Vieira lauds Guardiola´s commitment to style
|Ballack questions Schweinsteiger´s Manchester United move
|Essien joins Indonesian side Persib Bandung
|Rowett named new Derby County boss
|Argentina just ´normal´ without Messi – Riquelme
|Ramos wouldn´t score in South America - Riquelme
|Dybala: Juve on same level as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern
|Sanchez can change Arsenal´s season - Sampaoli
|McGree included in 23-man Socceroos squad
|´Judas is still number one´ - Mourinho hits back at Chelsea fans
|Conte says United targeted Hazard before Herrera red
|Mourinho bemoans ´bad luck´ at referee Oliver´s hands
|Chelsea handed Tottenham semi after Manchester United victory
|Kante delighted to seal ´beautiful´ Chelsea win
|Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0: Kante gives Mourinho more Stamford Bridge blues
|Sampaoli wants quarter-final spot as Sevilla birthday present
|Allegri warns Juventus stars: Barcelona were going out, now they are favourites
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ahli´s 100 per cent record ends, Zob Ahan grab first win
|Nuno says Porto face different comeback to Barcelona
|Rashford starts for Manchester United against Chelsea
|Leicester players want Shakespeare as long-term boss
|Dortmund boss Tuchel wary of Lotte ´sensation´
|Caixinha: Rangers are the biggest club in Scotland
|Guardiola has made Champions League contenders out of Man City - Dickov
|Sissoko has contract cancelled after just 25 days at Ternana
|Manchester United are much closer to Chelsea, insists Carrick
|Dybala: I´d love to score against Casillas
|Leicester stars ´policed themselves´ under disorganised Ranieri, claims Phillips
|Pirlo hails ´genius´ Conte´s precision approach
|Leicester can win the Champions League - Shakespeare
|´Great manager´ Mourinho wants revenge, says Hazard
|Higuain´s knockout struggles & odds against Leicester – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hoeness tells Bayern fans not to expect major signings
|Bournemouth´s Fraser wins first Scotland call-up
|At this rate Neymar will surpass Pele, predicts Cafu
|Wilshere to consider Arsenal future at end of season
|Qin banished to reserves after Witsel clash
|Do you love me? - Evra returns, with some rather obvious advice!
|I´m not David Beckham! - Depay reacts to Lyon wondergoal
|Navas promises Real Madrid not to repeat blunders
|Mourinho: I expected Rashford to struggle this season
|Winning, success and single-mindedness - Neville likens Mourinho to Ferguson
|Cech defends under-fire Arsenal team-mate Sanchez
|MLS Review: Atlanta score six for first win, Villa leads NYC
|Emery pleased with PSG response after Barca capitulation
|Zidane lauds Madrid as persistence pays off
|Ramos calls for Madrid focus after latest escape act
|Conte firmly rejects Mourinho´s counter-attacking jibes
|Spalletti: New contract? I´m doing Roma a favour by not signing!
|Pundits ´brainwash´ people, says under-pressure Wenger
|Mourinho bemoans Chelsea´s easy schedule