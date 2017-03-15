Oblak proud as Atletico reach fourth Champions League quarter-final in a row

Jan Oblak says Atletico Madrid should be proud at having reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League for the fourth season in succession.

Diego Simeone's side held Bayer Leverkusen to a 0-0 draw at the Vicente Calderon on Wednesday, having secured a 4-2 victory in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany.

Oblak produced a fine display that included a spectacular triple-save early in the second half to deny Julian Brandt and Kevin Volland, as Atleti delivered a disciplined performance that ensured their aggregate lead rarely looked under threat.

The Slovenia international was somewhat frustrated not to win the game but believes last season's beaten finalists deserve credit for reaching the last eight once again.

4 - Diego Pablo Simeone is the only manager to reach the #UCL quarter finals in each of the last four seasons. Master. pic.twitter.com/S5zmxVn0BJ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 15, 2017

"We feel very good," he told BeIN Sport. "Atletico are in the quarter-finals for the fourth year in a row and it's very important for the club.

"We fought to win. It didn't turn out like that but the important thing is to be in the quarters.

"Of course, it's not easy to be in the best eight teams in Europe for four years. I hope we keep improving and keep achieving big things."

Atletico are the third LaLiga team to reach the quarter-finals, with Barcelona and holders Real Madrid having already progressed.

The draw for the next round takes place on Friday in Nyon.