Monaco without Falcao for Manchester City clash

Monaco were dealt a blow ahead of the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie with Manchester City on Wednesday, as Radamel Falcao missed out on a place in their matchday squad.

Falcao made his return from injury as a substitute in his side's 2-1 Ligue 1 win against Bordeaux on Saturday, but damaged his hip and was unable to complete the match.

Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim was hopeful the Colombia international would be fit to face City, who he scored twice against during a 5-3 first-leg loss in Manchester.

However, Falcao was left out of Monaco's 18 for the match at Stade Louis II after failing to recover from his injury in time.