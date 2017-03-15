Monaco star Bernardo Silva: PSG still Ligue 1 title favourites

Monaco star Bernardo Silva is not getting carried away despite their sublime performances and feels Paris Saint-Germain remain the favourites in the race for the Ligue 1 title.

Leonardo Jardim's men have been in superb form this campaign and sit top of the table, holding a three-point lead over PSG, with third-placed Nice a further two back.

Nevertheless, Silva feels Unai Emery's four-time defending champions remain the team to beat with nine games left.

"Which team do I fear most out of PSG and Nice? I believe PSG remain title favourites even if we are three points ahead of them," the Portugal international told beIN Sports.

"PSG are the favourites because there are still nine games to go, which is a lot.

"But we are going to do everything within our powers to hold them off. They also have some tough matches coming up. We will try not to lose any games.

"Paris are the favourites, though."

Monaco are still challenging for trophies on four fronts and face Manchester City in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Wednesday.