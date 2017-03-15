Related

Article

Juve must improve in quarter-finals - Allegri

15 March 2017 00:32

Massimiliano Allegri has no preference over who Juventus meet in the Champions League quarter-finals but called for his side to face their opponents "with courage" after they knocked out 10-man Porto.

Paulo Dybala's first-half penalty and a red card for Maxi Pereira were enough to end the visitors' hopes of overturning a 2-0 deficit from the first leg against a Juventus team who have only conceded three goals in a single game once in their home stadium.

The 3-0 aggregate victory and the maintenance of the competition's best defensive record – conceding just two goals in eight games – has made Juventus one of the favourites to win the competition, but Allegri said his side still needs to improve.

"The aim was to arrive at least in the last eight," he told Mediaset. "Now we will see what will happen to us.

"We have to improve the quality of the game, given that we will face important teams. We made a good first half, and the guys were smart not to force it. But then we defended badly, threatening to concede a goal."

"It was necessary to do one of two things: to attack, or to defend and save energy," added Allegri, whose side face Sampdoria in Serie A on Sunday. "We were very good in the first half, but not in the second."

Juventus go into the draw for the Champions League quarter-finals along with the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Real Madrid, but Allegri would not be drawn on any of their potential opponents.

"Whoever comes we must face with courage," he said. "We will have the strength to go to the final."

Sponsored links

Wednesday 15 March

01:00 Dani Alves keen for Juventus to avoid ´strange´ Barcelona tie
00:57 Porto ´leave more united than ever´ despite Juve defeat
00:40 Business-like Dortmund satisfied with Pokal progress
00:32 Juve must improve in quarter-finals - Allegri

Tuesday 14 March

23:51 Sampaoli laments Sevilla´s missed penalties after Champions League exit
23:50 Championship Review: Fulham pegged back while Wolves grab late winner
23:44 AFC Champions League Review: Kashima silence Roar, late penalty frustrates Guangzhou
23:39 Shakespeare lauds ´immense´ Leicester victory
23:34 ´Cup ties are dangerous´ – Simeone warns Atleti ahead of Leverkusen clash
23:27 Schmeichel hails performance of title-winners after Leicester sink Sevilla
23:20 Leicester are the team to avoid - Buffon
23:14 Shakespeare´s Leicester stick to familiar script as Sampaoli fluffs his lines
23:12 We pulled off the impossible again - captain Morgan hails incredible Leicester
22:46 Leicester City 2 Sevilla 0 (3-2 agg): Schmeichel penalty save maintains fantastic Foxes revival unde
22:40 Juventus 1 Porto 0 (3-0 agg): Dybala strike dumps out 10-man Porto
22:00 Falcao still a doubt as Monaco gear up for another Man City goalfest
21:17 Hope for Kane as Spurs confirm ankle injury not severe
20:50 Did Carragher stop Lukaku signing a new Everton deal?
20:48 Monaco clean sheet the target for Manchester City defender Sagna
20:27 Sportfreunde Lotte 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Tuchel´s side set up Bayern semi
20:11 It´s just another game - Korkut plays down his Champions League coaching bow
19:59 We must attack - Guardiola rallies Manchester City for Monaco assault
19:34 Bravo, Claudio! City´s beleaguered keeper gets backing from Chile boss Pizzi
19:23 Torres available for Leverkusen tie following head injury
18:42 Bacca banned for referee confrontation
18:33 Aubameyang out for Dortmund with adductor injury
18:06 Manchester United charged with failing to control their players
17:25 Ranieri sacking ´worth it´ for Leicester after wins under Shakespeare
16:17 Not too cool for school - exams rule Leverkusen´s Havertz out of Champions League clash
16:12 Muriel claims to have Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Roma offers
15:45 Nani ruled out of Barcelona match
15:32 Arsenal to face Champions League scourge Bayern Munich in China friendly
14:58 Chelsea keeper Courtois dismisses Madrid links
14:02 Monaco don´t have MSN, but can eliminate Manchester City - Fabinho
13:39 Bayern won´t sell Lahm successor Kimmich, says Rummenigge
13:33 Manchester United star Ibrahimovic can be ´a complete idiot´
13:23 Goals guaranteed between Monaco and Man City as Atletico look to Griezmann again - Champions League
13:06 Costa fears losing Hazard and Courtois to Real Madrid
12:59 One-year bans for Liga MX duo ends referees´ strike
12:51 Liverpool´s Grujic wanted by Dinamo
12:36 Forest appoint Warburton as manager
12:32 Courtois accuses Mourinho of mind games and cynical tactics
11:58 Liverpool told me I´d replace Coutinho, says Marseille star Lopez
11:19 Schneiderlin ´lost the joy of football´ at Manchester United
10:56 Eriksson expects China to produce a Messi or Ronaldo
10:48 Mourinho: Pogba was by far the best player on the pitch
10:37 Vieira lauds Guardiola´s commitment to style
09:33 Ballack questions Schweinsteiger´s Manchester United move
08:55 Essien joins Indonesian side Persib Bandung
08:37 Rowett named new Derby County boss
05:23 Argentina just ´normal´ without Messi – Riquelme
02:56 Ramos wouldn´t score in South America - Riquelme
01:18 Dybala: Juve on same level as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern
00:36 Sanchez can change Arsenal´s season - Sampaoli
00:35 McGree included in 23-man Socceroos squad
00:08 ´Judas is still number one´ - Mourinho hits back at Chelsea fans

Monday 13 March

23:34 Conte says United targeted Hazard before Herrera red
23:16 Mourinho bemoans ´bad luck´ at referee Oliver´s hands
23:07 Chelsea handed Tottenham semi after Manchester United victory
23:03 Kante delighted to seal ´beautiful´ Chelsea win
22:40 Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0: Kante gives Mourinho more Stamford Bridge blues
21:30 Sampaoli wants quarter-final spot as Sevilla birthday present
21:16 Allegri warns Juventus stars: Barcelona were going out, now they are favourites
21:05 AFC Champions League Review: Al Ahli´s 100 per cent record ends, Zob Ahan grab first win
19:55 Nuno says Porto face different comeback to Barcelona
19:52 Rashford starts for Manchester United against Chelsea
18:47 Leicester players want Shakespeare as long-term boss
18:18 Dortmund boss Tuchel wary of Lotte ´sensation´
17:53 Caixinha: Rangers are the biggest club in Scotland
17:42 Guardiola has made Champions League contenders out of Man City - Dickov
17:05 Sissoko has contract cancelled after just 25 days at Ternana
16:35 Manchester United are much closer to Chelsea, insists Carrick
16:17 Dybala: I´d love to score against Casillas
16:01 Leicester stars ´policed themselves´ under disorganised Ranieri, claims Phillips
15:39 Pirlo hails ´genius´ Conte´s precision approach
15:26 Leicester can win the Champions League - Shakespeare
15:03 ´Great manager´ Mourinho wants revenge, says Hazard
14:37 Higuain´s knockout struggles & odds against Leicester – Champions League in Opta numbers
14:05 Hoeness tells Bayern fans not to expect major signings
13:25 Bournemouth´s Fraser wins first Scotland call-up
13:01 At this rate Neymar will surpass Pele, predicts Cafu
12:29 Wilshere to consider Arsenal future at end of season
12:15 Qin banished to reserves after Witsel clash
11:39 Do you love me? - Evra returns, with some rather obvious advice!
11:20 I´m not David Beckham! - Depay reacts to Lyon wondergoal
10:20 Navas promises Real Madrid not to repeat blunders
09:29 Mourinho: I expected Rashford to struggle this season
08:55 Winning, success and single-mindedness - Neville likens Mourinho to Ferguson
03:45 Cech defends under-fire Arsenal team-mate Sanchez
02:40 MLS Review: Atlanta score six for first win, Villa leads NYC
02:24 Emery pleased with PSG response after Barca capitulation
02:04 Zidane lauds Madrid as persistence pays off
01:18 Ramos calls for Madrid focus after latest escape act
00:50 Conte firmly rejects Mourinho´s counter-attacking jibes
00:35 Spalletti: New contract? I´m doing Roma a favour by not signing!
00:21 Pundits ´brainwash´ people, says under-pressure Wenger
00:04 Mourinho bemoans Chelsea´s easy schedule

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 28 +39 70
2 Roma 28 +36 62
3 Napoli 28 +35 60
4 Lazio 28 +20 56
5 Internazionale 28 +24 54

Facebook