Guardiola blames first-half flop for Champions League exit

Pep Guardiola said a lacklustre performance in the first half led to Manchester City's Champions League exit following a 3-1 second-leg loss at Monaco on Wednesday.
City led 5-3 after the first leg but trailed inside 10 minutes when Kylian Mbappe stabbed home from close range, with Fabinho levelling the scores on aggregate before the interval.
Leroy Sane struck from a tight angle after 71 minutes to nudge City back in front but a Tiemoue Bakayoko header from Thomas Lemar's set-piece completed the scoring and sent the hosts through on away goals.
Guardiola hailed the improvement of his side after the break but accepted City did not perform in the first half of the game, replying "45 minutes" when asked why City had failed to reach the quarter-finals.
It is the first time the Catalan has exited the Champions League at the last-16 stage in his coaching career.
5 – Man City are the first team in Champions League history to be eliminated in a knockout tie after scoring 5 goals in the first leg. Wild.— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 15, 2017
"We played an exceptional second half but in the first one we forgot to be there," Guardiola told BT Sport. "We are a team who wants to defend aggressively without the ball. In the second half we were much, much better but it was not enough.
"This happens, the opponent was there and we will learn. We have a team with not a lot of experience in these competitions. In the second half we had the chance to score a lot of goals. We didn't and that is why we are out."
Thank you and safe journey home to our amazing travelling fans who've followed us every step in Europe this season #mcfc pic.twitter.com/CdHNXsY5D1— Manchester City (@ManCity) March 15, 2017
Guardiola was particularly disheartened to see a straightforward Lemar free-kick into the box converted by Bakayoko to score the pivotal goal in the tie but City's overall showing disappointed the 46-year-old.
"It is about the little details - set pieces are so important at this level - but in the first half we weren't like we are," Guardiola said. "That is the only thing I am sad about.
"The opponent can beat you but we were not there and we should have been there. We are going to try to improve but the competition is so demanding and sometimes you have to be a bit lucky in these moments. We were not lucky."
|You want to be remembered by winning trophies – Lukaku questions Everton ambition
|Mbappe not for sale, says Monaco vice-president
|English teams suit Monaco - Jardim delights in besting Manchester City
|Griezmann: Oblak is the world´s best goalkeeper
|Oblak heroics draw praise from Leverkusen boss Korkut
|Monaco did not tremble - Silva hails Champions League win
|Stones bemoans slack City after Monaco heartache
|Guardiola blames first-half flop for Champions League exit
|Albrighton and Leicester targeting more major Champions League scalps
|Vardy is a cheat - Sevilla´s Nasri rages over red card
|We proved we´re capable of matching the best - Leno proud of Leverkusen display
|Oblak proud as Atletico reach fourth Champions League quarter-final in a row
|Atletico Madrid 0 Bayer Leverkusen 0 (4-2 agg): Simeone´s side cruise into quarter-finals
|Monaco 3 Manchester City 1 (6-6 agg, Monaco win on away goals): Bakayoko has final word as Guardiola
|Alvarez backs ´logical choice´ Unzue to succeed Luis Enrique
|Rostov aiming to ´make history´ against Manchester United
|Balotelli feels duty-bound to speak out against racism
|Dempsey returns to United States squad after recovering from heart problem
|I thought Ligue 1 would be easier - Balotelli
|Monaco without Falcao for Manchester City clash
|Dortmund HQ evacuated after delivery of ´suspicious envelope with white powder´
|United will give everything for Champions League return - Fellaini
|Wilkins warns Lukaku against Chelsea return
|Kalou opts to stay with Hertha Berlin
|Qualification is there for Roma to grasp - Spalletti retains progression hope
|Chelsea fans lacked ´class and respect´ towards Mourinho
|Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich? Leicester can beat anyone, says Simpson
|Rummenigge agrees with Mourinho: Bayern are not a selling club
|James: I can play more freely with Colombia than Real Madrid
|Everton unconcerned by Lukaku exit talk
|AFC Champions League Review: Adelaide & Jeju in thriller, Ramires boosts Jiangsu
|Sanches the man to replace Alonso - Rummenigge
|Pogba does not give an ass about envious critics - Mourinho
|Manchester United still without Rooney and Martial
|Dortmund not expecting Gotze back until next season
|Unsettled Bony told to knuckle down and earn Stoke place
|They may as well say we want Messi - Agent rubbishes Grujic Dinamo talk
|Monaco star Bernardo Silva: PSG still Ligue 1 title favourites
|Hitzfeld suggests lack of Bayern injuries could trouble Ancelotti
|Dybala accepts Sacchi criticism in post-match exchange
|Dortmund hand Castro three-year deal
|Klavan dismisses suggestions of Liverpool leadership void
|Scholl tips Pulisic for Bayern – with Tuchel standing right next to him!
|Sevilla triumph as good as Leicester´s Premier League title, says Shakespeare
|Eriksson knew Ibrahimovic would succeed at United and tips Rooney to stay
|Veron´s amazing comeback delayed by 2011 suspension
|Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 0: Vargas gives Mexicans semi-final advantage
|´We might just be the surprise team´ – Shakespeare wants Leicester fairytale
|Dybala: I want Barca in Champions League final
|The greatest night in Leicester´s history - Cottee revels in Sevilla triumph
|Dani Alves keen for Juventus to avoid ´strange´ Barcelona tie
|Porto ´leave more united than ever´ despite Juve defeat
|Business-like Dortmund satisfied with Pokal progress
|Juve must improve in quarter-finals - Allegri
|Sampaoli laments Sevilla´s missed penalties after Champions League exit
|Championship Review: Fulham pegged back while Wolves grab late winner
|AFC Champions League Review: Kashima silence Roar, late penalty frustrates Guangzhou
|Shakespeare lauds ´immense´ Leicester victory
|´Cup ties are dangerous´ – Simeone warns Atleti ahead of Leverkusen clash
|Schmeichel hails performance of title-winners after Leicester sink Sevilla
|Leicester are the team to avoid - Buffon
|Shakespeare´s Leicester stick to familiar script as Sampaoli fluffs his lines
|We pulled off the impossible again - captain Morgan hails incredible Leicester
|Leicester City 2 Sevilla 0 (3-2 agg): Schmeichel penalty save maintains fantastic Foxes revival unde
|Juventus 1 Porto 0 (3-0 agg): Dybala strike dumps out 10-man Porto
|Falcao still a doubt as Monaco gear up for another Man City goalfest
|Hope for Kane as Spurs confirm ankle injury not severe
|Did Carragher stop Lukaku signing a new Everton deal?
|Monaco clean sheet the target for Manchester City defender Sagna
|Sportfreunde Lotte 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Tuchel´s side set up Bayern semi
|It´s just another game - Korkut plays down his Champions League coaching bow
|We must attack - Guardiola rallies Manchester City for Monaco assault
|Bravo, Claudio! City´s beleaguered keeper gets backing from Chile boss Pizzi
|Torres available for Leverkusen tie following head injury
|Bacca banned for referee confrontation
|Aubameyang out for Dortmund with adductor injury
|Manchester United charged with failing to control their players
|Ranieri sacking ´worth it´ for Leicester after wins under Shakespeare
|Not too cool for school - exams rule Leverkusen´s Havertz out of Champions League clash
|Muriel claims to have Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Roma offers
|Nani ruled out of Barcelona match
|Arsenal to face Champions League scourge Bayern Munich in China friendly
|Chelsea keeper Courtois dismisses Madrid links
|Monaco don´t have MSN, but can eliminate Manchester City - Fabinho
|Bayern won´t sell Lahm successor Kimmich, says Rummenigge
|Manchester United star Ibrahimovic can be ´a complete idiot´
|Goals guaranteed between Monaco and Man City as Atletico look to Griezmann again - Champions League
|Costa fears losing Hazard and Courtois to Real Madrid
|One-year bans for Liga MX duo ends referees´ strike
|Liverpool´s Grujic wanted by Dinamo
|Forest appoint Warburton as manager
|Courtois accuses Mourinho of mind games and cynical tactics
|Liverpool told me I´d replace Coutinho, says Marseille star Lopez
|Schneiderlin ´lost the joy of football´ at Manchester United
|Eriksson expects China to produce a Messi or Ronaldo
|Mourinho: Pogba was by far the best player on the pitch
|Vieira lauds Guardiola´s commitment to style
|Ballack questions Schweinsteiger´s Manchester United move
|Essien joins Indonesian side Persib Bandung
|Rowett named new Derby County boss
|Argentina just ´normal´ without Messi – Riquelme
|Ramos wouldn´t score in South America - Riquelme
|Dybala: Juve on same level as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern
|Sanchez can change Arsenal´s season - Sampaoli
|McGree included in 23-man Socceroos squad
|´Judas is still number one´ - Mourinho hits back at Chelsea fans