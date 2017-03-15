Dortmund hand Castro three-year deal

Borussia Dortmund have handed midfielder Gonzalo Castro a new three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2020.

The 29-year-old joined Dortmund from Bayer Leverkusen for €11million in 2015 and has become a key part of head coach Thomas Tuchel's plans at Signal Iduna Park.

Castro has made 31 appearances across all competitions this season and follows star duo Julian Weigl and Christian Pulisic in signing new deals.

"I'm really happy about the trust the club has placed in me and I can honestly say that it makes me proud to pull on the Black and Yellow jersey and play football in front of such amazing fans," Castro told the club's official website.

The renewal of Castro, whose previous deal ran until 2019, thrilled sporting director Michael Zorc.

Zorc said: "Both on a sporting and personal level, Gonzo has become a very important member of the squad in a short space of time."

Castro has not played for Germany since winning the last of his five caps in 2007, but Tuchel has led calls for him to be recalled due to his Dortmund form.