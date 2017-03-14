Torres available for Leverkusen tie following head injury

Fernando Torres is in line to feature for Atletico Madrid for the first time since suffering a sickening head injury.

Diego Simeone's side face Bayer Leverkusen in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie at Vicente Calderon, holding a 4-2 advantage from the opening fixture in Germany.

Torres has been out of action since sustaining the injury against Deportivo La Coruna earlier this month, when he appeared to be knocked out prior to hitting the turf following a clash of heads with Alex Bergantinos.

A CT scan came back all clear before Torres was discharged from hospital the following day, and he has been included in Atletico's squad to face Leverkusen on Wednesday.

Along with Torres, defender Stefan Savic has also been cleared to play after suffering a broken nose against Granada on Saturday.