Shakespeare´s Leicester stick to familiar script as Sampaoli fluffs his lines

After Marc Albrighton rifled gleefully past Sergio Rico to make it 2-0 to Leicester City, the chant bellowed around a King Power Stadium rumbling to its foundations once again.
"We know what we are, we know what we are – champions of England, we know what we are."
Make no mistake this was Leicester, the Premier League champions vintage of a year ago. Those heady days of Bollinger and Bocelli seemed to come from another lifetime entirely as the depths of the Foxes' identity crisis was laid bare in Seville last month.
Getting out of the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan 2-1 down was tantamount to a heist after the first-half battering they endured. How Sevilla and their coach Jorge Sampaoli will rue that profligacy as they return to a recently faltering LaLiga campaign.
Full-time: Leicester City 2-0 Sevilla #LeiSev pic.twitter.com/jeUFgnFXzW— Leicester City (@LCFC) March 14, 2017
It seemed it would matter little 18 days ago, when Leicester sacked Claudio Ranieri to widespread outcry. For the return of this last-16 tie, replacement Craig Shakespeare would have to find out whether it was possible to continue a fairytale after Prince Charming had been banished from the kingdom.
A sea of blue and white flags aided the usual pre-match diet of local rock heroes Kasabian to stoke a crackling din by the time the sides emerged for kick-off.
The home supporters also unveiled a huge banner bearing the slogan "Let slip the dogs of war," from William Shakespeare's Julius Caesar. It was not a time to dwell on whether another proud leader was stabbed in the back in these parts not so long ago.
Leicester answered the rallying call from kick-off with the performance of a team who were simply not going to die wondering.
Jamie Vardy was a relentless menace as he drew centre-back Adil Rami into a sapping duel. Slipping clear of the France international's attentions, Vardy was brought down by the strapping Sevilla skipper Vicente Iborra – more brute than Brutus – and Wes Morgan bundled home Riyad Mahrez's resulting free-kick.
Sampaoli's pre-match warning that this was going to be "the Leicester that won the league" after their impressive victories over Liverpool and Hull City was playing out before his eyes. But his players froze.
On-loan Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri almost grasped the limelight of which he is so fond when he forced Kasper Schmeichel into an early near-post save, but Sevilla's attempts to build on that moment of encouragement were fitful.
Steven N'Zonzi's stock has soared in Spain since spells with Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, but his decision-making faltered badly in the visitors' midfield as a blizzard of blue scrambled his senses.
Sampaoli threw on Stevan Jovetic at the interval, with Iborra thrust into a centre-forward role for an attacking combination of brains and brawn. Save for the novelty of Morgan and Robert Huth having to look upwards at a man they were marking, it was a forgettable experiment.
Vardy continued to make merry before Albrighton – arguably the least vocal among last season's assortment of unsung heroes – enjoyed an unforgettable moment.
Albrighton: "I'm lost for words. It's such a fantastic night. We had to work hard against a good team, but we deserved it." #UCL pic.twitter.com/CXP0ZboBYw— Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 14, 2017
England striker Vardy was the epitome of selflessly working for his team, while Nasri – whose grasp on what the collective requires too often falls short of his mercurial ability – earned himself a petulant red card for tangling with Leicester's hero.
He gestured for Vardy to continue a frank exchange of views afterwards, leaving his team-mates to grapple with the hard yards on the field.
N'Zonzi gamely stepped up to be the saviour – where were Sevilla's plethora of attacking talents when Schmeichel brought down Vitolo in the area? It was an apologetic penalty as the City keeper pouched quickfire redemption.
Sampaoli had been sent to the stands by that stage, having possibly fallen a couple of places lower on Barcelona's shortlist to replace Luis Enrique. Such capitulations are the polar opposite of what is expected at Camp Nou, especially after THAT comeback.
It was a night of stinging damage to hard-earned reputations for Sevilla and one of restoration for the Leicester players who failed their mentor. They know who they are again.
|Sampaoli laments Sevilla´s missed penalties after Champions League exit
|Championship Review: Fulham pegged back while Wolves grab late winner
|AFC Champions League Review: Kashima silence Roar, late penalty frustrates Guangzhou
|Shakespeare lauds ´immense´ Leicester victory
|´Cup ties are dangerous´ – Simeone warns Atleti ahead of Leverkusen clash
|Schmeichel hails performance of title-winners after Leicester sink Sevilla
|Leicester are the team to avoid - Buffon
|Shakespeare´s Leicester stick to familiar script as Sampaoli fluffs his lines
|We pulled off the impossible again - captain Morgan hails incredible Leicester
|Leicester City 2 Sevilla 0 (3-2 agg): Schmeichel penalty save maintains fantastic Foxes revival unde
|Juventus 1 Porto 0 (3-0 agg): Dybala strike dumps out 10-man Porto
|Falcao still a doubt as Monaco gear up for another Man City goalfest
|Hope for Kane as Spurs confirm ankle injury not severe
|Did Carragher stop Lukaku signing a new Everton deal?
|Monaco clean sheet the target for Manchester City defender Sagna
|Sportfreunde Lotte 0 Borussia Dortmund 3: Tuchel´s side set up Bayern semi
|It´s just another game - Korkut plays down his Champions League coaching bow
|We must attack - Guardiola rallies Manchester City for Monaco assault
|Bravo, Claudio! City´s beleaguered keeper gets backing from Chile boss Pizzi
|Torres available for Leverkusen tie following head injury
|Bacca banned for referee confrontation
|Aubameyang out for Dortmund with adductor injury
|Manchester United charged with failing to control their players
|Ranieri sacking ´worth it´ for Leicester after wins under Shakespeare
|Not too cool for school - exams rule Leverkusen´s Havertz out of Champions League clash
|Muriel claims to have Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Roma offers
|Nani ruled out of Barcelona match
|Arsenal to face Champions League scourge Bayern Munich in China friendly
|Chelsea keeper Courtois dismisses Madrid links
|Monaco don´t have MSN, but can eliminate Manchester City - Fabinho
|Bayern won´t sell Lahm successor Kimmich, says Rummenigge
|Manchester United star Ibrahimovic can be ´a complete idiot´
|Goals guaranteed between Monaco and Man City as Atletico look to Griezmann again - Champions League
|Costa fears losing Hazard and Courtois to Real Madrid
|One-year bans for Liga MX duo ends referees´ strike
|Liverpool´s Grujic wanted by Dinamo
|Forest appoint Warburton as manager
|Courtois accuses Mourinho of mind games and cynical tactics
|Liverpool told me I´d replace Coutinho, says Marseille star Lopez
|Schneiderlin ´lost the joy of football´ at Manchester United
|Eriksson expects China to produce a Messi or Ronaldo
|Mourinho: Pogba was by far the best player on the pitch
|Vieira lauds Guardiola´s commitment to style
|Ballack questions Schweinsteiger´s Manchester United move
|Essien joins Indonesian side Persib Bandung
|Rowett named new Derby County boss
|Argentina just ´normal´ without Messi – Riquelme
|Ramos wouldn´t score in South America - Riquelme
|Dybala: Juve on same level as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern
|Sanchez can change Arsenal´s season - Sampaoli
|McGree included in 23-man Socceroos squad
|´Judas is still number one´ - Mourinho hits back at Chelsea fans
|Conte says United targeted Hazard before Herrera red
|Mourinho bemoans ´bad luck´ at referee Oliver´s hands
|Chelsea handed Tottenham semi after Manchester United victory
|Kante delighted to seal ´beautiful´ Chelsea win
|Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0: Kante gives Mourinho more Stamford Bridge blues
|Sampaoli wants quarter-final spot as Sevilla birthday present
|Allegri warns Juventus stars: Barcelona were going out, now they are favourites
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ahli´s 100 per cent record ends, Zob Ahan grab first win
|Nuno says Porto face different comeback to Barcelona
|Rashford starts for Manchester United against Chelsea
|Leicester players want Shakespeare as long-term boss
|Dortmund boss Tuchel wary of Lotte ´sensation´
|Caixinha: Rangers are the biggest club in Scotland
|Guardiola has made Champions League contenders out of Man City - Dickov
|Sissoko has contract cancelled after just 25 days at Ternana
|Manchester United are much closer to Chelsea, insists Carrick
|Dybala: I´d love to score against Casillas
|Leicester stars ´policed themselves´ under disorganised Ranieri, claims Phillips
|Pirlo hails ´genius´ Conte´s precision approach
|Leicester can win the Champions League - Shakespeare
|´Great manager´ Mourinho wants revenge, says Hazard
|Higuain´s knockout struggles & odds against Leicester – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hoeness tells Bayern fans not to expect major signings
|Bournemouth´s Fraser wins first Scotland call-up
|At this rate Neymar will surpass Pele, predicts Cafu
|Wilshere to consider Arsenal future at end of season
|Qin banished to reserves after Witsel clash
|Do you love me? - Evra returns, with some rather obvious advice!
|I´m not David Beckham! - Depay reacts to Lyon wondergoal
|Navas promises Real Madrid not to repeat blunders
|Mourinho: I expected Rashford to struggle this season
|Winning, success and single-mindedness - Neville likens Mourinho to Ferguson
|Cech defends under-fire Arsenal team-mate Sanchez
|MLS Review: Atlanta score six for first win, Villa leads NYC
|Emery pleased with PSG response after Barca capitulation
|Zidane lauds Madrid as persistence pays off
|Ramos calls for Madrid focus after latest escape act
|Conte firmly rejects Mourinho´s counter-attacking jibes
|Spalletti: New contract? I´m doing Roma a favour by not signing!
|Pundits ´brainwash´ people, says under-pressure Wenger
|Mourinho bemoans Chelsea´s easy schedule