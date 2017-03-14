Article

Rowett named new Derby County boss

14 March 2017 08:37

Derby County have announced that Gary Rowett has been appointed as the club's new manager.

The 43-year-old has agreed a contract until the end of the 2018-19 season and will take charge with immediate effect.

Rowett, who was sacked by Birmingham City in December, spent three years with Derby as a player and says he feels a "special bond" with the Championship side.

"I'm naturally thrilled to be appointed as the manager of Derby County and can't wait to get started," he told the club's official website.

"I feel that I have a special bond with the club having been here as a player. During that time, we tasted success when we were promoted to the Premier League and moved to Pride Park Stadium under Jim Smith. 

"Living in the local area, I understand the expectation of the fan base and it goes without saying that Derby County has fantastic and committed supporters. 

"I am fully aware of the playing squad here and I am looking forward to working with them all first hand."

Derby chairman Mel Morris added: "We are delighted to welcome Gary Rowett back to Derby County as our new manager. 

"Gary is being tasked with, and has the full responsibility for, leading our redevelopment programme. Gary, of course, played for us for three years during his playing career, lives in Derby and is passionate about our football club. 

"He is an exemplar of the qualities and values we want in our team and has clearly demonstrated his abilities to get that from his players too."

Rowett replaces Steve McClaren, who was sacked on Sunday just five months into his second spell at the club.

Derby, who sit 10th in the Championship table, take on local rivals Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

