McGree included in 23-man Socceroos squad

Adelaide United teenager Riley McGree is one of five uncapped players to be included in the Socceroos' final squad to face Iraq and United Arab Emirates.
International novices McGree, Mustafa Amini, Rhyan Grant, James Jeggo and Danny Vukovic have earned selection in the final 23, which will begin assembling in Iran on Sunday for their World Cup qualifier against Iraq - on neutral ground - on March 23.
Australia coach Ange Postecoglou cut Awer Mabil, Nathan Burns, Craig Goodwin, Chris Ikonomidis, Ryan Edwards, Matt McKay and Alex Gersbach from the initial 30-man squad he announced last week.
"We've come up with a good strong squad that has a mix of experience, form and players who are playing regular football," Postecoglou said in a statement on Tuesday.
"I was pleased with the collective game time the squad got through over the weekend and come into camp playing well.
"We face two important games in five days and it's good to welcome back some guys who have been out of the squad for different lengths of time for various reasons and I'm confident the group we've selected will be ready to hit the ground running."
McGree, 18, was the clear bolter in Postecoglou's initial squad but the Socceroos' boss made it clear last week that the midfielder was on track to survive this week's trim after impressing in his 15 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this season.
Amini played 90 minutes for AGF in a 1-1 draw in the Danish Superliga over the weekend - the 23-year-old midfielder's 25th league appearance this term.
Jeggo - who has been part of the Socceroos' past two squads - was also in action, putting in a full shift for Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga as his club side notched a second straight win.
Sydney FC duo Grant and Vukovic played 90 minutes as the Sky Blues' impressive defence kept yet another clean sheet in a 1-0 win over Central Coast Mariners on Friday.
While Postecoglou had warned players lacking regular game-time would be in danger of missing out on this squad, the 51-year-old still retained Inter's Trent Sainsbury and Bournemouth's Brad Smith, who have not played club football since the end of October and start of February, respectively.
After playing Iraq in Tehran, Australia will continue their bid for Russia 2018 qualification on March 28 when they face the UAE in Sydney.
Australia squad in full:
Goalkeepers: Mitchell Langerak (Stuttgart), Mat Ryan (Genk), Danny Vukovic (Sydney FC)
Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama), Rhyan Grant (Sydney FC), Trent Sainsbury (Inter), Brad Smith (Bournemouth), Rhys Williams (Perth Glory), Bailey Wright (Bristol City)
Midfielders: Mustafa Amini (AGF), Jackson Irvine (Burton Albion), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), James Jeggo (Sturm Graz), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Riley McGree (Adelaide), Mark Milligan (Baniyas), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town)
Forwards: Tim Cahill (Melbourne City), Tomi Juric (FC Luzern), Robbie Kruse (Liaoning Whowin), Mathew Leckie (FC Ingolstadt), James Troisi (Melbourne Victory)
|Conte says United targeted Hazard before Herrera red
|Mourinho bemoans ´bad luck´ at referee Oliver´s hands
|Chelsea handed Tottenham semi after Manchester United victory
|Kante delighted to seal ´beautiful´ Chelsea win
|Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0: Kante gives Mourinho more Stamford Bridge blues
|Sampaoli wants quarter-final spot as Sevilla birthday present
|Allegri warns Juventus stars: Barcelona were going out, now they are favourites
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ahli´s 100 per cent record ends, Zob Ahan grab first win
|Nuno says Porto face different comeback to Barcelona
|Rashford starts for Manchester United against Chelsea
|Leicester players want Shakespeare as long-term boss
|Dortmund boss Tuchel wary of Lotte ´sensation´
|Caixinha: Rangers are the biggest club in Scotland
|Guardiola has made Champions League contenders out of Man City - Dickov
|Sissoko has contract cancelled after just 25 days at Ternana
|Manchester United are much closer to Chelsea, insists Carrick
|Dybala: I´d love to score against Casillas
|Leicester stars ´policed themselves´ under disorganised Ranieri, claims Phillips
|Pirlo hails ´genius´ Conte´s precision approach
|Leicester can win the Champions League - Shakespeare
|´Great manager´ Mourinho wants revenge, says Hazard
|Higuain´s knockout struggles & odds against Leicester – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hoeness tells Bayern fans not to expect major signings
|Bournemouth´s Fraser wins first Scotland call-up
|At this rate Neymar will surpass Pele, predicts Cafu
|Wilshere to consider Arsenal future at end of season
|Qin banished to reserves after Witsel clash
|Do you love me? - Evra returns, with some rather obvious advice!
|I´m not David Beckham! - Depay reacts to Lyon wondergoal
|Navas promises Real Madrid not to repeat blunders
|Mourinho: I expected Rashford to struggle this season
|Winning, success and single-mindedness - Neville likens Mourinho to Ferguson
|Cech defends under-fire Arsenal team-mate Sanchez
|MLS Review: Atlanta score six for first win, Villa leads NYC
|Emery pleased with PSG response after Barca capitulation
|Zidane lauds Madrid as persistence pays off
|Ramos calls for Madrid focus after latest escape act
|Conte firmly rejects Mourinho´s counter-attacking jibes
|Spalletti: New contract? I´m doing Roma a favour by not signing!
|Pundits ´brainwash´ people, says under-pressure Wenger
|Mourinho bemoans Chelsea´s easy schedule
|From Coppa final to Serie B sacking: Ex-Milan boss Brocchi´s fall from grace
|Pique: I would have signed up for Deportivo defeat
|Palermo 0 Roma 3: Visitors back to second as Dzeko hits 30th goal
|Lorient 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions bounce back from Barcelona nightmare
|Real Madrid 2 Real Betis 1: Ramos late show helps Blancos leapfrog Barcelona
|Ronaldo passes Aduriz for LaLiga header record
|Derby sack McClaren for second time in 22 months
|PSG win cost Barcelona at Depor, concedes Luis Enrique
|Adebayor scores on Basaksehir debut
|Klopp hails first ´ugly´ win as Liverpool scrape past Burnley
|Millwall boss Harris condemns alleged racist abuse of Son
|Depay scores stunner from halfway line in Lyon romp
|We had time to recover - Suarez not blaming Barcelona loss on PSG exploits
|Liverpool 2 Burnley 1: Can´s the man in comeback win
|Hazard determined to add FA Cup to medal haul
|Pioli delighted with seven-up Inter
|Stunning Suarez streak comes to an end for Barcelona
|Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 1: Shock defeats brings leaders back down to earth
|Kane´s season could be over after twisting ankle
|Hat-trick hero Icardi gunning for Champions League with Inter
|Smalling promises improved showing on Stamford Bridge thrashing
|Leicester confirm Shakespeare appointment
|Tottenham 6 Millwall 0: Hat-trick hero Son sends Spurs to Wembley, but fears for injured Kane
|Napoli 3 Crotone 0: Sarri´s men cruise into second
|Inter 7 Atalanta 1: Hat-tricks for Icardi and Banega in stunning triumph
|It´s taken long enough - Boateng feeling good after injury return
|Old Firm draw ´felt like defeat´ for Celtic boss Rodgers
|Icardi hits perfect nine-minute hat-trick for rampant Inter
|Worrying sight for Spurs and England as Kane limps out of FA Cup tie
|Celtic 1 Rangers 1: Hill steals battling Old Firm point as Caixinha looks on
|Monaco star Silva lauds ´special´ Mbappe
|Klopp praises ´perfect´ Conte and Chelsea
|Kimmich not satisfied with Bayern bench duty
|Ozil: My Arsenal future does not depend on Wenger
|Mourinho´s rejuvenated United face litmus test on Chelsea return
|Neville: United could sacrifice FA Cup for Europa League glory
|MLS Review: Red Bulls continue winning start, Sounders salvage last-gasp draw
|Carrick: United have changed Mourinho
|Winning Champions League would be Guardiola´s biggest achievement - Toure
|Conte fears Pogba, plays down Kante comparison
|First Leverkusen, then Sevilla - Simeone staying focused on ´dangerous´ Champions League