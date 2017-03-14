Essien joins Indonesian side Persib Bandung

Former Chelsea and Real Madrid midfielder Michael Essien has joined Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung.

Essien, 34, has been without a club since leaving Panathinaikos in September last year and was linked with moves to Croatia and Australia.

But the former Ghana midfielder, who won two Premier League titles and a Champions League at Chelsea, has ended up at Persib.

Essien will wear the number five jersey at Persib, where he has signed a one-year deal with the option for an extension.

The club announced the signing of the 58-time Ghana international on Tuesday.

Essien arrives in Asia after a fine European career, winning two Ligue 1 titles with Lyon prior to his move to Chelsea.

He spent just over seven seasons at Stamford Bridge and another on loan at Madrid before moving to AC Milan and later Greece.