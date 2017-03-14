Dybala: Juve on same level as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern

Juventus star Paulo Dybala believes his team are on the "same level" as fellow European giants Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.
The Serie A champions are on track to join that trio in the Champions League quarter-finals, leading Porto 2-0 ahead of hosting the return leg on Tuesday.
Dybala, linked with the LaLiga giants previously, said Juve deserved their place alongside Barca and Madrid.
"Since the Champions League started we've been at the same level as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich," he told a news conference.
"If we get through, we'll also be on the same level now.
"We're also top of the league and we won the first match of the Coppa Italia [semi-final against Napoli]. In some ways, we're doing better than them."
Conferencia de prensa #JuvPor #JuvePorto #Ucl #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/pwmtgfoHvd— Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) March 13, 2017
Dybala, 23, has won three trophies at Juve – the Serie A and Coppa last season, to go with the Supercoppa Italiana.
The Argentina international has just one goal in the Champions League this campaign and while he would like to add to that tally, he has set his sights on lifting the trophy.
"It would be crazy to win the Champions League at my age because I only joined Juventus two years ago," Dybala said.
"Some of my team-mates have already won the trophy and I'd like to be decisive in a Champions League game."
|Conte says United targeted Hazard before Herrera red
|Mourinho bemoans ´bad luck´ at referee Oliver´s hands
|Chelsea handed Tottenham semi after Manchester United victory
|Kante delighted to seal ´beautiful´ Chelsea win
|Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0: Kante gives Mourinho more Stamford Bridge blues
|Sampaoli wants quarter-final spot as Sevilla birthday present
|Allegri warns Juventus stars: Barcelona were going out, now they are favourites
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ahli´s 100 per cent record ends, Zob Ahan grab first win
|Nuno says Porto face different comeback to Barcelona
|Rashford starts for Manchester United against Chelsea
|Leicester players want Shakespeare as long-term boss
|Dortmund boss Tuchel wary of Lotte ´sensation´
|Caixinha: Rangers are the biggest club in Scotland
|Guardiola has made Champions League contenders out of Man City - Dickov
|Sissoko has contract cancelled after just 25 days at Ternana
|Manchester United are much closer to Chelsea, insists Carrick
|Dybala: I´d love to score against Casillas
|Leicester stars ´policed themselves´ under disorganised Ranieri, claims Phillips
|Pirlo hails ´genius´ Conte´s precision approach
|Leicester can win the Champions League - Shakespeare
|´Great manager´ Mourinho wants revenge, says Hazard
|Higuain´s knockout struggles & odds against Leicester – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hoeness tells Bayern fans not to expect major signings
|Bournemouth´s Fraser wins first Scotland call-up
|At this rate Neymar will surpass Pele, predicts Cafu
|Wilshere to consider Arsenal future at end of season
|Qin banished to reserves after Witsel clash
|Do you love me? - Evra returns, with some rather obvious advice!
|I´m not David Beckham! - Depay reacts to Lyon wondergoal
|Navas promises Real Madrid not to repeat blunders
|Mourinho: I expected Rashford to struggle this season
|Winning, success and single-mindedness - Neville likens Mourinho to Ferguson
|Cech defends under-fire Arsenal team-mate Sanchez
|MLS Review: Atlanta score six for first win, Villa leads NYC
|Emery pleased with PSG response after Barca capitulation
|Zidane lauds Madrid as persistence pays off
|Ramos calls for Madrid focus after latest escape act
|Conte firmly rejects Mourinho´s counter-attacking jibes
|Spalletti: New contract? I´m doing Roma a favour by not signing!
|Pundits ´brainwash´ people, says under-pressure Wenger
|Mourinho bemoans Chelsea´s easy schedule
|From Coppa final to Serie B sacking: Ex-Milan boss Brocchi´s fall from grace
|Pique: I would have signed up for Deportivo defeat
|Palermo 0 Roma 3: Visitors back to second as Dzeko hits 30th goal
|Lorient 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions bounce back from Barcelona nightmare
|Real Madrid 2 Real Betis 1: Ramos late show helps Blancos leapfrog Barcelona
|Ronaldo passes Aduriz for LaLiga header record
|Derby sack McClaren for second time in 22 months
|PSG win cost Barcelona at Depor, concedes Luis Enrique
|Adebayor scores on Basaksehir debut
|Klopp hails first ´ugly´ win as Liverpool scrape past Burnley
|Millwall boss Harris condemns alleged racist abuse of Son
|Depay scores stunner from halfway line in Lyon romp
|We had time to recover - Suarez not blaming Barcelona loss on PSG exploits
|Liverpool 2 Burnley 1: Can´s the man in comeback win
|Hazard determined to add FA Cup to medal haul
|Pioli delighted with seven-up Inter
|Stunning Suarez streak comes to an end for Barcelona
|Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 1: Shock defeats brings leaders back down to earth
|Kane´s season could be over after twisting ankle
|Hat-trick hero Icardi gunning for Champions League with Inter
|Smalling promises improved showing on Stamford Bridge thrashing
|Leicester confirm Shakespeare appointment
|Tottenham 6 Millwall 0: Hat-trick hero Son sends Spurs to Wembley, but fears for injured Kane
|Napoli 3 Crotone 0: Sarri´s men cruise into second
|Inter 7 Atalanta 1: Hat-tricks for Icardi and Banega in stunning triumph
|It´s taken long enough - Boateng feeling good after injury return
|Old Firm draw ´felt like defeat´ for Celtic boss Rodgers
|Icardi hits perfect nine-minute hat-trick for rampant Inter
|Worrying sight for Spurs and England as Kane limps out of FA Cup tie
|Celtic 1 Rangers 1: Hill steals battling Old Firm point as Caixinha looks on
|Monaco star Silva lauds ´special´ Mbappe
|Klopp praises ´perfect´ Conte and Chelsea
|Kimmich not satisfied with Bayern bench duty
|Ozil: My Arsenal future does not depend on Wenger
|Mourinho´s rejuvenated United face litmus test on Chelsea return
|Neville: United could sacrifice FA Cup for Europa League glory
|MLS Review: Red Bulls continue winning start, Sounders salvage last-gasp draw
|Carrick: United have changed Mourinho
|Winning Champions League would be Guardiola´s biggest achievement - Toure
|Conte fears Pogba, plays down Kante comparison
|First Leverkusen, then Sevilla - Simeone staying focused on ´dangerous´ Champions League