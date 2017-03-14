Chelsea keeper Courtois dismisses Madrid links

Thibaut Courtois has dismissed suggestions he will leave Chelsea and return to LaLiga at the end of the season, with Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid credited with an interest.

The Belgium international, along with Manchester United's David de Gea, has been linked with a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu as Keylor Navas struggles for form.

Costa Rica international Navas was at fault for Real Betis' goal in a 2-1 win for Madrid at the weekend, leading to increasing doubts about his future.

Courtois spent three seasons on loan at Atletico from 2011 to 2014, but he is not thinking about returning to Spain.

When asked if he will be in Madrid - without Atletico or Real specified – next term, he told Onda Cero: "No. Right now I am enjoying the success here and I am focused on that.

"I have spoken English since I was 10 years old.

"I'm really enjoying myself here [at Chelsea] and I'm focused on finishing the league and winning it."