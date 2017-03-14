Article

Manchester United charged with failing to control their players

14 March 2017 18:06

Manchester United have been charged with "failing to control their players" by the Football Association following Monday's FA Cup quarter-final tie.

The charge relates to an incident in the 35th minute following the dismissal of United midfielder Ander Herrera by referee Michael Oliver.

Herrera picked up two cautions - both for fouls on Eden Hazard - and was sent from the field with United players crowding around Oliver as they vehemently protested against the second booking.

Chelsea went on to win the match 1-0 thanks to N'Golo Kante's goal early in the second half to set up a semi-final with Tottenham.

United have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.

