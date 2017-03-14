Manchester United have been charged with "failing to control their players" by the Football Association following Monday's FA Cup quarter-final tie.
The charge relates to an incident in the 35th minute following the dismissal of United midfielder Ander Herrera by referee Michael Oliver.
Herrera picked up two cautions - both for fouls on Eden Hazard - and was sent from the field with United players crowding around Oliver as they vehemently protested against the second booking.
Chelsea went on to win the match 1-0 thanks to N'Golo Kante's goal early in the second half to set up a semi-final with Tottenham.
United have until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge.
|Bravo, Claudio! City´s beleaguered keeper gets backing from Chile boss Pizzi
|Torres available for Leverkusen tie following head injury
|Bacca banned for referee confrontation
|Aubameyang out for Dortmund with adductor injury
|Manchester United charged with failing to control their players
|Ranieri sacking ´worth it´ for Leicester after wins under Shakespeare
|Not too cool for school - exams rule Leverkusen´s Havertz out of Champions League clash
|Muriel claims to have Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Roma offers
|Nani ruled out of Barcelona match
|Arsenal to face Champions League scourge Bayern Munich in China friendly
|Chelsea keeper Courtois dismisses Madrid links
|Monaco don´t have MSN, but can eliminate Manchester City - Fabinho
|Bayern won´t sell Lahm successor Kimmich, says Rummenigge
|Manchester United star Ibrahimovic can be ´a complete idiot´
|Goals guaranteed between Monaco and Man City as Atletico look to Griezmann again - Champions League
|Costa fears losing Hazard and Courtois to Real Madrid
|One-year bans for Liga MX duo ends referees´ strike
|Liverpool´s Grujic wanted by Dinamo
|Forest appoint Warburton as manager
|Courtois accuses Mourinho of mind games and cynical tactics
|Liverpool told me I´d replace Coutinho, says Marseille star Lopez
|Schneiderlin ´lost the joy of football´ at Manchester United
|Eriksson expects China to produce a Messi or Ronaldo
|Mourinho: Pogba was by far the best player on the pitch
|Vieira lauds Guardiola´s commitment to style
|Ballack questions Schweinsteiger´s Manchester United move
|Essien joins Indonesian side Persib Bandung
|Rowett named new Derby County boss
|Argentina just ´normal´ without Messi – Riquelme
|Ramos wouldn´t score in South America - Riquelme
|Dybala: Juve on same level as Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern
|Sanchez can change Arsenal´s season - Sampaoli
|McGree included in 23-man Socceroos squad
|´Judas is still number one´ - Mourinho hits back at Chelsea fans
|Conte says United targeted Hazard before Herrera red
|Mourinho bemoans ´bad luck´ at referee Oliver´s hands
|Chelsea handed Tottenham semi after Manchester United victory
|Kante delighted to seal ´beautiful´ Chelsea win
|Chelsea 1 Manchester United 0: Kante gives Mourinho more Stamford Bridge blues
|Sampaoli wants quarter-final spot as Sevilla birthday present
|Allegri warns Juventus stars: Barcelona were going out, now they are favourites
|AFC Champions League Review: Al Ahli´s 100 per cent record ends, Zob Ahan grab first win
|Nuno says Porto face different comeback to Barcelona
|Rashford starts for Manchester United against Chelsea
|Leicester players want Shakespeare as long-term boss
|Dortmund boss Tuchel wary of Lotte ´sensation´
|Caixinha: Rangers are the biggest club in Scotland
|Guardiola has made Champions League contenders out of Man City - Dickov
|Sissoko has contract cancelled after just 25 days at Ternana
|Manchester United are much closer to Chelsea, insists Carrick
|Dybala: I´d love to score against Casillas
|Leicester stars ´policed themselves´ under disorganised Ranieri, claims Phillips
|Pirlo hails ´genius´ Conte´s precision approach
|Leicester can win the Champions League - Shakespeare
|´Great manager´ Mourinho wants revenge, says Hazard
|Higuain´s knockout struggles & odds against Leicester – Champions League in Opta numbers
|Hoeness tells Bayern fans not to expect major signings
|Bournemouth´s Fraser wins first Scotland call-up
|At this rate Neymar will surpass Pele, predicts Cafu
|Wilshere to consider Arsenal future at end of season
|Qin banished to reserves after Witsel clash
|Do you love me? - Evra returns, with some rather obvious advice!
|I´m not David Beckham! - Depay reacts to Lyon wondergoal
|Navas promises Real Madrid not to repeat blunders
|Mourinho: I expected Rashford to struggle this season
|Winning, success and single-mindedness - Neville likens Mourinho to Ferguson
|Cech defends under-fire Arsenal team-mate Sanchez
|MLS Review: Atlanta score six for first win, Villa leads NYC
|Emery pleased with PSG response after Barca capitulation
|Zidane lauds Madrid as persistence pays off
|Ramos calls for Madrid focus after latest escape act
|Conte firmly rejects Mourinho´s counter-attacking jibes
|Spalletti: New contract? I´m doing Roma a favour by not signing!
|Pundits ´brainwash´ people, says under-pressure Wenger
|Mourinho bemoans Chelsea´s easy schedule
|From Coppa final to Serie B sacking: Ex-Milan boss Brocchi´s fall from grace
|Pique: I would have signed up for Deportivo defeat
|Palermo 0 Roma 3: Visitors back to second as Dzeko hits 30th goal
|Lorient 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions bounce back from Barcelona nightmare
|Real Madrid 2 Real Betis 1: Ramos late show helps Blancos leapfrog Barcelona
|Ronaldo passes Aduriz for LaLiga header record
|Derby sack McClaren for second time in 22 months
|PSG win cost Barcelona at Depor, concedes Luis Enrique
|Adebayor scores on Basaksehir debut
|Klopp hails first ´ugly´ win as Liverpool scrape past Burnley
|Millwall boss Harris condemns alleged racist abuse of Son
|Depay scores stunner from halfway line in Lyon romp
|We had time to recover - Suarez not blaming Barcelona loss on PSG exploits
|Liverpool 2 Burnley 1: Can´s the man in comeback win
|Hazard determined to add FA Cup to medal haul
|Pioli delighted with seven-up Inter
|Stunning Suarez streak comes to an end for Barcelona
|Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 1: Shock defeats brings leaders back down to earth
|Kane´s season could be over after twisting ankle
|Hat-trick hero Icardi gunning for Champions League with Inter
|Smalling promises improved showing on Stamford Bridge thrashing
|Leicester confirm Shakespeare appointment
|Tottenham 6 Millwall 0: Hat-trick hero Son sends Spurs to Wembley, but fears for injured Kane
|Napoli 3 Crotone 0: Sarri´s men cruise into second
|Inter 7 Atalanta 1: Hat-tricks for Icardi and Banega in stunning triumph
|It´s taken long enough - Boateng feeling good after injury return
|Old Firm draw ´felt like defeat´ for Celtic boss Rodgers
|Icardi hits perfect nine-minute hat-trick for rampant Inter
|Worrying sight for Spurs and England as Kane limps out of FA Cup tie
|Celtic 1 Rangers 1: Hill steals battling Old Firm point as Caixinha looks on
|Monaco star Silva lauds ´special´ Mbappe
|Klopp praises ´perfect´ Conte and Chelsea
|Kimmich not satisfied with Bayern bench duty
|Ozil: My Arsenal future does not depend on Wenger
|Mourinho´s rejuvenated United face litmus test on Chelsea return
|Neville: United could sacrifice FA Cup for Europa League glory
|MLS Review: Red Bulls continue winning start, Sounders salvage last-gasp draw
|Carrick: United have changed Mourinho
|Winning Champions League would be Guardiola´s biggest achievement - Toure
|Conte fears Pogba, plays down Kante comparison
|First Leverkusen, then Sevilla - Simeone staying focused on ´dangerous´ Champions League