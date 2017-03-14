Arsenal to face Champions League scourge Bayern Munich in China friendly

One week after suffering a second successive 5-1 thumping at the hands of Bayern Munich, Arsenal have announced a pre-season friendly with Bundesliga champions.

Bayern triumphed 10-2 over two legs against Arsenal in the Champions League last 16, and they will meet again in Shanghai on July 19 as part of the International Champions Cup.

The Gunners will face Chelsea at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing three days later, though that match will not form part of the ICC.

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said of the Bayern match: "It will be very special for our Chinese fans to see a game of this stature.

"We have a fantastic following in China and the two games we are playing there this summer will be an exciting part of our build up for the new season."

The Chinese section of the ICC begins in Guangzhou with AC Milan taking on Borussia Dortmund on July 18.

Three days after taking on Arsenal, Bayern will face Milan in Shenzhen before the competition concludes with Vincenzo Montella's side taking on arch-rivals Inter in Nanjing on July 24.