AFC Champions League Review: Kashima silence Roar, late penalty frustrates Guangzhou

Kashima Antlers took control of their AFC Champions League group with a dominant 3-0 win at home to Brisbane Roar on Tuesday, as a last-gasp penalty saw Kawasaki Frontale deny the mighty Guangzhou Evergrande.

Elsewhere, Rodrigo Barbosa Tabata's brace helped Al Rayyan come from behind to beat Persepolis 3-1 at home, while Al Fateh saw off Al Jazira by the same scoreline.

Al Hilal gave up an early lead and had a man sent off but still earned a 2-2 draw at Al Wahda thanks to Omar Khribin's 69th-minute equaliser.

Johnathan scored the only goal of the game as Suwon Bluewings edged Eastern 1-0 away from home and both goals arrived in the first 11 minutes as Lekhwiya shared the points 1-1 at Esteghlal Khuzestan.

J.League's best too good for Roar

Yuma Suzuki opened the scoring for Kashima against A-League side Brisbane when he prodded home Yukitoshi Ito's cross two minutes before the break.

The J.League and Emperor's Cup holders delivered a hammer blow with two goals in the space of three minutes in the second half. First, Naomichi Ueda seized on a loose ball in the box to beat Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young in the 73rd minute, before Yasushi Endo got past Corey Brown to curl home and put the outcome beyond doubt.

The result leaves Kashima top of Group E on six points, one ahead of second-placed Muangthong United and two clear of Ulsan Hyundai in third, while winless Roar have just one point to show from three matches played in this year's group stage.

Kobayashi denies Scolari's Guangzhou juggernaut

Guangzhou Evergrande, led by former Brazil, Portugal and Chelsea boss Luiz Felipe Scolari, controlled the contest at home to Kawasaki Frontale and went in front after 26 minutes through Alan, the Brazilian finishing coolly after being found in a dangerous position by compatriot Ricardo Goulart.

Both men missed chances to make it 2-0 in the second half and the Chinese Super League powerhouse would come to regret those wasted opportunities, when Yu Hanchao conceded a penalty for handball inside the area and Kobayashi tucked away the spot-kick in the 95th minute.

The draw sees unbeaten Guangzhou top Group G, but they are level on five points with second-placed Suwon and two points ahead of Kawasaki, with Eastern bottom on one point.