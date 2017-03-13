Wilshere to consider Arsenal future at end of season

Jack Wilshere admits that he is still far from certain over his Arsenal future beyond this season.
The England midfielder has just one year left on his contract with the Gunners and has spent 2016-17 on loan at Bournemouth.
Wilshere impressed during the early stages of his spell on the south coast, but has managed just five minutes of Bournemouth's last two Premier League matches, while he has yet to score a goal for the club.
With his prospects of prolonging his stay with Eddie Howe's side unclear and his future at Arsenal very much in the dark, Wilshere says he will take time at the end of the campaign to assess his options.
"I've got a year left at Arsenal. As soon as the season ends, I'll sit down and I'll think about it," he said following Saturday's 3-2 win over West Ham. "But my main concern at the moment is trying to keep Bournemouth in this league.
"No matter what happens next year – if I'm here, if I'm not, if I'm at Arsenal, whatever – you know no-one wants a relegation next to their name.
"You don't want to be involved in a team that got relegated so that's what we're doing now, trying to put Bournemouth in a good position.
"At the end of the season I'll have a think about it."
Wilshere left Arsenal for more playing time after admitting that being dropped from the England squad had served as a wake-up call.
With Gareth Southgate to announce his squad this week for the friendly with Germany and World Cup qualifier against Lithuania, Wilshere hopes he has done enough to earn a spot.
"That's why I came to Bournemouth," said the 25-year-old. "I missed out on a few squads; I know what that feels like. I don't want to be in that position again."
