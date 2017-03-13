Sergio Ramos says Real Madrid must focus on improving their performances after the captain provided yet another late winner in the 2-1 victory against Real Betis.
The centre-back's 10th goal of the season came in the 81st minute at the Santiago Bernabeu to send Zinedine Zidane's side back to the top of LaLiga, after Barcelona lost at Deportivo La Coruna earlier on Sunday.
Ramos scored a crucial goal to help Madrid overcome Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday, having netted 90th-minute goals to beat Depor and snatch a draw from Barca earlier in the campaign.
The Spain international dedicated his most recent strike to his wife, but says Madrid must now aim to please their fans as they go in search of a first league title since 2012.
"In football what is important is the result, but it is right that we have to improve our play a little more so that the fans can enjoy it," Ramos told Movistar+ after the game.
"I am happy to score again, I dedicate it to my wife. It was a strange game, the team did some things well, Betis defended well and the few chances we had didn't end in a goal, so we had to go on the counter.
"It was important to win to put ourselves top."
Keylor Navas' own goal had put Madrid a goal behind in the first half, but Cristiano Ronaldo equalised before the interval.
The Costa Rica goalkeeper was lucky not to be dismissed for a crude challenge on Darko Brasanac shortly before fumbling Antonio Sanabria's effort into the net, but Ramos came to his team-mate's defence.
"This is a tough stadium to play in, the level of expectation is huge," Ramos said. "When the players make mistakes they need some care.
"Keylor saved us with a great save to deny a Betis equaliser and I was happy to see that he had recovered a little."
|Zidane lauds Madrid as persistence pays off
|Ramos calls for Madrid focus after latest escape act
|Conte firmly rejects Mourinho´s counter-attacking jibes
|Spalletti: New contract? I´m doing Roma a favour by not signing!
|Pundits ´brainwash´ people, says under-pressure Wenger
|Mourinho bemoans Chelsea´s easy schedule
|From Coppa final to Serie B sacking: Ex-Milan boss Brocchi´s fall from grace
|Pique: I would have signed up for Deportivo defeat
|Palermo 0 Roma 3: Visitors back to second as Dzeko hits 30th goal
|Lorient 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions bounce back from Barcelona nightmare
|Real Madrid 2 Real Betis 1: Ramos late show helps Blancos leapfrog Barcelona
|Ronaldo passes Aduriz for LaLiga header record
|Derby sack McClaren for second time in 22 months
|PSG win cost Barcelona at Depor, concedes Luis Enrique
|Adebayor scores on Basaksehir debut
|Klopp hails first ´ugly´ win as Liverpool scrape past Burnley
|Millwall boss Harris condemns alleged racist abuse of Son
|Depay scores stunner from halfway line in Lyon romp
|We had time to recover - Suarez not blaming Barcelona loss on PSG exploits
|Liverpool 2 Burnley 1: Can´s the man in comeback win
|Hazard determined to add FA Cup to medal haul
|Pioli delighted with seven-up Inter
|Stunning Suarez streak comes to an end for Barcelona
|Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 1: Shock defeats brings leaders back down to earth
|Kane´s season could be over after twisting ankle
|Hat-trick hero Icardi gunning for Champions League with Inter
|Smalling promises improved showing on Stamford Bridge thrashing
|Leicester confirm Shakespeare appointment
|Tottenham 6 Millwall 0: Hat-trick hero Son sends Spurs to Wembley, but fears for injured Kane
|Napoli 3 Crotone 0: Sarri´s men cruise into second
|Inter 7 Atalanta 1: Hat-tricks for Icardi and Banega in stunning triumph
|It´s taken long enough - Boateng feeling good after injury return
|Old Firm draw ´felt like defeat´ for Celtic boss Rodgers
|Icardi hits perfect nine-minute hat-trick for rampant Inter
|Worrying sight for Spurs and England as Kane limps out of FA Cup tie
|Celtic 1 Rangers 1: Hill steals battling Old Firm point as Caixinha looks on
|Monaco star Silva lauds ´special´ Mbappe
|Klopp praises ´perfect´ Conte and Chelsea
|Kimmich not satisfied with Bayern bench duty
|Ozil: My Arsenal future does not depend on Wenger
|Mourinho´s rejuvenated United face litmus test on Chelsea return
|Neville: United could sacrifice FA Cup for Europa League glory
|MLS Review: Red Bulls continue winning start, Sounders salvage last-gasp draw
|Carrick: United have changed Mourinho
|Winning Champions League would be Guardiola´s biggest achievement - Toure
|Conte fears Pogba, plays down Kante comparison
|First Leverkusen, then Sevilla - Simeone staying focused on ´dangerous´ Champions League
|Dani Alves ´convinced´ Juventus can win Champions League
|Granada 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann clinches big win in top-four race
|The referee killed the game - Wenger still claiming Arsenal played well against Bayern
|Potential first-rounder Sidney Jones leaves Washington pro day on cart
|Jardim defends Subasic as Monaco prepare for Man City showdown
|Wenger: I don´t know how long I have left at Arsenal
|Walcott claims Arsenal players are ignoring Wenger scrutiny
|Arsenal seal 200th Emirates win in 300th game at stadium
|Sampaoli: Lack of football identity to cost Sevilla in Champions League
|Nice´s Cyprien ruled out for season with ACL injury
|Arsenal 5 Lincoln City 0: Routine FA Cup win unlikely to ease Wenger scrutiny
|I was fuming when I missed the penalty - Bournemouth´s hat-trick hero King
|Bayern lucky in first-half against Frankfurt, says Ancelotti
|Howe hails ´roller-coaster´ win over West Ham
|Koeman eyeing Europe after ´outstanding´ Everton performance
|Championship Review: Newcastle stumble again as relegation battle heats up
|Niasse calls on Silva to throw shackles off in Hull´s survival bid
|Tuchel rues missed chances in Dortmund loss
|Monaco 2 Bordeaux 1: Jardim´s men warm up for Man City clash with victory
|Arsenal fans call for Wexit ahead of FA Cup clash
|Sevilla 1 Leganes 1: More points dropped for LaLiga title hopefuls
|Inter must beat surprise package Atalanta, says Pioli
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 2: King hat-trick puts Hammers to the sword to seal vital win
|Everton 3 West Brom 0: Hosts equal last season´s points tally with easy win
|Hull City 2 Swansea City 1: Niasse at the double to revive survival bid
|RB Leipzig 0 Wolfsburg 1: Gomez shoots down title contenders
|Barca´s Neymar ruled out of Deportivo clash after Champions League heroics
|Hertha Berlin 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Plattenhardt blows Champions League race open
|Bayern Munich 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0: Lewandowski ton up to bring title nearer
|Caixinha accepts Rangers challenge
|Lewandowski joins Bayern Munich´s 100 club
|Karanka takes pride in Middlesbrough defeat
|46 not out - Bayern continue home scoring streak against Frankfurt
|Guardiola secures semi-final spot for eighth successive year
|Luis Enrique: Comeback kings Barcelona have won nothing yet
|Manchester City must improve finishing - Guardiola
|Witsel stamped on, spared a red and scores in draw with Tevez´s Shenhua
|Mourinho keen to close gap between expectations and reality at Manchester United
|Emery puts Barcelona meltdown in PSG´s past
|Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2: Wembley beckons for Guardiola´s men
|Melbourne Victory 4 Perth Glory 1: Berisha keeps hosts in title race
|Mourinho takes another swipe at ´defensive´ Chelsea
|Al-Khelaifi offers ´full support´ to under-fire Emery at PSG
|Disgraced Bruno set to join Boa Esporte
|Borussia Dortmund confident Aubameyang will stay
|Pulis confirms interest in Chelsea skipper Terry
|Guardiola adamant Kompany still has role to play at Manchester City
|Mourinho, not Guardiola, is world´s best coach – Karanka
|Guardiola: No trophies would make season a failure
|´I am happy with our goalkeepers´ – Klopp unlikely to move for Hart
|Montella not complaining about penalty decision
|Allegri: Officials well placed for penalty decision
|AC Milan fans always complain - Juventus hero Dybala laughs off conspiracy theory
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Derby County 0: Murray sends Seagulls level with leaders Newcastle