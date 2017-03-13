Mourinho: I expected Rashford to struggle this season

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he fully expected striker Marcus Rashford to endure a difficult season.
The 19-year-old enjoyed a sensational breakthrough campaign under Louis van Gaal in 2015-16 but has struggled to build on those impressive displays since Mourinho took charge at Old Trafford.
Rashford has scored just seven goals in all competitions, making only 10 starts in the Premier League, and the forward is a doubt to feature in the FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea on Monday after reportedly being struck down by illness.
Mourinho, however, says Rashford was always likely to find his second season more difficult and insists he will be a better player by next year.
"I knew that it would be a very difficult season for him, after the season of surprise," Mourinho said.
"It was a season without pressure, a season where nobody demands, nobody knows him, he comes in and makes an impact, he feels free.
"He's just a kid that's enjoying his football. The second season was always going to be a difficult one, but I think the third season is going to be the good one again.
"The second season is the difficult one, it's the pressure, it's the people that know him, it's the expectation. Is he a national team player, is he in the line-up for the club?"
6,000 supporters head to Chelsea on Monday...@Fellaini: "The #MUFC fans are great & I hope they'll do everything to help us win the game." pic.twitter.com/0laRn6zjac
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 11, 2017
United are said to be facing something of a striker crisis for Monday's match, with Anthony Martial and Wayne Rooney thought to have picked up injuries in training last week that will likely rule them out of the match.
With Rashford also a doubt and Zlatan Ibrahimovic suspended, Mourinho could be forced into fielding a makeshift forward line involving one of Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Jesse Lingard or Juan Mata as a false nine, or possibly Marouane Fellaini as a striker.
However, speaking at the weekend, Mourinho would not rule out the prospect of Rashford starting in attack.
"He's a good kid with a good mentality, and now we have three matches without Zlatan," he said.
"So it's him, Anthony Martial, Wayne Rooney and let's forget Zlatan. I never speak about the players who aren't available, so Zlatan isn't available and I'm not going to cry about it.
"Marcus is playing well. He played centre forward in some matches, but I'm not telling you that he's going to start against Chelsea.
"But he's having his opportunities, his minutes, he's having lots of experiences, so I'm happy.
"I think the third season is one with more maturity. He can build on his experiences, so I’m sure the third season will be better than the second.”
|Do you love me? - Evra returns, with some rather obvious advice!
|I´m not David Beckham! - Depay reacts to Lyon wondergoal
|Navas promises Real Madrid not to repeat blunders
|Mourinho: I expected Rashford to struggle this season
|Winning, success and single-mindedness - Neville likens Mourinho to Ferguson
|Cech defends under-fire Arsenal team-mate Sanchez
|MLS Review: Atlanta score six for first win, Villa leads NYC
|Emery pleased with PSG response after Barca capitulation
|Zidane lauds Madrid as persistence pays off
|Ramos calls for Madrid focus after latest escape act
|Conte firmly rejects Mourinho´s counter-attacking jibes
|Spalletti: New contract? I´m doing Roma a favour by not signing!
|Pundits ´brainwash´ people, says under-pressure Wenger
|Mourinho bemoans Chelsea´s easy schedule
|From Coppa final to Serie B sacking: Ex-Milan boss Brocchi´s fall from grace
|Pique: I would have signed up for Deportivo defeat
|Palermo 0 Roma 3: Visitors back to second as Dzeko hits 30th goal
|Lorient 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Champions bounce back from Barcelona nightmare
|Real Madrid 2 Real Betis 1: Ramos late show helps Blancos leapfrog Barcelona
|Ronaldo passes Aduriz for LaLiga header record
|Derby sack McClaren for second time in 22 months
|PSG win cost Barcelona at Depor, concedes Luis Enrique
|Adebayor scores on Basaksehir debut
|Klopp hails first ´ugly´ win as Liverpool scrape past Burnley
|Millwall boss Harris condemns alleged racist abuse of Son
|Depay scores stunner from halfway line in Lyon romp
|We had time to recover - Suarez not blaming Barcelona loss on PSG exploits
|Liverpool 2 Burnley 1: Can´s the man in comeback win
|Hazard determined to add FA Cup to medal haul
|Pioli delighted with seven-up Inter
|Stunning Suarez streak comes to an end for Barcelona
|Deportivo La Coruna 2 Barcelona 1: Shock defeats brings leaders back down to earth
|Kane´s season could be over after twisting ankle
|Hat-trick hero Icardi gunning for Champions League with Inter
|Smalling promises improved showing on Stamford Bridge thrashing
|Leicester confirm Shakespeare appointment
|Tottenham 6 Millwall 0: Hat-trick hero Son sends Spurs to Wembley, but fears for injured Kane
|Napoli 3 Crotone 0: Sarri´s men cruise into second
|Inter 7 Atalanta 1: Hat-tricks for Icardi and Banega in stunning triumph
|It´s taken long enough - Boateng feeling good after injury return
|Old Firm draw ´felt like defeat´ for Celtic boss Rodgers
|Icardi hits perfect nine-minute hat-trick for rampant Inter
|Worrying sight for Spurs and England as Kane limps out of FA Cup tie
|Celtic 1 Rangers 1: Hill steals battling Old Firm point as Caixinha looks on
|Monaco star Silva lauds ´special´ Mbappe
|Klopp praises ´perfect´ Conte and Chelsea
|Kimmich not satisfied with Bayern bench duty
|Ozil: My Arsenal future does not depend on Wenger
|Mourinho´s rejuvenated United face litmus test on Chelsea return
|Neville: United could sacrifice FA Cup for Europa League glory
|MLS Review: Red Bulls continue winning start, Sounders salvage last-gasp draw
|Carrick: United have changed Mourinho
|Winning Champions League would be Guardiola´s biggest achievement - Toure
|Conte fears Pogba, plays down Kante comparison
|First Leverkusen, then Sevilla - Simeone staying focused on ´dangerous´ Champions League
|Dani Alves ´convinced´ Juventus can win Champions League
|Granada 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Griezmann clinches big win in top-four race
|The referee killed the game - Wenger still claiming Arsenal played well against Bayern
|Potential first-rounder Sidney Jones leaves Washington pro day on cart
|Jardim defends Subasic as Monaco prepare for Man City showdown
|Wenger: I don´t know how long I have left at Arsenal
|Walcott claims Arsenal players are ignoring Wenger scrutiny
|Arsenal seal 200th Emirates win in 300th game at stadium
|Sampaoli: Lack of football identity to cost Sevilla in Champions League
|Nice´s Cyprien ruled out for season with ACL injury
|Arsenal 5 Lincoln City 0: Routine FA Cup win unlikely to ease Wenger scrutiny
|I was fuming when I missed the penalty - Bournemouth´s hat-trick hero King
|Bayern lucky in first-half against Frankfurt, says Ancelotti
|Howe hails ´roller-coaster´ win over West Ham
|Koeman eyeing Europe after ´outstanding´ Everton performance
|Championship Review: Newcastle stumble again as relegation battle heats up
|Niasse calls on Silva to throw shackles off in Hull´s survival bid
|Tuchel rues missed chances in Dortmund loss
|Monaco 2 Bordeaux 1: Jardim´s men warm up for Man City clash with victory
|Arsenal fans call for Wexit ahead of FA Cup clash
|Sevilla 1 Leganes 1: More points dropped for LaLiga title hopefuls
|Inter must beat surprise package Atalanta, says Pioli
|Bournemouth 3 West Ham 2: King hat-trick puts Hammers to the sword to seal vital win
|Everton 3 West Brom 0: Hosts equal last season´s points tally with easy win
|Hull City 2 Swansea City 1: Niasse at the double to revive survival bid
|RB Leipzig 0 Wolfsburg 1: Gomez shoots down title contenders
|Barca´s Neymar ruled out of Deportivo clash after Champions League heroics
|Hertha Berlin 2 Borussia Dortmund 1: Plattenhardt blows Champions League race open
|Bayern Munich 3 Eintracht Frankfurt 0: Lewandowski ton up to bring title nearer
|Caixinha accepts Rangers challenge
|Lewandowski joins Bayern Munich´s 100 club
|Karanka takes pride in Middlesbrough defeat
|46 not out - Bayern continue home scoring streak against Frankfurt
|Guardiola secures semi-final spot for eighth successive year
|Luis Enrique: Comeback kings Barcelona have won nothing yet
|Manchester City must improve finishing - Guardiola
|Witsel stamped on, spared a red and scores in draw with Tevez´s Shenhua
|Mourinho keen to close gap between expectations and reality at Manchester United
|Emery puts Barcelona meltdown in PSG´s past
|Middlesbrough 0 Manchester City 2: Wembley beckons for Guardiola´s men
|Melbourne Victory 4 Perth Glory 1: Berisha keeps hosts in title race
|Mourinho takes another swipe at ´defensive´ Chelsea
|Al-Khelaifi offers ´full support´ to under-fire Emery at PSG
|Disgraced Bruno set to join Boa Esporte
|Borussia Dortmund confident Aubameyang will stay
|Pulis confirms interest in Chelsea skipper Terry
|Guardiola adamant Kompany still has role to play at Manchester City
|Mourinho, not Guardiola, is world´s best coach – Karanka
|Guardiola: No trophies would make season a failure
|´I am happy with our goalkeepers´ – Klopp unlikely to move for Hart
|Montella not complaining about penalty decision
|Allegri: Officials well placed for penalty decision
|AC Milan fans always complain - Juventus hero Dybala laughs off conspiracy theory
|Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Derby County 0: Murray sends Seagulls level with leaders Newcastle